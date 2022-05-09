By now you've probably heard of I Think You Should Leave, the universally adored chaotic sketch comedy show on Netflix. If you're like me, you've watched every sketch a dozen times, and Robinson-isms like "cosmic gumbo" and "sloppy steaks at Truffoni's" have wedged their way into your vocabulary and are there to stay.

ITYSL sketches have a reputation for showcasing socially inept characters, often played by the man himself, Tim Robinson. As fun as it is to imagine that all of Robinson's characters are actually the same guy, moving from temp job to temp job with an unjustifiable pent-up rage, the logic simply isn't there. The man in the hot dog suit in season one cannot be the same guy who chokes on a hot dog later on in season two. He would know how to eat a hot dog. It just doesn't make sense. Therefore, each of Robinson's characters is a slightly different person, with different bizarre goals and ticks and the same face. No one brings a comedic character to life quite like Tim Robinson and his team.

Whoopee Cushion Guy

From his single appearance in a relatively short sketch, we learn a lot about this poor unsuspecting man who sits on a whoopee cushion during an office meeting. He's a family man. All he wants is his face to look nice and not beet red for his family photo tonight. He's never heard of a whoopee cushion before, and it does not feel like a joke. He is one of the few Tim Robinson character who is absolutely 100% correct. Whoopee cushions are NOT funny.

There are layers to this character that go beyond a single sketch. If he's never seen a whoopee cushion, has he ever been to a joke shop? What would he do if someone offered him an old-timey stick of gum? It really makes you think.

Adult Ghost Tour Guy

Image via Netflix

Definitely one of the most three-dimensional characters in all of ITYSL, the guy on the adult ghost tour is never actually given a name, but he does get a haunting backstory, and manages to be at his most chaotic and hilarious while holding back tears. He does not grasp the concept that an adult ghost tour that allows swearing would not allow him to say "horse cock" continually to no apparent end.

What makes this character truly memorable comes at the end of the sketch. After being booted out of the tour, he walks up to a car with biblical knick-knacks spanning the dashboard. It's his mother's car, and she asks if he made any friends on the tour, implying that this man lives with his mother, can't drive, and is desperately lonely. It's character background that is rare in ITYSL, and it makes this character and the end of the sketch a contender for saddest of all time.

The Teacher

The key to the teacher character in this driver's ed sketch, better known as the table sketch, is that he has done this dozens of times before. Deep down, he is jaded. He has seen the inexplicable driving safety video/table salesman PSA repeatedly, and he knows the exact questions the kids are going to ask.

His rage comes from a place of pure exhaustion, and it's hilarious. Should he be working with young people? Should he be wearing an untucked golf shirt? No and no.

Singing Stash of Porn Guy

The best ITYSL sketches are the ones that leave you completely baffled and crying with laughter. There are many questions you could ask about Tim Robinson's character in the show's response to a "honk if you're horny" bumper sticker. Why does he have a stack of porn mags in his car? Why does he have a stack of porn mags in his car at his mother's funeral?

The character quickly averts attention from these mind-boggling character questions and bursts into a brilliant earworm of a song. Here is this guy, with a hit original song that is totally inappropriate for anyone's funeral, let alone your own mother's, and he doesn't have a care in the world. He nails the performance. He wins over hearts and minds. Find the "live" version of the song in this season two trailer.

Carmine's Karl Havoc

Image via Netflix

A dark, behind-the-scenes look at a prank show host, this character, Carmine Laguzio, is relatable to the point of pain. First, we watch as Carmine is transformed, through an inordinate amount of latex prosthetics, into his prank persona, Karl Havoc. As soon as he gets into position to prank mall-goers in his uncanny costume, things quickly devolve.

Do you ever look at your surroundings and wonder what you're doing there? Karl Havoc is burdened by existential doubt in the middle of the mall. Suddenly, he's lost, wondering what it's all for. Who can relate? Despite looking like low budget Lord of the Rings orc in a funky vest, he is the most sympathetic and deeply human characters of the show.

Laser Spine Specialist Guy

This one's for everyone who has been scammed by a Nigerian Prince. Twice. This character, who starts the sketch in a mock spine surgery advertisement, working through his messy divorce and lifting his adult son over his head thanks to the benefits of Laser Spine Specialists.

In the middle of the ad, he steps into the Superstar Tracks Records studio. What follows is a cautionary tale about blind ambition. He is stuck between his need to end a deal that he knows is a scam, and his dream of being a star. The character is at the crux of a universal moral dilemma: what do you do if a song is in your Q zone?

Mitch Bryant: Has This Ever Happened To You Guy

Image via Netflix

Another fake advertisement, another off-the-wall Tim Robinson character. Poor Mitch acts like he is a lawyer trying to protect unsuspecting consumers from misconduct, but it quickly becomes clear that his "has this ever happened to you" call has happened to exactly one person. Mitch Bryant.

Mitch is a lovable guy, and he did not deserve to have a Turbo Team wreak havoc in his life. Once again, a Tim Robinson character is a freak, but also the victim. He just wanted to look at his art books. Now look at him.

The Bassist from 'The Day Robert Palins Murdered Me'

Tim Robinson as the bassist in this Johnny Cash parody sketch embodies a trail that is trademark for a socially disruptive ITYSL character: confusion. All he is doing is trying his best and trying to fit in with the rest of the band.

He hears that his band's prospective label wants original songs, and he tries his best to give one to them. Yes, it's a song primarily about skeleton currency, but it was a good effort to try to save a record deal. Why is everyone so upset?

Hot Dog Suit Guy

This man has been used as an allegory for lying politicians and big-wig corporate executives. Dressed in a hot dog suit, he swears he had nothing to do with the hot dog car that crashed into the side of a clothing store. Deceitful and slimy, he tries to get away with his obvious crimes by deflecting, eventually stealing an armful of shirts and running from the police.

Hot dog guy is a classic Tim Robinson portrayal. Robinson thrives as the guy who does the wrong thing in public and refuses to admit it, which makes the concept of him hosting the Oscars so thrilling. Hot dog guy is the pinnacle of Robinson's token nonsensical denial.

He Used to be a Piece of S***

Image via Netflix

What an arc. From slick-back hair, living for New Year's Eve, and sloppy steaks and Truffoni's, to holding a baby without it crying. This man is proof that people can change. Of course, he used to be a piece of s***, but he's not anymore! This character goes through an epic redemption, the likes of which have not been seen since Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The final montage in this sketch brings a tear to the eye. A tear of joy, of laughter, of hurt, it's hard to tell. Watching this man in his element - Truffoni's - back in his days of white Ferrari's and white couches, it hits deep. This emotional journey builds until the very last shot. An arresting study of the human capacity for change, this is top-tier Tim Robinson character work.

Share Share Tweet Share Email

