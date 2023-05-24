Time loops are a popular cinematic trope, most famously played for laughs in such films as Groundhog Day. But the concept of being trapped in time, forced to repeat the same actions again and again, is horrifying. Not surprisingly, some of the best films with time loops are horror movies.

A time loop is distinct from time travel (another popular sci-fi and horror film trope) because the characters are trapped — locked in the cycle until they can find a way to break free. Sometimes the hero or heroine escapes; other times, they gain awareness of the loop only to forget as they’re returned to the beginning of the cycle. If Hell is repetition, the characters in these horror films are truly damned.

10 'Haunter' (2013)

Image via Wild Bunch

Abigal Breslin stars as Lisa, a 16-year-old girl forced to relive the day of her family's murder. She is the only one aware that they're long dead and trapped in a time loop. Lisa is eventually able to cross into other timelines, identifying her family's murderer and saving another household from becoming his new victims.

Haunter received mixed reviews but is a clever spin on the haunted house story. Breslin shines as the initially apathetic teenager trapped in purgatory who eventually finds the spirit to investigate – and resolve – the secret behind her family's plight.

9 'The Final Girls' (2015)

Max (Taissa Farmiga) and her friends attend a double-bill screening of Camp Bloodbath 1 and 2, the franchise her actress mother was famous for. But when a fire breaks out, the group inexplicably finds themselves trapped in the film — and its 92-minute time loop. Max and her friends discover that they, like the movie characters, are very much in danger of becoming the next victims.

The Final Girls is a fun meta take on '80s horror films, to which it also pays loving homage. Despite only having a limited theatrical release, it was warmly received by critics, who noted the clever concept and the film's heartfelt exploration of family and legacy.

8 'Lost Things' (2004)

Image via Agenda Film Productions

Four teenagers set off on a typical surfing weekend but are soon beset by unexplained visions and strong feelings of déjà vu. The group meets a charismatic but menacing drifter, Zippo (Steve Le Marquand), who is gradually revealed to be a demonic entity. It is revealed that one year ago, one of the teenagers, Emily (Lenka Kripac), promised all their souls to Zippo for "freedom." In return, he slaughtered and enslaved them and has been forcing the group to relive the weekend of their murders ever since.

Lost Things may initially seem like another surf-beach slasher or "Wolf Creek-by-sea." But it evolves into a chilling story heavy with existential dread. The sun-drenched Australian beach has rarely seemed more terrifying.

7 'Koko-di Koko-da' (2019)

Image via Beofilm

Tobias (Leif Edlund) and Elin (Ylva Gallon) go camping to try and fix their marriage, which has been on the rocks since the death of their young daughter. On their first morning, the couple is attacked, mocked, and murdered by three strangely dressed figures who resemble the nursery rhyme characters from their dead daughter's music box. Tobias and Elin then wake up again, only for the cycle to repeat itself. The pair realize they are trapped in a time loop.

This Swedish/Danish production is a dark surrealist horror fantasy exploring the monstrous shadow of grief. A trio of nursery rhyme characters are unexpected antagonists for what at first appears to be a typical camping horror movie — but Mog, Sampo, and Cherry are undeniably terrifying.

6 'In the Tall Grass' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Siblings Cal (Avery Whitted) and Becky (Laysla De Oliveira) are driving cross-country when they stop by a field of long grass after hearing a boy, Tobin (Will Buie Jr.), shout for help. They enter the field but quickly become separated – and realize something in the grass is altering their perceptions of time, sound, and distance. Soon Cal, Becky, Tobin and his family, and Becky's ex-boyfriend Travis (Harrison Gilbertson) all become entangled in the tall grass, trapped in a time loop.

In the Tall Grass is adapted from a novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill and effectively stretched into a tense and nightmarish horror movie. The beautifully shot film captures the natural lushness of the grass and the sinister, claustrophobic entanglement of the characters.

5 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

College student Theresa (Jessica Rothe), who goes by "Tree," is murdered on the night of her birthday — only to wake up and find the day repeating itself. Trapped in a time loop, Tree is murdered daily as she attempts to solve the mystery of her killer's identity and reevaluate her life choices, for the better, in the process.

Happy Death Day is a clever, funny take on teen slasher whodunits, with a genuinely good plot twist regarding the identity of the killer. A sequel, Happy Death Day 2U was made in 2019, and director Christopher Landon is still hoping to make a third film in the series.

4 'Southbound' (2015)

Southbound is a horror anthology film with five intertwined stories set in a remote desert town. Strange, skeletal monsters rise from the ground to haunt a trio of musicians, a tattoo artist, a traveling family, and a father seeking vengeance. The final story ends with the triggering event preceding the first story, revealing the characters are trapped in time.

The meaning of the time loop in Southbound remains ambiguous – are the characters in Hell? Trapped in an alternate dimension run by ghouls? Or has there been some floating-skeleton apocalypse? These and other unanswered questions keep Southbound lingering in the audience’s mind long after the movie is over.

3 'Blood Punch' (2013)

Image via Bluff Road Productions

Three drug dealers are caught in a brutal time loop after they cook a batch of crystal meth (and commit murder) on sacred Native American land. If any of the three die during the loop, they are cloned afresh — although their dead body (or bodies, as they start to pile up) remain behind. The viewer eventually learns Milton (Milo Cawthorne), Skyler (Olivia Tennet), and Russell (Ari Boyland) have been stuck in the loop for five years.

Blood Punch received positive reviews from critics, who praised its black comedy and clever plot twists. The film currently has an 89% percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2 'The Endless' (2017)

Image via Well Go USA

Two brothers, Justin (Justin Benson) and Aaron (Aaron Moorhead) revisit Camp Arcadia — a remote commune they fled from as children. The commune warmly welcomes Justin and Aaron, but unexplained phenomena and mysterious events occur. It is revealed Camp Arcadia and its surrounding lands are controlled by some Lovecraftian deity, who traps commune members in a 10-year time loop.

The Endless is a visually stunning film, thick with unsettling ambiguity over what precisely is happening to the characters. Particularly memorable are the time loop prisoners residing at the edge of the commune – for example, the civil war soldier stuck in a seven-second loop of his suicide.

1 'Triangle' (2009)

Single mother Jess (Melissa George) joins Greg (Michael Dorman), Sally (Rachael Carpani), Downey (Henry Nixon), and Heather (Emma Lung) on a sailing trip. Their boat capsizes in a storm, and the group takes refuge on a deserted cruise ship. Jess and her friends are chased by a mystery assailant and soon discover they are in a time loop with multiple duplicate versions of themselves.

Triangle shocks viewers with very graphic examples of the time loop — most memorably, a whole deck of dead and dying Sallys. The film also taps into the fear of the ocean, mother guilt, and (literally) being your own worst enemy.

