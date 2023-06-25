One popular trope of Korean dramas (K-dramas) is time traveling. Many historical dramas explore this concept in depth, oftentimes bringing a modern character to a more conservative past. These are also, more often than not, romance stories with a bit of mystery involved.

RELATED: These Are the Defining Characteristics of a K-Drama

Many times, time-traveling K-dramas incorporate a lot of humor and comedy, as one character (or multiple) exists in a timeline that they don't belong in. They don't know the ins and the outs, and that sets up for comedic scenarios.

10 'The Great Doctor' (2012)

Image via SBS Tv

The Great Doctor (Faith) takes place during the Goryeo Dynasty. An attack is launched on King Gongmin and Queen Noguk one night, and it’s up to Captain Choi Young (Lee Min Ho) and his guards to protect them both. However, Queen Noguk is gravely injured, and no doctor in the Goryeo Dynasty is capable of saving her. The King then commands his guards to go find the doctor from the Kingdom of Heaven. When a portal opens up, it turns out that the Kingdom of Heaven is actually the modern era of Korea. Choi Young then finds a plastic surgeon–Eun Soo (Kim Hee-Sun)–and brings her back to his era, where she is trapped serving King Gongmin with no way to return home.

The Great Doctor has a slow start, but it builds up quickly as the show progresses. A romance, forbidden by time itself, ignites between Choi Young and Eun-Soo, and viewers will be rooting for them and praying for a happy ending. The show also includes fantastical elements, such as extraordinary powers and magic.

9 'Tomorrow With You' (2017)

Image via TvN

Yoo So-Joon (Lee Je-Hoon) is a CEO who has time-traveling abilities. Any time he uses the subway, he can travel into the future. Meanwhile, Ma-Rin (Shin Min-A) is a photographer trying to make ends meet after an unsuccessful career in the entertainment industry. Unbeknownst to her, So-Joon discovers when Ma-Rin is about to get into an accident, so he tries to save her, though he comes off weird and awkward. However, intentions aside, their fates become intertwined.

RELATED: The Best Romantic K-Dramas on Netflix

The concept of Tomorrow With You is interesting, and it’s one that is rarely explored in time-traveling K-dramas. Usually, characters time travel unintentionally by supernatural means. But in So-Joon’s case, he decides when he wants to time travel. The romance will definitely grow on the viewers as they grow invested in the connection between Ma-Rin and So-Joon.

8 'Queen and I' (2012)

Image via Chorokbaem Media

Queen and I follows two protagonists, Kim Boong-Do (Ji Hyun-Woo) and Choi Hee-Jin (Yoo In-Na), in their respective timelines. Hee-Jin is an actress in modern-day Korea, while Boong-Do is a scholar from the Joseon Dynasty. After almost being assassinated, Boong-Do ends up in present-time Korea on Hee-Jin’s film set. He soon learns that he is able to teleport back and forth in time, and the more time he spends with Hee-Jin, the more he falls in love with her, as she does with him.

Many time-traveling K-dramas focus on a prince and a lowly maiden; however, in rare cases like Queen and I and The Great Doctor, the cast consists of lower-ranking characters, like a scholar. There are plenty of comedic moments in the K-drama that make it worth watching, and viewers who love romantic comedies, heartfelt stories, and time-traveling will love this drama.

7 'Familiar Wife' (2018)

Image via TvN

Cha Joo-Hyuk (Ji-Sung) is a married man with two kids of his own. The problem is, he loathes his wife, and he has a negative outlook on life. Life at home is not perfect, and neither is his work life. He lives a somewhat miserable life, in his perspective. Life for Joo-Hyuk changes, however, after he visits a toll booth and puts 1000 won in it. He loses control of his car as it drives on his own, and he wakes up in the past, back before he got married. He shortly learns after traveling back and forth in time that he can change it if he so desires. And that is what he does; he alters his path by making deliberate choices to end up where he wants to be and wakes up in the present time with a new wife, Hye-Won.

Familiar Wife is a K-drama that is heartfelt, focusing on the idea that if one could change their life willingly, would they? Most time-traveling K-dramas start off with a funny introduction, where characters are confused or startled by the sudden change in atmosphere and era. However, Familiar Wife starts off rather dark, making the viewer feel uncomfortable or miserable due to the realism incorporated. But such is necessary in order to provide a meaningful K-drama, which is what Familiar Wife grows to be.

6 'Splash Splash Love' (2015)

Image via MBC

Jang Dan-Bi (Kim Seul-Gi) is a high schooler preparing to take entrance exams, which will ultimately decide the fate of her future. Problem is, she is bad at math, and she doesn’t know what she wants for her future. When the day comes, Dan-Bi becomes too overwhelmed and runs off. She sits on a bench all by herself, praying for a different life, when suddenly she hears drums coming from a rain puddle. She examines it and falls in, finding herself in the Joseon period. There, she is hired by the King to train him in mathematics, among other things.

Splash Splash Love is a very fun K-drama that takes place in the Joseon period. The main characters, Dan-Bi and Prince Lee Do (Yoon Doo-Joon), are a fun pair that play off each other very well! Viewers will appreciate the common tropes: a woman disguises herself as a man, the prince falls for the maiden, a jealous queen, and a quiet bodyguard. It’s short and sweet, and any fan of K-dramas will love this one.

5 'Rooftop Prince' (2012)

Image via SBS Plus

Crown Prince Lee Gak (Park Yoochun), from the Joseon era, wakes up in the middle of the night as he finds his wife, the Crown Princess (Jeong Yu-Mi), dead in the lake. Many assume that she tripped and fell into the pond, but Lee Gak knows–with the help of three special advisors–that she was murdered. While an investigation is underway, Rooftop Prince cuts to present time, following Park-Ha (Han Ji-Min) as she travels back to Korea to meet with her blood father with whom she lost connection with after her stepsister abandoned her and ignored her pleas for help. Then four Joseon men are then transported to the present time after being chased by masked assassins and jumping off a cliff. From there, Lee Gak and his crew learn to live in the modern world while trying to go back to the Joseon period.

Rooftop Prince is full of K-drama tropes that fans know and love. It deals with amnesia–attained by Park-Ha after an accident, and she finds herself unable to answer why she was separated from her family. Rooftop Prince also deals with evil, second-female leads, goofy scenarios, and tropey love triangles. It’s also a unique drama where characters jump to present time as opposed to past eras, which is always refreshing to watch in a time-traveling K-drama. Anyone looking for mystery in their time-traveling K-dramas will enjoy this classic.

4 'The King: Eternal Monarch' (2020)

Image via Netflix

In modern-day Korea, there exist two parallel universes. One universe follows the everyday life of modern-day Seoul, where there are prime ministers and presidents. However, in the other universe, Korea is still run by a monarchy, though it exists under present-day advancements. One day, in an alternate reality of Korea, a young prince by the name of Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho) watches his father be murdered by an Uncle, and he is next until a mysterious stranger saves him. Meanwhile, in present-day Korea, a detective by the name of Tae-Eul (Kim Go-Eun) investigates that same man–Lee Gon’s uncle–who shows up covered in blood. Years go by for Lee Gon, and he grows into a King who searches for the person who saved him. He travels to the parallel universe of present-day Korea through a portal, and he meets his savior, Tae-Eul.

Initially, The King: Eternal Monarch might be a little confusing. It deals a lot with parallel universes, and the information can be overwhelming and confusing at first, considering this is one of the first times–if not the only time–that a K-drama explores a universe where modern-day Korea is still ruled under a monarchy. But the slow build-up is well worth the wait, as a romance is ignited between the two leads. It’s a K-drama with a unique twist that viewers will enjoy and appreciate.

3 'Tunnel' (2017)

Image via The Unicorn

Unlike most time-traveling K-dramas that focus on historical eras, Tunnel is a K-drama that takes place in a fairly recent time period. Detective Gwang-Ho (Choi Jin Hyuk) is investigating a string of murders in 1985 involving young women, and upon chasing the suspect through a tunnel, Gwang-Ho loses sight of the perpetrator. He is then knocked out by getting hit in the head. Gwang-Ho then wakes up and discovers soon after that he is no longer in 1985, but rather, thirty years in the future.

Tunnelis a thriller K-Drama that differs from a lot of time-traveling shows. The romance is a subplot to the main plot and doesn’t exist for the most part. Rather, Tunnel focuses on familial love. The murder plot is an exciting bonus that will keep viewers and fans on their feet as they try to determine who the serial killer is and how Gwang-Ho will return to the time he belongs in.

2 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' (2016)

Image via SBS

Make-up artist Ha-Jin (IU) has just broken up with her boyfriend after catching him cheating on her with her best friend. Stuck in a slump, Ha-Jin sits out on a pier, drinking, when she sees a child drowning. She jumps in to save the child, and just as she swims to the surface after doing so, she is mysteriously pulled back down into the water. She then awakes in a hot water spring where several men are bathing. To her surprise, she finds out that she is in the Goryeo Dynasty, and the men she met were the Princes. She also eventually learns that she is no longer Ha-Jin but a woman named Hae-Soo who knows the princes well. With no way back home, Hae-Soo has to learn how to live in the Goryeo Dynasty and stay alive.

RELATED: 12 Saddest Korean Dramas for When You Need a Good Cry

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is another fun K-drama that plays around with the concept of body-switching as opposed to teleporting into a different era. It includes several male leads that the viewer will fall in love with and several love triangles that viewers will love. Not to mention, the show has its dramatic moments that will have viewers on the verge of tears.

1 'Mr. Queen' (2020)

Image via Studio Dragon TvN

Jang Bong-Hwan (Choi Jin Hyuk) is one of the youngest chefs at Blue House, with a dream to become the first chef who “feeds the strongest.” He has a perfectionist, self-centered nature, and because of his insanely high ego, he mishandles a meal prepared specially for the Chinese Ambassador. This results in Bong-Hwan being chased by Seoul police, and he falls head-first into a pool of water. Upon waking, he learns that he is no longer Bong-Hwan, but rather Princess Kim So-Yong of the Joseon period.

Not only is this a classic time travel K-drama that many viewers will fall in love with, but it also includes the infamous body-switching trope seen in many classics, such as Secret Garden. This K-drama is filled with mystery as viewers are left to uncover the secret behind the attempted murder of So-Yong and the controversies behind her character. Mr. Queen is a worthwhile watch filled with lots of humor, provided excellently by the narration of Choi Jin Hyuk.

NEXT: 10 Best Heartwarming K-Dramas On Netflix Right Now