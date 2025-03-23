The concept of time travel has been a source of fascination for centuries, and over time, the genre has evolved to encompass all manner of different perspectives on this fundamental idea. As a result, time travel movies range from simple “change the past, change the future” stories to increasingly complex narratives that blend hard science with elaborate fiction, from Hot Tub Time Machine to Avengers: Endgame. If you’re looking for a great time travel movie to watch, Netflix is home to a sizable and varied collection of films that you can choose from, including dramas, thrillers, rom-coms, and everything in between. Read on to discover our selection of the very best time travel movies you can watch right now on Netflix, including some of the most beloved movies of the 21st century.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Mirage’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.4/10