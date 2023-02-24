TNT, which debuted in 1988, has housed a variety of TV programs and films over the years. Even when its programs don't usually win numerous prestige prizes and draw massive attention to both the shows and the network, audiences nevertheless enjoy them.

Moreover, once viewers are aware of the fantastic original shows produced by TNT, they cannot help but find and binge-watch them all. Ranging from legal dramas to crime thrillers with great production values, intriguing storylines, and well-written characters as well as impressively high IMDb ratings, TNT’s original shows have something for everyone.

10 'The Last Ship' (2014–2018)

IMDb Score: 7.4

Largely based on William Brinkley's 1988 novel of the same name, The Last Ship is set after a worldwide viral outbreak that obliterates over 80% of the world's population. The show follows a naval destroyer's crew that must find a cure and save humanity.

Michael Bay produces an entertaining, visually gorgeous, and elevated hour of television that achieves its primary goal which is making the viewers want to see more after each episode. The Last Ship is a sleek, fast-paced series that promises the audience a maritime experience with a twist with the battle sequences remaining close-up and extremely thrilling.

9 'Dark Blue' (2009–2010)

IMDb Score: 7.4

Dark Blue follows Carter Shaw (Dylan McDermott), the commander of an undercover team, whose marriage was lost due to his overenthusiastic dedication to his job. The show is focused on Shaw and his squad, who occasionally go too close to the criminals of contemporary Los Angeles because they must strike a balance between the good and the bad.

The show, like many Jerry Bruckheimer productions, accelerates quickly and includes a lot of action as well as violence. Dark Blue delves into an intriguing gray region, which leads to complicated moral quandaries and compelling entertainment. Furthermore, the cast is similarly talented, led by McDermott, who, nonetheless, may need to step up his game to keep up with his co-stars.

8 'Rizzoli & Isles' (2010 - 2016)

IMDb Score: 7.6

Based on Tess Gerritsen's series of novels of the same name, Rizzoli & Isles centers on Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Maura Isles (Sasha Alexander) and Boston Homicide Police Detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) working together to solve cases using their disparate backgrounds and skills.

Rizzoli & Isles managed to maintain its fantastic comedic streak, which was further enhanced by a cast of individuals with such incredible chemistry. Moreover, because the viewers only see snippets of the murders being committed, the tension in the more violent parts plays out quite well. Harmon exudes just the proper amount of dread and disobedience, while Alexander provides a complementing blend of warmth and common sense.

7 'Franklin & Bash' (2011 - 2014)

IMDb Score: 7.6

Franklin & Bash follows Jared Franklin (Breckin Meyer) and Peter Bash (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), two attorneys and lifetime friends, who, after winning a notable case, are hired by the major partner of a sizable firm. Their approach to case resolution, however, turns out to be extremely unusual.

Franklin & Bash stands distinctive in several aspects, including the fact that it eliminates the tension that is common in most of the best TV legal dramas by making practically every scene humorous. Additionally, the viewers are captivated by the leading duo's ability to remain calm even when their personal reputation is at stake as well as their incredible on-screen chemistry.

6 'Saving Grace' (2007 - 2010)

IMDb Score: 7.6

Saving Grace revolves around Grace Hanadarko (Holly Hunter), an Oklahoma City detective who engages in heavy drinking and promiscuity. After murdering a pedestrian with her Porsche, she is offered a second chance to redeem herself by an angel.

The brilliance of this show is how it addresses faith concepts without becoming overtly religious. Despite constant debates on good and evil, Saving Grace aims to keep viewers captivated with superb police work. In addition, Hunter also plays her part fully and expertly and charms the screen with her presence.

5 'Major Crimes' (2012 - 2018)

IMDb Score: 7.7

Set in the same police division, Major Crimes is a continuation spin-off of another popular TNT drama, The Closer. The show follows A team of seven experts led by Capt. Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell), whose academic prowess paired with a composed, even demeanor aid in the resolution of high-profile murder cases.

Major Crimes could be considered to be one of the television spin-offs that is superior to its predecessor. Longtime fans will find comfort in the sturdy whodunit structure and rhythms. Moreover, it effectively balances tragic and funny moments, allowing audiences to switch between emotions from scene to scene. McDonnell is also a solid focus for a show to be built around, and she's completely sympathetic as a strong woman doing her best in a very challenging profession.

4 'Men of a Certain Age' (2009–2011)

IMDb Score: 8.0

Men of a Certain Age follows Joe (Ray Romano), Owen (Andre Braugher), and Terry (Scott Bakula), three men in their late 40s who have known each other since college and have realized that they still haven't fulfilled the majority of their dreams. Even so, they make the decision to be optimistic and to stand by one another when facing difficult personal and professional situations.

The show's objective is to make people laugh, but it also shows how difficult life is for middle-aged people in the 21st century. The superb writing and great lead performances by the leading actors, who all make their characters complicated and sympathetic, are what make the show work.

3 'Saved' (2006) - 8.0

IMDb Score: 8.0

Saved centers on Wyatt Cole (Tom Everett Scott), a paramedic from Portland, Oregon, who has a troubled past and a pattern of compulsive gambling. The show chronicles the highs and lows of Cole's life, from the rush of adrenaline he gets from working a demanding 24-hour shift to the erratic choices he makes regarding his personal life.

Saved does an excellent job of exploring all the pertinent information including patients’ history, no matter how difficult it may be. Moreover, the show moves quickly, has an excellent musical score, and Scott does a terrific job portraying a disobedient bad boy. He makes every effort to preserve everyone's lives, but he is powerless against the inner demons that plague him.

2 'Good Behavior' (2016 - 2017)

IMDb Score: 8.1

Good Behavior follows Letty Raines (Michelle Dockery), a thief, scam artist, and drug user, who is set on reclaiming custody of her 10-year-old son Jacob after being released from prison on good behavior. When she overhears something inappropriate, she quickly finds herself dealing with a contract murderer.

The two main characters have undeniably terrific chemistry with one another. The show underlines that someone's control over fate isn't always possible. Despite her best efforts, the main heroine is unable to escape a decent existence and ends up in precarious situations. Moreover, Good Behavior succeeds in bringing Dockery out of her Victorian garb and fits in well with TNT's new dark and stormy narrative style.

1 'Animal Kingdom' (2016 - 2022)

IMDb Score: 8.2

Adapted from the Australian critically acclaimed 2010 film of the same name, Animal Kingdomfollows Joshua ‘J’ Cody (Finn Cole), a 17-year-old boy, who moves in with his rambunctious criminal family led by his ruthless grandmother, Janine ‘Smurf’ Cody (Ellen Barkin) after his mother died of an overdose.

The show's title may lead some viewers to mistakenly assume that it is a drama about wildlife, but it is actually brilliant since it concentrates on the inner conflict among family members for control of the kingdom's key. There are numerous turns and twists to keep everyone riveted, so viewers who invest their time are sure to not be let down. Additionally, thanks to the superb performance of every member of the ensemble, viewers will be drawn into the narrative.

