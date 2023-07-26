While he may not be a huge star yet, Toby Kebbell is one of the most consistently engaging character actors of his generation. He’s made more than a solid name for himself through his work in television alone, having starred in the highly-acclaimed Black Mirror episode “The Entire History Of You” and M. Night Shyamalan’s spooky Apple TV+ series Servant.

Kebbell has unfortunately been in some weaker films, but he can’t be judged as a performer for the overall failure of doomed projects like Fant4stic, Wrath of the Titans, or the remake of Ben-Hur. Here are the top eight best Toby Kebbell movies, ranked.

8 'Kong: Skull Island' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros

It speaks to Kebbell’s range that he was able to pull off playing secret double duties for the second film in Universal’s “Monsterverse.” In addition to playing the U.S. military officer Jack Chapman, Kebbell provided some of the motion capture work used to capture Kong himself.

Motion capture is a subtle form of acting that requires a different skill set than most actors are capable of showing. Kebbell does a great job at portraying this version of Kong, who is larger than any previous interpretation of the character.

7 'Gold' (2016)

Gold is one of those potential award-season candidates that was never taken seriously as a potential contender and thus disappeared from the public discourse altogether. Viewers catching up with the film may have realized in retrospect that they missed out on a true hidden gem, as the Matthew McConaughey star vehicle functions much better as a crowd-pleaser than it does as a piece of Oscar bait.

RELATED: 'For All Mankind' Season 4 Adds Toby Kebbell

Gold tells the amazing true story of the prospector Kenny Wells (based on Bre-X CEO David Walsh), an ambitious prospector that searches through the jungles of Indonesia in search of buried treasure. Kebbell has a brief yet integral role as the FBI agent Paul Jennings.

6 'RocknRolla' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Guy Ritchie’s hyperactive style of blending comedy, drama, and action together may irritate some, but it sure is a great way for an actor to launch their career. Kebbell got his breakthrough role in Ritchie’s 2008 heist thriller RocknRolla with his performance as Johnny Quid, the mentally disturbed and potentially psychotic son of the senior mob boss Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson).

RocknRolla is one of Ritchie’s most narratively complex features, but Kebbell’s unique comedic timing helps add some levity for those who may be confused by the plot. He and Wilkinson make for a delightfully absurd comic duo.

5 'War Horse' (2011)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

War Horse is one of the oddest films in Steven Spielberg’s career and his most clear homage to the style of John Ford. Since the film follows the titular “war horse,” Joey, as he passes between owners, it essentially feels like an anthology of different adventures set throughout the course of World War I.

RELATED: ‘Servant’: Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell Tease Season 2 Storylines and What it’s Like Drinking So Much Fake Wine on Set

As with any anthology film, there are some segments that are more inherently interesting than others. One of the more interesting sections is the sequence following the British soldier Colin (Kebbell) as he tries to bridge a friendship with an enemy soldier.

4 'Match Point' (2005)

Beyond the inherent controversy that comes with his history, Woody Allen’s unique tone isn’t for everyone. While even the biggest fans of Allen’s films can agree that his work throughout the 21st century has generally been lackluster, the rare exception is the 2005 romantic thriller Match Point.

Allen is best known for making the same brand of quirky romantic comedies, so seeing him tackle something more serious was a real change of pace. Kebbell’s performance as a probing police officer reminds the viewer that the film takes place in reality and not some whimsical world plucked from Allen’s imagination.

3 'Control' (2007)

Image Via The Weinstein Company

Control is one of the most underrated musician biopics of the 21st century. The film tells the origin story of Joy Division, and how the tragic drug abuse and later suicide by lead singer Ian Curtis (Sam Riley) struck the band with tragedy early on as they reformed into New Order. The film’s grimy black-and-white coloring makes the streets of London feel even more electrifying.

At the heart of the story is Kebbell’s performance as Joy Division’s stressed-out manager Rob Gretton, who desperately tries to keep his talent under control as he plans their next gig.

2 'A Monster Calls' (2016)

A Monster Calls is one of the most beautiful examples of how fantasy storytelling can be used as a means of coping with grief. The film tells the story of the young British boy Conor O’Malley (Lewis MacDougall), who learns lessons about life and mortality from a mysterious monster (Liam Neeson) as he deals with his mother’s (Felicity Jones) diagnosis of cancer.

RELATED:'For All Mankind' Season 4: Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and What to Expect

Kebbell plays the difficult role of Conor’s father, who has been estranged from the family. Despite his admitted flaws, Kebbell shows that the unnamed character still cares very deeply for his wife and child.

1 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Andy Serkis is unquestionably the king of motion capture, so any actor trying to do motion capture work alongside him would certainly feel the pressure of expectations. While the character of Caesar in Rise of the Planet of the Apes is one of Serkis’ greatest creations, Caesar’s journey wouldn’t have been as powerful if it wasn’t for the obstacles that he faced as he became a leader.

The rogue ape Koba, played beautifully by Kebbell in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, serves as his first major opponent. Like Caesar, Koba is also a victim of human cruelty; he’s just less willing to make peace with humans than Caesar is.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Movies Of 1968, Ranked