Only a handful of actors truly get to claim the title of movie star. The mantle carries with it the expectation that name and name alone can sell a film, leading and as this illustrious label has waned in the streaming era of film, one of its last bearers is Tom Cruise. Appearing in action classics like Mission Impossible, dramatic classics like A Few Good Men, and even blockbuster comedies like Tropic Thunder, Cruise has had one of the most diverse and successful careers out of any Hollywood actor and has remained one of tinseltown's premier faces for over 40 years.

After bursting on the scene with initial films like Francis Ford Coppola's The Outsiders, Tom Cruise soon found his own hit in Risky Business, and it was all upwards from there. Cruise has the rare honour of being one of the biggest movie stars of the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s and has shown no signs of slowing down in the new decade with monster hits like Top Gun: Maverick. Despite the odd misstep via films like 2012's Rock of Ages or 2017's The Mummy, Cruise has been part of some biggest and most acclaimed films in history. A tour of the actor's filmography serves as a subtle tour of the last 4 decades of film, making these must-watch classics a handy crash course.