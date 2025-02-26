Tom Hardy is an actor with an outstanding range. He can go from playing a trapper in the wilderness of 1800s Missouri to a pilot in the midst of war or even an alien host with effortless ease. His career began in 1998, but his film debut didn't come until he landed a role in Ridley Scott's 2001 war epic Black Hawk Down. From there, he quickly solidified himself as an actor with undeniable talent.

Black Hawk Down may have been where his extensive filmography began, but it has come a long way in the nearly twenty-five years since. He's known to many Marvel fans for playing the iconic symbiote Venom in Sony's Spider-Man universe, whose films have become a fan-favorite trilogy. However, as much as these films have a wider audience than some of his other work, he has been a part of some of the industry's highly acclaimed and award-winning features. From his Oscar-nominated performance in 2015's The Revenant to his fan-favorite portrayal of Venom, these ten movies are essentials for anybody looking to go down the rabbit hole of Tom Hardy's impressive filmography. It's a testament to how prolific the performer is that great performances like Bronson, Warrior, and The Bikeriders narrowly missed this list.

10 'Locke' (2013)

Directed by Steven Knight

Image via A24

A single-person film can heighten an actor's capabilities. There's no one to share a scene with on-screen, and all eyes are solely on the one person on camera. It can be quite daunting. 2013's Locke took things one step further, taking place not only with Tom Hardy's character on his lonesome but all within the small, confined space of a car, really adding to the atmosphere.

This twelve-year-old psychological drama takes its audiences on a curiosity-inducing ride as Hardy's character travels from Birmingham to London to be with the mother of his soon-to-be-born child. It essentially follows his journey as his mental state fluctuates during the two-hour drive on his own and as he deals with multiple scenarios over thirty-six phone calls. The film isn't for everybody but undeniably shows Tom Hardy's unwavering talents.