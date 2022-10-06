Tom Hardy is one of the most diverse and talented actors that today's Hollywood has to offer. Hardy is an Academy Awards Nominated actor who has taken on all sorts of roles from villain, hero, and everything in between. He got his break in works like Black Hawk Down and Band of Brothers, but went on to shine in Christopher Nolan films like Inception and Dunkirk.

He was tasked with the seemingly impossible role of Bane, in Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, after the masterpiece of Heath Ledger's Joker, and he made it an iconic role in his own right. At the same time, he manages to carry a movie that takes place entirely in a car with Locke.

Every Soldier Role ('Dunkirk', 'Band of Brothers', 'Black Hawk Down')

Hardy got his start in the soldier role, with Black Hawk Down (2001) being his first appearance on the big screen, while also making his television debut in Band of Brothers that same year. Although both roles were small, compounding them in the same year put Hardy on a lot of peoples radar.

Hardy returns to the soldier role more than 15 years later in a cameo role for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Nolan, of course, gave Hardy two of his biggest roles in Inception and The Dark Knight Rises, so it was a nice nod to Hardy's career to put him back in a role that started it.

Ivan Locke, 'Locke' (2013)

Maybe not his most iconic, maybe not his most memorable, but still arguably Tom Hardy's best role because of how he really shows his acting chops here. Hardy plays Ivan Locke, a British construction manager who drives south to London due to a marital crisis.

Filmed entirely in a car with different angles, but most prominently one that looks like a dash cam, Hardy is able to show a wide range of emotions using just his voice and his face. Hardy is able to deliver an emotional performance with nothing but his voice and face.

Eames, 'Inception' (2010)

Hardy plays Eames, a member of Cobb's (Leonardo DiCaprio) crew. Eames is basically a shape-shifter in this film, being able to assume the identity of people to trick the target into giving up sensitive information during one of the crews' inception heists.

It's one of Hardy's suaver roles, not nearly as eccentric or as off-the-wall as he usually is. The premise of assuming other identities is definitely unique, and combined with the scale of Nolan's film, makes for a very memorable performance from Hardy.

Tommy Riordan Conlon, 'Warrior' (2011)

While Hardy got his big break playing soldiers during wartimes, this role shows Hardy on the other side as an Iraq war veteran named Tommy Riordan. Tommy is a noticeably angry, conflicted man who enters a winner-take-all $5 million prize MMA tournament called Sparta, and must train with his recovering alcoholic father (Nick Nolte), who he doesn't like.

It's uncovered that Tommy deserted the military after his entire unit was killed in a friendly-fire bombing. Hardy really is special at portraying soldiers. His character, Tommy, is broken. He displays clear signs of PTSD, he hates being in the spotlight, and all of that is compounded with his complicated relationship with his father and brother (Joel Edgerton).

Max Rockatansky, 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Tom Hardy only had 52 lines of dialogue in this movie. George Miller's reboot of the Mad Max franchise tasked Hardy with picking up the role that was vacated by Mel Gibson. It is an action-packed, adrenaline filled movie that calls on Hardy to use his intimidating demeanor to carry the character, and it works.

What was turned in was one of the best action movies ever, and certainly of the decade. While Charlize Theron's Furiosa is the driving force to the plot of the movie, Hardy's presence is continually felt.

John Fitzgerald, 'The Revenant' (2015)

Another movie with minimal dialogue for Tom Hardy, he teams up with Leonardo DiCaprio once again in Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's The Revenant, which earned Leo his first Oscar's win and Tom Hardy his first and only nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Hardy plays John Fitzgerald, who kills Hugh Glass' (Leonardo DiCaprio) son and leaves Glass for dead, setting in motion the plot fo the film. Hardy boasts a very difficult accent to understand, and in his one monologue he goes on about how God is a squirrel.

Eddie Brock, 'Venom' (2018)

Tom Hardy's role as the infamous Spider-Man villain Eddie Brock paints him in the light of an anti-hero. Brock is not a particularly popular person himself, and even Venom tells him from his home world he is kind of a loser too.

Hardy also voices Venom in addition to playing Brock, and he is essentially talking to himself for the entire movie. It's a different look at the usual villain Venom is, but Hardy did a pretty good job with the characters second attempt on the big screen.

Bane, 'Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Tom Hardy's first comic book character role, and the one that was tapped to be the follow-up to Heath Ledgers Joker, Hardy delivers an incredibly memorable performance that is bookmarked by his voice, in addition to the Bane mask.

Hardy delivers plenty of memorable and quotable lines in this film, but it's hard to ignore how many times Bane has been parodied, from South Park to his hysterical depiction in Harley Quinn. Regardless, Hardy's unique performance is one of his best.

Alfie Solomons, 'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Alfie Solomons is the Jewish gang leader in the BBC hit Peaky Blinders. It's probably best to make sure you have subtitles on when Alfie is on the screen, he is constantly mumbling with his accent, he is snarky and hilarious, and has a unique look about him.

Alfie is a recurring character for multiple seasons of Peaky Blinders, and he develops skin cancer during one of the seasons, he ends up looking like he is rotting from the outside, capturing your attention even more when he is on-screen.

Charles Bronson, 'Bronson' (2008)

Hardy plays "Britain's Most Violent Criminal" in Charles Bronson. The film is so strange, but in a delightful way. Hardy's accent is regarded as being very accurate for Cockney, but there are always a few moments where he puts his own flair to it.

There are also some strange scenes where he is in full mime makeup, and is just generally out of his mind and out of control. Hardy shows Bronson as a guy who has several voices swirling inside his head and pulling him in different directions. He is hilarious while simultaneously frightening.

