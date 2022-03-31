Tom Hiddleston is best known as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has a formidable repertoire of performances under his belt. A graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Hiddleston has West End, Broadway as well as television and film experience. He’s done a little of everything, including a brief but utterly heart-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg’s War Horse to the more action-oriented Kong: Skull Island. His varied resume has certainly informed his scene-stealing performances as Loki, especially in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor and the Disney+ spin-off series, Loki.

Hiddleston is back on screen with The Essex Serpent, the Apple TV+ series that will be out this year. So, let’s check out some of his best performances outside the MCU.

Freddie Page in The Deep Blue Sea (2011)

Hester (Rachel Weisz), an unhappily married woman, has an affair with a handsome Royal Air Force pilot in the 1950s but soon realizes that while her marriage lacked passion, her affair lacks stability.

In The Deep Blue Sea, Tom Hiddleston plays Freddie Page, Hester’s lover and a pilot who suffers from PTSD following the Second World War. He is a heartless and cruel character, but not one-dimensional. Hiddleston tears through the character’s cold façade to create a character who is unable to cope with his own issues and lashes out at Hester instead. He skillfully brings Freddie’s toxic behavior to the fore, while establishing the character’s underlying flaws. Despite his curtailed screen time, Hiddleston holds his own against a dramatic performance from Weisz.

Oakley in Unrelated (2007)

Anna (Kathryn Worth) escapes her relationship woes by joining her old friend in Tuscany. As she tries to enjoy her time away, she becomes enamored by one of the younger members of the group. Does he reciprocate?

Hiddleston’s first feature film role was Joanna Hogg’s Unrelated and his character Oakley is somewhat similar to Freddie Page. Oakley is self-centered but alluring, and Anna never knows where she stands with him. Once again, despite a relatively small role, Hiddleston captures the nonchalance and enthusiasm of a young adult, even in scenes when he’s not the focus. This is more of a subtle performance by Hiddleston, compared to others, but remains a memorable one in his resume.

Hank Williams in I Saw the Light (2015)

I Saw the Light is the biographical dramatization of country legend Hank Williams’ young life, rise to fame, and his relationship with his first wife Audrey (Elizabeth Olsen).

Biopics can be hit-or-miss, but Hiddleston nails his imitation of Hank Williams—he even sang all the vocals himself! He captures Williams’ mannerisms and accent and draws the audience in to the story of the man behind the songs. By now, we’re used to rooting for Hiddleston’s characters, because he has perfected the art of making even his worst characters sympathetic. Williams was not perfect, but Hiddleston brings nuance to the role so that he’s both paying homage to the legend while humanizing him as well.

Adam in Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

Adam, a depressed vampire who’s lost inspiration, reaches out to his centuries-old wife Eve (Tilda Swinton) to reunite. Except, their happy reunion is disrupted by Eve’s uncontrollable younger sister Ava (Mia Wasikowska).

Only Lovers Left Alive is a haunting, melancholic, and refreshingly mature look at the vampire genre. Hiddleston plays Adam as a believably melancholic musician—despite the fantastical setting, Adam feels tangible and real. He emotes a range of emotions throughout the film, from the highs of drinking fresh blood, his joy at seeing Eve again, or his complete annoyance at Ava’s mere presence. Hiddleston’s chemistry with Swinton sells the story, and you will find yourself lost in the film by his alluring performance.

Caius Marcius Coriolanus in National Theatre Live: Coriolanus (2014)

Coriolanus is a Shakespearean tragedy based on the legendary Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus. The play tells the story of Caius Marcius, who, after winning a hopeless battle is given the agnomen Coriolanus. But his rise to greatness is soon followed by an equally great fall.

The National Theatre Live series gave theater performances a prolonged life on screen, and Donmar Warehouse’s Coriolanus certainly deserved it. This intimate and innovative imagining of the classic play sees Hiddleston tackle the title character with a physicality that we haven’t seen from him before. Hiddleston expertly imbues the Roman leader with the power and stage/screen presence, while also capturing the emotional beats of a man who’s torn apart by his ego. This is a visceral and passionate performance by Hiddleston.

Thomas Sharpe in Crimson Peak (2015)

Crimson Peak is a gothic horror love story that cultivated quite a fan-following since its release. When a family tragedy strikes, aspiring author Edith Cushing (Mia Wasikowska) is swept off her feet by a mysterious stranger. But she hasn’t accounted for her devious sister-in-law, Lucille Sharpe (Jessica Chastain).

Thomas Sharpe is an intriguing character for Hiddleston because it plays into the viewer’s knowledge of his resume. Hiddleston is excellent at portraying Thomas’ eagerness (over-eagerness?) to court Edith, as well as his suspicious motivations. He is captivating as a loving husband, but also believable as a quintessential gaslighting character seen in this genre. The final act is when Hiddleston gives it his all, combining a range of emotions to bring plenty of depth to the character.

F. Scott Fitzgerald in Midnight in Paris (2011)

On a trip to Paris, an unhappy screenwriter, Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) finds himself transported to his favorite era in history, the 1920s, where he meets and hangs out with the legends who inspired him.

Midnight in Paris is a celebration of nostalgia (if you can look past the writer-director of the film) where Hiddleston plays legendary novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Correction, Hiddleston is F. Scott Fitzgerald. The actor looks like the writer reincarnated, and perfectly brings this historical figure to life with his accent and idiosyncrasies. Despite appearing in less than a handful of scenes, Hiddleston steals the show and is completely riveting to watch. You yearn for him to return, so you can spend a little more time getting to know the man behind the myth.

Jonathan Pine in The Night Manager (2016)

The Night Manager is the limited series spy thriller based on John le Carré’s novel of the same name. Updated to the modern age, the series follows a former soldier-turned-night manager of a luxury Egyptian hotel, who becomes embroiled in an investigation into an arms dealer.

Hiddleston plays Jonathan Pine, the titular night manager, and it’s one of his most understated performances to date. The character is both an everyman and extraordinary, and it’s a testament to Hiddleston’s skill set that he is able to pull that off. He walks a tight-rope as a character who isn’t trusting but can be trusted. With Pine, Hiddleston brings a James Bond-esque suave without the flattening swagger, and he says so much with just a look in his eyes or a minute change in expression.

Prince Hal/Henry V in Hollow Crown (2012)

Shakespeare’s plays can make impenetrable adaptations, but the British series The Hollow Crown perfectly showed how natural performances can make the Bard much more engaging.

Hiddleston stars in three episodes of the series’ first cycle. In “Henry IV, Part 1” and “Henry IV, Part 2”, Hiddleston plays Prince Hal, the crown prince whose wayward habits find him mixing with the hoi-polloi and getting up to no good. But, following the death of his father, Hal has to grow up and lead a kingdom through a devastating war in “Henry V”. Hiddleston is mesmerizing in all three adaptations. He doesn’t seem to recite Shakespeare’s words as much as live them. He is cringingly irreverent as Hal, and so astute and stoic as Henry V. Shakespeare’s plays have been adapted multiple times, but on the rare occasion, an actor will come along with a performance that will literally take your breath away, as Hiddleston does in The Hollow Crown.

