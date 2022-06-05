He can act, dance, and sing and has made a name for himself globally at the age of twenty-five. Tom Holland, an English actor, needs no introduction. Under his belt comes many awards, such as the British Academy Film Award, three Saturn Awards, two Kids' Choice Awards, and the "best youth performance" award for the Nevada Film Critics Society in 2012.

Those know Tom Holland best for his reoccurring role as the newest iteration of Spider-Man. However, the young star has a wide range that showcases his dedication as an actor across multiple genres. From Uncharted to The Impossible, Tom Holland is sure to surprise audiences with a breathtaking performance.

'Uncharted' (2022)

Ruben Fleischer's daring action/adventure film, Uncharted stars Tom Holland alongside Mark Wahlberg as they traverse the world in a quest to recover the lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan. The duo’s plan to find the treasure becomes complicated when Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) is also seeking the gold — for he believes it belongs to him and his family. Both Nathan (Tom Holland) and Sully (Mark Wahlberg) must attempt to work as one to solve the clues to the $5 billion in treasure and move past their rivals.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, Uncharted showcases the actor’s ability to create chemistry with his co-star, resulting in a dynamic action film that pleases the masses. Although the film has been critiqued for its jarring portrayal of the successful video game, the main stars have been awarded compliments for their action-packed adventure. Tom Holland, in particular, has been praised by fans for his take on a role outside his youthful character in the Spider-Man franchise, proving that he is a versatile actor.

'The Devil All The Time' (2020)

Provocative, creepy, and sinister, The Devil All The Time, directed by Antonio Campos, provides a look at the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder after the war in a small town. The psychological thriller/crime film follows Arvin (Tom Holland) through growing up in a mid-west American town that has seen one too many deaths. With his mother (Haley Bennett) deceased due to cancer and his father (Bill Skarsgård) shortly after committing suicide, Arvin must navigate life through hostility and his protective nature, which often leads to violence.

A more controversial and intricate role than usually assigned to Tom, Arvin’s character is deeply flawed and complex, grounding together years of abuse and unfortunate events into a murderous plot where no one is the hero. Unlike his heroic feats in almost every film he’s ever starred in, Tom Holland portrayed tenacity with a self-justifying character - a feat remarkable in his acting career thus far. The Devil All The Time is available to watch on Netflix.

'Chaos Walking' (2021)

Starring Tom Holland as protagonist Todd Hewitt and Daisy Ridley as Viola Eade, Chaos Walking is a dystopian sci-fi film based on its novel of the same name. Living on a planet where all women have been obliterated during war, Todd, like all other living creatures, can hear everyone’s thoughts through images, sounds, and words, all referred to as "noise." When a spaceship crash lands and exposes Viola as a female, Todd embarks on a journey with her to keep her safe from his community.

Another lead role for his resume, Tom Holland’s work on Chaos Walking, was recognized for his duality as a strong leader and an innocent young man. His natural charisma comes across in Chaos Walking in the same vein as in his Spider-Man films, and despite bad reviews, the film has been well received by the general public.

'Cherry' (2021)

Cherry is a semi-autobiographical film directed by the Russo Brothers, starring an often unseen side of Tom Holland. The film follows young lovers Cherry (Tom Holland) and Emily (Ciara Bravo) as they become embroiled in a co-dependency with drugs. For Cherry, his drug addiction stemmed from the medication treating his PTSD, relating to when he served in the army. As his addiction worsens, Emily takes his medication to cope, leaving them hooked on OxyContin and eventually heroin. The couple begins to rob banks to fuel their dependency, which leads them into financial trouble with drug dealer Black (Daniel R. Hill).

Like The Devil All The Time, Tom Holland subverts his boyish identity and becomes an anti-hero in Cherry. He transforms into a believable character who gets entangled in life’s complexities and abuses his perception medication to cope. The realism is palpable in the film, as are Tom’s diverse acting skills. Cherry is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV.

'The Impossible' (2012)

Based on the incredible true story, The Impossible recreates the frightening events of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami for a family on holiday in Khao Lak, starring Tom Holland, Naomi Watts, and Ewan McGregor. The Impossible, directed by J. A. Bayona, tells the story of a mother, Maria (Naomi Watts), and son, Lucas (Tom Holland), as they navigate through a tsunami torn area in an attempt to get medical attention and reunite with their father Henry (Ewan McGregor), and younger sons Thomas (Samuel Joslin) and Simon (Oaklee Pendergast).

Tom Holland’s acting career cannot be acknowledged without referencing his work in The Impossible. Starring as the lead character as a child, his talent is inconceivable, especially for his debut film. Playing a young boy who must rise to the occasion to reunite his family after destruction, The Impossible is one of Tom Holland’s most authentic characterizations that creates an astonishing effect.

