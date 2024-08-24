The Big Picture Alain Delon's performance in Purple Noon as Tom Ripley is stylish, charismatic, and chilling.

The author Patricia Highsmith's most well-known character is Tom Ripley, a character who is both rather likable and a steely, psychopathic, cold-blooded killer. Ripley has appeared in countless film adaptations, television series, and radio broadcasts that have featured some of the greatest actors working in the industry. Most famously, Matt Damon starred as the character in Anthony Minghella's luscious The Talented Mr. Ripley from 1999. Dennis Hopper filled the character's shoes in 1977 in the neo-noir The American Friend by German auteur Wim Wenders. John Malkovich came to encounter Ripley when he starred as the character in 2002's Ripley's Game directed by Liliana Cavani, and character actor Barry Pepper took on the character in 2005's Ripley Under Ground from director Roger Spottiswoode. This year, Andrew Scott even starred as the cold-blooded killer in the Netflix series Ripley.

However, the first film adaptation of the character is also the most stylish and one of the best to be brought to audiences. In 1960, Purple Noon was released with the recently departed French star Alain Delon starring in his break-out role as Tom Ripley. Alongside him, Marie Laforêt and Maurice Ronet starred as Marge Duval and Philippe Greenleaf, respectively, with the names made slightly more French-sounding than in Highsmith's novel. The film was directed by René Clément, who was indirectly showing the younger directors involved with the emerging movement of the French New Wave that he was still a relevant director and not as stale as François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard might have thought he was. The film's greatest success was in showcasing the star potential of Alain Delon, one of cinema's most stylish and evocative leading men. It was also one of the favorite films of Akira Kurosawa, the luminary and extremely influential Japanese director. Known as Plein Soleil in France, Purple Noon is worth watching alone for its star, Alain Delon.

Purple Noon (1960) Tom Ripley is a talented mimic, moocher, forger and all-around criminal improviser; but there's more to Tom Ripley than even he can guess. Release Date March 10, 1960 Director René Clément Cast Alain Delon , Marie Laforêt , Maurice Ronet , Erno Crisa , Frank Latimore , Billy Kearns , Ave Ninchi , Viviane Chantel Runtime 118 Minutes

What is 'Purple Noon' About?

The story of Tom Ripley, as shown above, has been covered in film multiple times. Still, Purple Noon makes some slight changes to the novel and the other adaptations of this story, which is not exactly a rarity in Hollywood. The film is set contemporaneously with the novel in the 1950s in North America and Europe. Tom Ripley (Delon) is sent by Mr. Greenleaf (Barbel Fanger) to Italy to retrieve his son, Philippe (Ronet), and bring him back to San Francisco to run the family business. Tom's claims to know Philippe Greenleaf are tentative at best, but he puts on an impressive show and soon falls in with Philippe and his fiancée, Marge (Laforêt) at their villa, Mongibello, a fictitious place in Italy.

Philippe soon grows tired of Tom and becomes abusive and cruel towards him, so Tom hatches a plan to kill Philippe while they are on his boat and steal his identity. He dumps Philippe's body into the ocean and makes up excuses to Marge that, after an argument they have had, Philippe has decided to leave her. Tom successfully takes over Philippe's wealth, identity, and lifestyle by mastering his signature and replacing their passport photos, setting in motion one of the great stories about impostors. Marge's friend Freddy Miles (Billy Kearns) tracks down Philippe's supposed whereabouts, only to find Tom there instead. Tom murders Freddy and tries to fashion the murder in such a way that he can frame Philippe for it to evade the Italian police, all while still accessing his bank accounts.

Tom forges Philippe's suicide note and then seduces Marge, finally "becoming" Philippe in his own eyes. Mr. Greenleaf arrives to sell the yacht and settle Philippe's estate. As Marge meets him, Philippe's dead, canvas-wrapped body is dragged up the slipway in the harbor, shocking both of them. Meanwhile, Tom goes to a nearby café to order the best drink in the house and toast to his successful con. The film wraps up with a slight twist on the novel and a slight ambiguity to the conclusion of Tom's story, a change that Patricia Highsmith herself did not seemingly like.

How is Alain Delon as the Murderous Anti-Hero?

The most striking aspect of Delon's performance is his charismatic and seductive persona. Whereas Damon's Ripley seems like a lost young boy who is as perturbed by the crimes he has committed as his victims, Delon's Ripley is a cold, calculated, psychopathic killer whose predatorial instincts manipulate anyone unfortunate enough to encounter him. Delon embodies Tom Ripley with a magnetic charm that makes his character both appealing and unnerving, much like Christian Bale in Mary Harron's satire extraordinaire, American Psycho. His portrayal of Ripley is cool and effortlessly stylish, which draws the audience into his world while simultaneously revealing the underlying darkness of his ambitions. Delon's natural charisma helps to sell Ripley's manipulations, making his deceptions and transformations more believable and compelling.

Delon's performance is rather subtle in how he expresses the inner turmoil of Ripley's persona. What makes his performance particularly remarkable is his ability to convey Ripley's strife and moral ambiguity without overt displays of emotion. He uses minimalistic expressions and body language to suggest the psychological depth of the character, letting the audience glimpse the fear, desire, and desperation that drive Ripley's actions. His gaze, with his famous piercing blue eyes, rarely moves nor does he blink often. Absence here, however, makes the heart grow more distant and disengaged. Delon is part of any list of actors who can convey any number of emotions just with their eyes. This understated approach enhances the film's tension and keeps viewers engaged as they watch Ripley navigate his increasingly dangerous schemes. Delon's career was storied and featured many astounding films. Purple Noon, however, remains one of his best turns.

'Purple Noon' Stands Out in a Career of Extreme Highs and Lows

The career of Alain Delon features some of the greatest and most exquisite films ever to come from Europe. From his breakout starring as the titular character in Luchino Visconti's Rocco and his Brothers in the same year as Purple Noon, to star-solidifying turns in Le Samouraï and Le Cercle Rouge, both directed by seminal French crime film director Jean-Pierre Melville. He also starred in many dud films and films that did not pass the test of time or prove successful with critics and audiences alike. There are also popular Internet memes about avoiding the 'Personal Life' section on Wikipedia profiles of well-renowned French actors, and Delon is certainly no exception to that. He was, in fairness to himself, a passionate advocate for animal rights among other causes.

But that does not change the fact that Delon nailed the role of Tom Ripley in Purple Noon. He is still cinema's best representation of the character, balancing the serpentine slithery nature of slipping between different personas with the chilling, murderous aspects of one of these characters. Ripley is a complex and multi-faceted character; that is why his stories have appeared in cinema time and again. Many renowned, astounding actors have taken on the task of portraying such a labyrinthine man, but Delon has come out on top. He is stylish, he is charming, he is manipulative, he is psychopathic, and he is each one of these equally, providing the perfect balance for one of cinema and literature's most enduring and riveting characters.

