Tom Sturridge is smack in the pop culture spotlight, as he stars in The Sandman, the smash-hit Netflix television adaption of Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name. Sturridge has been in the industry for more than 20 years, although he is not as widely known as his contemporaries for taking on minor roles or working on small projects.

RELATED: Tom Sturridge & Vivienne Acheampong on Connecting to Their 'Sandman' Characters

Since he is currently one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, Sturridge's earlier work is also in demand. Fans who are eagerly hoping for Netflix to announce the release date for The Sandman's second season can bide their time by catching other works in Sturridge's filmography.

Irma Vep (2022)

Irma Vep is an American-French comedy-drama miniseries that follows Mira (Alicia Vikander), an American actress coming to France to star as Irma Vep in a TV series version of the French silent film, Les Vampires. Sturridge portrays Mira's ex-boyfriend Eamonn who is in Paris for a film shoot and hasn't seen her since their separation.

Sturridge convincingly portrays a man with a tragic past and delivers his role fully despite appearing in just three episodes. Additionally, his on-screen chemistry and interaction with Vikander appear genuine and spontaneous, which increases the persuasiveness of his acting.

The Hollow Crown (2012 - 2016)

The Hollow Crown is a British television series inspired by Shakespeare’s historical plays such as Henry IV, Henriad: Richard II, and so on. Sturridge played the new king who must get ready for civil war in the show's deconstructed adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry VI, The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses.

Henry VI is one of Sturridge's more tragic and sympathetic parts, but he manages to portray it completely with such ease and delicacy. Sturridge stands out despite being in a cast of actors who have more experience with Shakespeare's work. His physical expression masterfully conveys the emotions of a young monarch about to make a significant decision.

The Boat That Rocked (2009)

The Boat That Rocked is a British comedy movie set in 1966 about a fictional pirate radio station called ‘Radio Rock’ that broadcasts rock and pop music to the United Kingdom from a stranded ship in the North Sea as the British government tries to shut them down. Sturridge portrays Carl, who is sent to stay on the Radio Rock ship with his godfather Quentin (Bill Nighy).

Viewers might be surprised to see a pleasant and light-hearted version of Sturridge as a lovely and awkward young man. It's a direct contrast to the solemn and humorless side to his portrayals of the Sandman and King Henry VI.

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Far From the Madding Crowd is a 2015 British romantic drama adapted by David Nicholls from Thomas Hardy’s 1874 classic novel of the same name. It’s also the fourth film adaptation of the novel. Sturridge portrays the irresponsible Sergeant Francis Troy, an arrogant young man who believes that lying to women is the greatest way to win their favor.

Troy is a man with several layers, initially charming, then obviously manipulative, then tragic. Sturridge skillfully brings these layers to life, showing why he is so great in The Sandman.

Sweetbitter (2018 - 2019)

Based on Stephanie Danler's 2016 book of the same name, Sweetbitter is a TV series about Tess (Ella Purnell), a young server working at the renowned Union Square Café in New York City. Sturridge portrays Jake, a bad-boy bartender whom Tess has an enormous crush on.

The series shows that there is more to Jake than just his lifestyle as a playboy who sleeps with all his female co-workers. Sturridge has a real talent for portraying complex, multifaceted characters with nuance and melodrama.

Journey’s End (2017)

The 1928 play by R. C. Sherriff served as the basis for the 2017 British war movie Journey's End, which follows a young James "Jimmy" Raleigh (Asa Butterfield) as he enlists in the military under the direction of Captain Stanhope (Sam Claflin), a friend from high school. Sturridge plays Second Lieutenant Hibbert.

Even though his screentime is limited, Sturride’s portrayals of a soldier under extreme pressure leave a lasting impact. He expertly conveys what it means to be a man in the midst of a conflict, being both vulnerable and robust.

Waiting for Forever (2010)

Waiting for Forever centers on Emma (Rachel Bilson) and Will (Sturridge), who were childhood best friends but have since lost touch. When Emma's father becomes ill, they are finally reunited in their hometown. Following then, a string of bad occurrences occurred.

Sturridge gives a good performance, but Will is one of the few mediocre parts he has played. The actor has experience playing complex characters with complicated pasts, but the restricted material available prevented him from fully showcasing his abilities. However, the movie is still entertaining and surprising, and perfect for a lazy weekend watch.

Effie Gray (2014)

The 2014 British biographical film Effie Gray, written by Emma Thompson, is based on the real-life events surrounding John Ruskin's union with Euphemia Gray (Dakota Fanning) and the eventual annulment of their union. Sturridge portrays Everett Millais, a young, ambitious painter who credits Ruskin for supporting his work for his success.

As usual, Sturridge gives the character his own unique touch and has great on-screen chemistry with the entire cast, especially Fanning.

NEXT: ‘The Sandman’: All Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least To Most Heartbreaking