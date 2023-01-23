From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films. Users can give their own reviews on pretty much every movie ever made and have allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world.

Some films get more love and acclaim than others, of course, with Letterboxd users rating some films so highly that they have since become staples of the excellency that cinema has to offer. The highest-rated films on the beloved film website can inspire cinephiles and casual viewers alike to watch something truly remarkable.

10 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Letterboxed Rating: 4.5/5

The 1994 drama directed by Frank Darabont, The Shawshank Redemption is based on the Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption and follows the story of imprisoned banker Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) and his friendship with fellow prisoner Ellis Redding (Morgan Freeman).

The film has been recognized by many as basing its story in Christian mysticism, with Andy representing a messianic-like figure and his journey to freedom as a metaphor for paradise or heaven. While this interpretation is up to fans, the film still stands as an inspiring story about friendship, perseverance and the struggles of overcoming harsh authority.

9 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Letterboxed Rating: 4.5/5

A staple of classic Japanese cinema as well as the best film by well-respected filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, Seven Samurai is a samurai epic-drama that follows the story of desperate, struggling farmers that hire a group of masterless samurai to protect their crops and fight against the bandits that return to wreak havoc on their small village.

Often regarded as not only one of the best films ever made, it's also one of the most referenced as it has inspired numerous works of art ranging from anime to other films. It's loved not only for its action and captivating story, but also for the profound ways Kurosawa is able to depict a realistic portrayal of human nature in a sensitive and heartfelt way.

8 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.5/5

Directed by Sidney Lumet and based on the 1954 teleplay of the same name, 12 Angry Men is a 1957 courtroom drama film that follows a jury of 12 men who deliberate on the fate of a teenager accused of murdering his own father. The film takes place almost entirely within the jury room and gives no names to the men, only distinguishable by their varying personalities and debates on the case.

The film has since been considered a classic of cinema as well as a formidable, powerful and thrilling drama that has become the blueprint of what great dialogue, acting and narrative should look like.

7 'The Human Condition III: A Soldier’s Prayer' (1961)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.5/5

The Human Condition III: A Soldier’s Prayer is a 1961 film directed by Masaki Kobayashi that follows a group of defeated Japanese soldiers on a treacherous journey through Manchuria (modern-day Northeast China) as they attempt to return to their families and survive the harsh elements of their environment. The unflinching movie depicts the brutality of war as well as the ruthless power of nature.

True to its name, the film examines the intricacy of humanity in a way that can shock its audience to their core and leave a heavy weight of existential fear in their minds forever. Unforgettable and emotionally stirring, A Soldier's Prayer includes everything that makes Kobayashi's films so legendary and is not one to miss.

6 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Fredo kiss in the Godfather Part II

Letterboxd Rating: 4.5/5

It was inevitable for Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film anthology to show its face on any platform's top films, and The Godfather: Part II certainly has its fair share of love on Letterboxd. The sequel to arguably the most notable film of the 20th Century, The Godfather: Part II had the unenviable task of living up to the expectations following its predecessor, but it managed to prevail and be equally as incredible. The film once again follows the Corleone family, this time witnessing two parallel stories that include the history of Vito Corleone's life and rise to power, as well as the life of his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), as he attempts to protect the family business.

The film, while widely mixed during its first release, has since received critical acclaim due to the incredible performance by Pacino as well as its incredible cinematography, making it a tour de force of the great potential of cinematic storytelling.

5 'The Godfather' (1972)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.5/5

The original Godfather film is regarded as one of the greatest films ever made and an iconic fixture of the gangster genre that has forged its way into the pop culture zeitgeist forever. Coppola's magnum opus, the film was based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puza, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside the esteemed director. Following the life of the Corleone family and their patriarch, Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando in what is widely considered his best performance.

The film is considered by many, especially those on Letterboxd, to be one of the greatest films ever made, as well as one of the most culturally relevant. It has since been revered for its unique depiction of the complex psyche and internal conflicts of being a mob boss, as well as the moral degradation of his son. It's compelling and beautiful, so there's no surprise why it's so acclaimed.

4 'A Dog's Will' (2000)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

Described by many as one of Brazil's most significant films ever made, A Dog's Will (or O Auto da Compadecida) is a 2000 fantasy-comedy film directed by Guel Arraes that witnesses the judgment of Jesus Christ, the Devil and the Virgin Mary on two men who lie and cheat their way through life. It bases its story on a similarly-named play by Ariano Suassun, as well as including other elements present in Suassun's other works.

The film, while maybe lost in translation, is hilarious and visually exciting and gives audiences a great glimpse into the reality of the countryside living in Brazil as well as the role religion plays in these communities. Filled with dreamy shots of magic realism, A Dog's Will makes for a fun watch, regardless of cultural barriers.

3 'Harakiri' (1962)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

Another film directed by legendary filmmaker Masaki Kobayashi, Harakiri is a 1962 drama set during the Edo period in historical Japan about a samurai who requests to perform the ritual act of seppuku, before describing the events to an audience of fellow samurai in order to explain his reasoning for suicide. It is widely considered by many, of course including those on Letterboxd, to be one of the best samurai films ever made.

Filled with brutal scenes of gory fight sequences, Harakiri is a visually stunning masterpiece that explores the complexity of morality and the human condition through a beautifully constructed narrative and an equally as incredible performance by Tatsuya Nakadai as the film's troubled protagonist.

2 'Parasite' (2019)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

A movie that needs no introduction, Parasiteis a black comedy-thriller film directed by master filmmaker Bong Joon-ho that has received international acclaim since its first release back in 2019 due to its searing critique on the ever-widening class divide happening in South Korea and worldwide. The film's plot follows a struggling, working-class family that schemes their way into working for a very wealthy family and infiltrating their household.

A darling of the film-review website and beyond, Parasite has been adored worldwide due to its cutting humor and incredible suspense that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, as well as showcasing the underlying class-related rage present in the characters that parallel the real-life feelings shared with its audience.

1 'Come And See' (1985)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.6/5

Widely regarded as the most harrowing and realistic depiction of human warfare in cinematic history, Come And See is a 1985 war epic directed by Elem Klimov that follows the mental, spiritual and physical deterioration of a young boy attempting to survive and resist Nazi invasion of his home in Belarus.

Hard to watch and even harder to watch again, Come And See is a harrowing, heart-wrenching story of the reality of war and the psychological effects it has on those unlucky enough to live through it. It truly is one of the best anti-war films of all time, but its unflinching depiction of human conflict and its destruction of the human spirit is hard to endure more than once.

