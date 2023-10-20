The Big Picture The characters in "Totally Killer" become likable through their willingness to help prevent the murders and face their fears while facing the Sweet 16 killer.

Marisa, Kara, Randy, and Laura start off unlikable but become trusted allies as they fight against the Sweet 16 Killer and protect their friends.

Jamie, the rebellious protagonist, strives to protect her loved ones and changes the course of the murders, ultimately learning she has a 34-year-old brother in the process.

On Halloween night in 2023 in Vernon, everyone knows the story of the 3 murders because of a podcast and Vernon is a small town. The Sweet 16 killer trademark is stabbing his victims 16 times. Totally Killer is a spoof of Scream meets Back to the Future. Jamie must go back in time to prevent the murders from ever happening because, in 2023, the Sweet 16 killer takes his last victim, her mother, Pam Hughes.

The characters in the comedic horror film become likable through their willingness to help prevent the murders. In this Amazon Prime original, the characters face their fears and undergo trauma while facing the Sweet 16 killer. Marisa, Kara, Randy, and Laura are initially unlikable but become trusted allies in the group's fight against the Sweet 16 Killer.

10 Marisa Song

Image via Amazon Prime

In the original podcast, Marisa Song (Stephi Chin-Salvo) is killed second at the cabin, but with Jamie’s influence, she is killed 3rd in an unlikely location, which was not a part of the original murder. Marisa is ditsy, and she is a girl who wants to have fun. She helps prevent the 3rd death from happening, but unfortunately, they are unsuccessful and this leads to her demise.

RELATED: 'Totally Killer' --- Everything We Know About the Time-Traveling Horror Film

Her ditsy personality makes her an unlikable character, but she protects her friends from the dangers of the Sweet 16 Killer. They learn she is one of the sole reasons the Sweet 16 killer is after her, Heather and Tiffany (Liana Liberato) because “Fat Trish” died because of their stupidity in letting her drive under the influence. Her likability drifts back and forth from unlikeable to likable because of her ditsy and protective personality.

9 Teen Kara Kim

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In 1987, Kara Kim (Ella Choi) is a bully and the chief’s daughter. For most of the film she is unlikeable due to her mean nature, and her in with the police because of her dad. This causes her to be an unlikely ally to the group trying to stop the Sweet 16 Killer. When the Sweet 16 Killer strikes for the second time at the cabin, she and the group become suspects, but she whines her way out because she receives special treatment in the police force, and the group disagrees.

When the group struggles to fight off the Sweet 16 Killer, she uses a weapon in her Halloween costume to take down the killer once and for all, protecting everyone in the process until there is a second killer, from the future. Kara Kim becomes one of the saviors, but unfortunately, they are too late, the Sweet 16 Killer strikes again, killing his 3rd victim.

8 Teen Randy Finkle

Image by Amazon Prime Video

In 1987, Randy Finkle (Jeremy Monn-Djasngar) is the stereotypical jock, mean-spirited horny teenager. He learns of the murders when the killer takes his first victim, Tiffany at Tiffany’s Sweet 16 party where he believes he is the bodyguard as do the Molly's, the 4 friends who believe they are Molly Ringwald, Tiffany, Marisa, Heather, and Pam Miller.

Randy is an unlikeable character in the beginning because of his stereotypical jock personality, but as they protect themselves from the killer, he becomes a trusted ally in the group as well as a likable character when he goes undercover in the haunted house to prevent the last death from happening, but unfortunately, he is unsuccessful, but in his savior attempt he becomes a likable character.

7 Adult Laura Creston

Image via Amazon Prime

Laura Creston (Kimberly Huie) is the mother of Jamie’s best friend, Amelia. Her life, in the beginning, is soul-crushing especially when you learn of Amelias' science project of building a time machine, which her mother created. “Lauren Creston's Brilliant Ideas" journal which her daughter finds creates a time machine; thus, Jamie is attacked by the Sweet 16 killer at Billy’s, a run-down amusement park, but she is transported into 1987, where her younger self and Jamie meet.

In the new 2023, she is a biotech engineer and helps Jamie understand this new 2023 by writing “Everything that is Different.” Her determination and supportive personality towards Jamie to help her understand the repercussions of time travel. Everything turns out great in the end, with several twists and turns.

6 Teen Blake Hughes

Image by Amazon Prime

Blake Hughes (Charlie Gillespie) in 1987 is a Zen bad boy, who gives off stoner vibes. Jamie for a brief second finds him attractive, only to learn that is her father. Her father says in her reality of 2023, he was very attractive back in his day, like Zac Efron. Unfortunately, Jamie learns Blake is in a complicated relationship with Tiffany, one of the Molly's. When he and Tiffany break up, he becomes a suspect due to his bad-boy persona.

He teams up with Pam Miller, his wife in the future, along with his other friends to stop the killings from happening. He never questions Pam Miller in the process, and they start a romantic relationship no matter how much Jamie attempts to interfere. He is in the strange middle of a likable and unlikeable character due to his bad-boy Zen personality, and he does not fully understand what is happening in Vernon.

5 Blake Hughes

Image via Amazon Prime

Blake Hughes (Lochlyn Munro) as an adult is a classic dad whose costume represents the younger version of himself. He makes several jokes to his daughter, but he also has a soft side when his wife and Jamie’s mother is murdered, he tells Jamie the story of how they found out she was pregnant, with Jamie. Like Pam Hughes, he is worried when he finds out Jamie is going to a concert on Halloween night, which is around their friends who were murdered by the Sweet 16 Killer.

RELATED: 10 Most Absurd 'Riverdale' Episodes, Ranked

After the murder, the jokes aside he is a compassionate and loving father especially when he finds out “his daughter is missing” only to find out she is back in 1987 from Amelia. He is a likable character because of his jokes to his daughter when driving her to the concert, “when you sit in the back it makes me feel like an Uber driver, and it hurts my feelings” to a compassionate, loving father.

4 Pam Hughes

Image via Amazon Prime

Pam Hughes portrayed by Julie Bowen is a Pam Hughes is a badass, protective mother who wants to prevent her daughter from falling victim to the Sweet 16 Killer, dressed as Molly Ringwald. She has been afraid of being murdered since she was 16 years old, and she was prepared for the Sweet 16 Killer, but not prepared enough when the Sweet 16 Killer stabbed her behind. She wants to protect her daughter from the vulgarity of Killer Instinct, a singer who she went to high school with.

She is worried, and paranoid Jamie is going to die on Halloween due to her fear of the Sweet 16 Killer still being out there. Jamie reassures her this is not 1987, times have changed. She is unfortunately murdered in 2023, which leads Jamie to the time machine by accident. In the new reality of 2023, her Halloween costume with Blake is Mr. and Mrs. Smith. In Jamie’s attempt in 1987 to keep her parents from getting together too early, this is unsuccessful and Jamie learns she has a 34-year-old brother. Her likability comes from protecting herself and Jamie from danger.

3 Pam Miller

Image via Amazon Prime

Pam Miller portrayed by Olivia Holt is an unlikable character because Jamie did not expect her mother to be so cruel in 1987. When she believes Jamie’s story of her being a psychic. She learns of the other murders at the hands of the Sweet 16 Killer. She accidentally learns from Jamie, that she and Blake are meant to be together, and she uses this to her advantage with her flirting.

She becomes a likable character because she becomes a badass like her 2023 version due to her attempt to protect her friends from the killer. Her cruel personality becomes a compassionate and loving personality because she does not want to die at the hands of Sweet 16 Killer along with her friends. Like her friends, she becomes a trusted ally in the attempt to stop the Sweet 16 Killer.

2 Teen Laura Creston

Image via Amazon Prime

Teen Laura Creston (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) is brilliant and believes Jamie right away when Jamie tells her she is from the future. This is ultimately due to the fact she invented time travel. She is a shy girl who is intelligent. She helps Jamie get home due to her scientific skills. She knows of the repercussions and jokes around with Jamie in her own sense of humor.

RELATED: 'Totally Killer' Ending Explained: Does Jamie Make It to the End?

She is successful in creating the time machine to bring Jamie back to 2023. She is the only person who will remember this experience because she is a brilliant, intelligent scientist. She is a likable character because of her outside-of-the-box thinking and understanding of the impossible. Her likeness only grows when she offers her assistance to help Jamie get home.

1 Jamie

Image via Amazon Prime

Jamie portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, the rebellious teenager, is a feminist and activist who strives to protect her loved ones. After her mother is murdered, she finds herself being attacked by the Sweet 16 Killer, and her only escape is the time machine which brings her to 1987. She does everything in her power to prevent the murders from happening, but she changes the course of the murders instead.

When the Sweet 16 Killer is revealed to her, she thinks everything is saved when they discover a future Sweet 16 Killer who attempts to kill her. Her likeness only becomes better as she attempts to protect her mother and father, so she will have a family to come home to. When she comes back to the new 2023, she learns she has a 34-year-old brother named, Jamie and she is Collette.

NEXT: 'Totally Killer & 9 Other Horror Films About Gen-Z