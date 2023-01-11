For those who aren't familiar with the genre, "tragicomedy" is, as the name suggests, the perfect blend of comedy and tragedy. In cinema, it consists of dramatic films that are just as capable of making you chuckle as well as making you bawl your eyes out, given the fact that it adopts elements from both styles. Most of the time, a tragicomedy excels at interspersing dark moments with humor to lighten the mood.

Throughout the years, a lot of comedies with melancholic and sad undertones have come out — and we can't help but love them. The most recent example is Martin McDonagh's impeccable feature, The Banshees of Inisherin, which was already awarded Golden Globes for best musical or comedy film and best screenplay, and best comedy actor for its star, Colin Farrell. The movie perfectly pairs the two genres together as it depicts the ending of a relationship between two long-time friends. Here we gather great examples of the genre done right, according to their IMDb scores, from Beginners to Forrest Gump.

10/10 'Beginners' (2010) - 7.2

Beginners is a charming film starring Ewan McGregor in which his character is shaken by two announcements regarding his elderly father: one, that he has a young male lover; the other, that he has terminal cancer. With a very realistic tone and beautiful cinematography, this wonderful Mike Mills independent art-house movie is guaranteed to touch every viewers' heart with its storyline and great performances.

Flashing back and forth between Oliver's pain, his relationship with his father, his adulthood and his childhood, Beginners deals with lots of sensitive topics, especially loss, grief and an unbearable amount of sadness. Nonetheless, the 2010 movie manages to deliver a bit of humor, adding comedy and romance to the mix and ultimately turning out an intriguing character study.

9/10 'The Farewell' (2019) - 7.5

Directed by Lulu Wang, The Farewell is an incredibly touching movie centering around an impromptu wedding planned by Billi's (Awkwafina) family after they all learn that their beloved grandmother (Shuzhen Zhao) has a terminal disease. Moving and heartbreaking are two words that describe this film.

Although The Farewell isn't probably going to make viewers laugh out loud, it features tons of magical and joyful moments along the way despite its tragic storyline. Filled with melancholy and familial love, this bittersweet tragicomedy provides food for thought as it reflects on culture and values with its beautifully-written plot.

8/10 'The Royal Tennenbaums' (2001) - 7.6

Revolving around a dysfunctional family and their eccentric, unique members — including their father, Royal (Gene Hackman), who had left long ago and decided to come back to make amends — this quirky (which seems to be the word most associated with it) Wes Anderson stylized film offers viewers a really good time behind the screen.

Reflecting on realistic unstable household dynamics and all the anxieties that come with it, Anderson's staple beloved film balances drama and comedy perfectly and is undoubtedly an essential tragicomedy everyone should add to their watchlist. Not only does the film feature impeccable performances, but it also counts on a magnificent script.

7/10 'Good Bye Lenin!' (2003) - 7.7

After Alex (Daniel Brühl) is found protesting against the regime and arrested by the police, his mother suffers a serious heart attack that drives her to fall into a coma. To protect his mother from a fatal collapse after she finally wakes up, Alex attempts to keep her from learning that her treasured nation of East Germany (as she knew it) has vanished.

Good Bye Lenin! is a wonderfully directed black comedy by Wolfgang Becker and a very socially conscious one. Reflecting on politics and familial love (especially mother-son relationships), the innovative 2003 film is cleverly-written, equal parts sad and hilarious.

6/10 'In Bruges' (2008) - 7.9

Yet another movie starring The Banshees of Inisherin's talented actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, In Bruges centers around two London hitmen who await orders from their boss in Bruges, Belgium. Conscience-stricken by his first job gone wrong, Bruges is the last place where Ray, played by Farrell, wants to be.

Exceeding many expectations, this McDonagh-feature hilariously mixes tragedy and comedy in what feels like a very refreshing plot. Considered a classic by many today, the 2008 movie is very likely to keep the audience's eyes glued to the screen.

5/10 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019) - 7.9

This endearing and heart-wrenching Oscar-winning feature directed by Taika Waititi follows ten-year-old Johannes Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a young German boy in the Hitler Youth whose imaginary friend is the country's dictator. When he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl at their home, Jojo is forced to confront his nationalism.

Without a doubt, Jojo Rabbit is a jaw-dropping, extremely dark satire that depicts Adolph Hitler as the main superstar through a child's eyes. Able to make viewers both laugh and cry, Waititi's film, although it may sound contradictory, sends out the message of hope through its bittersweet storyline. The tragicomedy was considered one of 2019's finest features.

4/10 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022) - 7.9

This incredible award-winning feature from last year follows two lifelong friends, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), whose friendship is suddenly ended by one of them. Set in 1923 on a fictional remote island off Ireland's west coast, this engaging film depicts Pádraic's determined attempts to make amends, which only strengthen his former friend's decision.

Reflecting on break-ups between friends — which can be just as painful as the endings of romantic-natured relationships — and exploring broken promises, The Banshees of Inisherin is both funny and extremely sad and lonely. All in all, the 2022 tragic comedy is as thought-provoking Shakespearean piece cinephiles will likely love.

3/10 'Parasite' (2019) - 8.5

Easily one of the most groundbreaking movies of recent times, Parasite (Original title: Gisaengchung) made history by being the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture. Directed by the remarkable Bong Joon-ho, the 2019 feature follows a family who, struggling with poverty in a poor neighborhood, comes up with a meticulous plan in order to infiltrate an upper-class family's household.

While Parasite reflects on serious and relevant topics such as capitalism, social divides and classism, it is never short on the number of comical elements it delivers throughout its mend-bending narrative. A thoroughly entertaining movie with intelligent social aspects that should be watched by everyone at least once.

2/10 'Life Is Beautiful' (1997) - 8.6

Set during the occupation of Italy by German forces in the 1930s, this Roberto Benigni movie follows an open-minded and extremely creative Jewish waiter, Guido (played by Benigni), and his son, Giosué (Giorgio Cantarini). When the two fall victim to the Holocaust, Guido reimagines that the tragic events to protect his son from the dangers around the camp.

Life is Beautiful (Original title: La vita è bella) is undoubtedly an unforgettable watch, and part of what makes it so good is how original and cleverly written its screenplay is. While the movie depicts an extremely devastating historical occurrence, it does so with humor, wit and imagination — which could obviously only result in a funny, intense and incredibly dramatic movie.

1/10 'Forrest Gump' (1994) - 8.8

One of Tom Hanks' most memorable roles is Forrest Gump, and for several good reasons — his astonishing performance being one. The highest-rated movie in this list introduces viewers to Forrest, an Alabama man with a low I.Q. and a heart in the right place. The film follows his many struggles as he navigates through life without letting any anxieties interfere with his happiness or dreams.

An incredible character study that will not leave anyone indifferent, Forrest Gump is easily one of the most moving films ever made. Focusing on the importance of looking at all things in life on the bright side and thoroughly appreciating every day, this tragicomedy is quite simply the inspirational movie cinephiles need in their lives.

