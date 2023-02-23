With promotional tie-ins to huge sporting events, this is the time of year that studios release their first looks at upcoming tentpole films. However, you can’t trust your eyes when it comes to teaser trailers.

In order to draw viewers into the theaters, attraction videos often employ misdirection with viral marketing. Smash hits like Spider-Man used mini-film plots in their initial promotions to drive ticket sales.

10 Rocky IV

When reviewing Rocky IV, Roger Ebert labeled the sequel predictable as an old sitcom. However, the fourth installment’s teaser trailer surprised audiences when none of the footage was found in the final film. During the promotion, Ivan Drago provides a monologue as both he and Rocky warm up for a bout.

The teaser serves as a fitting introduction to Ivan Drago. The Siberian Express utters forty words in thirty seconds which is only six words less than all of his lines spoken in Rocky IV’s hour-and-a-half runtime.

9 Godzilla

Godzilla’s mysterious marketing strategy avoided showing any footage of the film months before its release date. Director Roland Emmerich constructed a big-budget trailer that showed a class’ museum tour getting cut short when a T-Rex fossil display got stomped by the film’s giant beast.

The preview was a tip of the hat to the Jurassic Park franchise serving as an illustration of the glaring size differences between Godzilla and a T-Rex. Despite questionable decisions with the script and monster design, the execution of promotional material lured large audiences into theaters opening weekend and Godzilla finished its theatrical run as the third highest-grossing film of 1998.

8 Back to the Future

Back to the Future’s teaser trailer was void of any spoilers because it was comprised completely of scenes that weren’t included in the blockbuster. In the preview, Marty McFly’s journey through a desert is cut short when he stumbles upon a time-traveling DeLorean. Before fans could catch a good glimpse of the automobile, McFly throws on his shades and flushes the gas thirty years into the past.

In We Don’t Need Roads: The Making of the Back to the Future Trilogy, it’s revealed that a rough version of the movie wasn’t cut together until a few weeks before the film’s release. The teaser footage was more than likely shot to supplement the main film not being produced.

7 Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator 2: Judgement Day trailers are remembered for giving away one of the biggest spoilers in cinematic history by revealing the T-800 is sent to protect, not kill, John Connor. There was an attempt to avoid the mistake early on during the marketing campaign when the studio released a teaser that displayed a Cyberdyne assembly line of T-800s.

Special effects guru Stan Winston directed the $150 million teaser trailer that featured the cyborg that would go on to snatch him two Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Visual Effects. In a year that included Beauty and the Beast and Silence of the Lambs, Terminator 2: Judgement Day’s teaser trailer launched a promotional campaign that resulted in the action film finishing as the highest-grossing film of 1991.

6 Men in Black

The Men in Black teaser is just as secretive about the movie’s plot as the organization is aloof about their existence. Agent K roams through the hallways of M.I.B. headquarters until he’s joined by Agent J. The two cock their cosmic canons and literally kick down the fourth wall where they pose in front of the M.I.B. logo.

On the 1997 science fiction comedy’s Blu-ray, viewers learn that Men in Black was subject to numerous last-minute changes during post-production. The exclusive footage in the teaser includes the only two characters that audiences could bank on surviving final cuts.

5 Transformers

Transformers’ teaser features a NASA robotic vehicle’s exploration interrupted when it’s crushed by Autobots. Although the footage is missing from the final cut, the Mars mission from the Transformers teaser is referenced in the movie, and photographs from the teaser are displayed.

Steven Spielberg served as an executive producer for the science fiction action picture. In typical Spielberg fashion, the special effects and creatures are hidden during early promotion.

4 Suicide Squad

The Hollywood Reporter estimated that reshoot costs for Suicide Squad were close to $22 million. The post-production hiccups are evident when fans notice that most of the scenes from the teaser trailer for Suicide Squad are no-shows in the final film.

Some of the missing footage included in the teaser for the superhero movie include Deadshot serving as a commander for Flag’s squad, Harley Quinn miming her bat as a shotgun, and Diablo blowing out a match in his cell. The egregious difference between the teaser and the final product prompted a viewer to file a lawsuit against Warner Bros.

3 Spider-Man

Spider-Man’s teaser trailer included a heist with bank robbers who would have gotten away with their crime if it had not been for New York’s friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. The robbers’ escape plan was thwarted when Spider-Man catches their getaway helicopter in a web between the twin towers.

One day after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sony pulled the teaser and released a statement informing fans that the trailer didn’t contain any footage from the movie. The PR statement erased any bad publicity associated with the comic book movie and the blockbuster would go on to become the first film to cross $100 million in a single weekend.

2 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Released about eight months before Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s opening date, the teaser campaign advertising for the first installment of the series serves as a cautionary tale for special effects departments. During the premature mini-trailer, Neville is missing from the flying lessons scene and his classmates stare into the abyss rather than the special effects that would eventually be added for the movie’s next commercial.

The missing witch goes unnoticed to a novice Potter fan. The mistake had no barring on the movie’s commercial success and the film became the second highest-grossing film of all time.

1 Jurassic Park

Audiences’ introduction to Jurassic Park included the discovery of an amber rock with the fossilized remains of a prehistoric mosquito preserved inside. The findings are then studied under a microscope. Although the scenes don’t appear in the film, an animated summary of the events in the teaser is illustrated in the movie during the presentation at the park’s visitor center.

With Steven Spielberg, less is more and the marketing department’s decision to exclude shots of the park and dinosaurs in the teaser proved financially beneficial. The hype generated from the trailer catapulted the movie to the highest-grossing film of that time.

