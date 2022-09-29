It's hard to think about the idea of a training montage without immediately thinking about the Rocky series. While the six Rocky films (and two Creed films) do offer more than just exciting scenes of getting in shape and preparing for boxing matches, the training montages often emerge as highlights. After all, these underdog films are always about getting better, stronger, and more focused to take on new challenges, and there's no better way to do that than in a slickly edited training montage.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

Over eight films within the Rocky and Creed series', there are approximately 10 training montages. It's usually limited to one per movie, but Rocky IIand Rocky IV manage to squeeze in two each. With a nice even 10 montages to compare and contrast, here they are, ranked from worst to best.

'Rocky V' (1990) - Training Tommy "The Machine" Gunn

Rocky V is widely considered to be the least popular Rocky movie, and so it's unsurprising that its training montage is probably the most disappointing one in the series, too. In it, Rocky is training his protégé, Tommy Gunn, whose underdog story is one we never get invested in, as an audience (the "Rocky being a mentor" angle would be explored again in the Creed movies, where it works much better).

The music leans into R&B and rap, but it doesn't work well here (again, it's done better in Creed). The training is also intercut with too many other things: boxing matches, newspaper headlines, and Rocky's own son feeling unnoticed. It's a bit too much and somewhat messy, and by the end, when Rocky and Tommy run up the iconic steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art together, it all rings a bit hollow.

'Creed II' (2018) - Training in the Desert

Creed II pits Adonis Creed against Russian boxer Viktor Drago, which is a notable and emotionally intense pair-up, given Viktor's father, Ivan Drago, was responsible for beating Apollo Creed, Adonis's father, to death during a boxing match in Rocky IV.

It's a story with enough drama and emotion to make it an exciting and worthy follow-up to Creed. One area where it falters, however, is its training montage. While it's better than V's (which is probably the only "bad" montage out of all ten), Creed II's lacks that special something to make it special. The contrasting methods of training between the two fighters are cut between fairly well, and training in the desert leads to some great visuals, but otherwise, it's a bit by the numbers.

'Rocky II' (1979) - Training to Win

Both training montages in Rocky II retread much of the same ground the first film covered. But maybe that makes sense, in a way, given Rocky is training to fight the same opponent (Apollo Creed), and because the film makes clear that becoming a public figure didn't change his life a great deal. He needs to tap into the same energy he did when training before, given how close he came to winning his first match with Apollo Creed.

So as a montage, it serves its purpose well but doesn't feel particularly fresh or exciting. It mainly succeeds thanks to a few new memorable techniques shown, such as one of his trainers smacking him in the stomach while he's doing sit-ups, and also Rocky chasing chickens as part of his training.

'Rocky Balboa' (2006) - Getting Back Into Shape

Right before the start of the main training montage in Rocky Balboa, Rocky's age is discussed. And that's fair enough. Rocky is now about 60 years old, and while he's not in terrible shape, he realizes he'll need to risk pushing his aging body to its limits if he's to put up a decent fight during an exhibition match.

Reusing iconography from the first film's training montage works better here than Rocky II. Rocky has to tap into who he was in his prime, and it makes sense that that will involve some familiar training methods (punching slabs of meat, drinking raw eggs, running up those real-life iconic steps, etc.). Nothing you haven't seen before, but it's warm, familiar, and triumphant; just like Rocky Balboa, in the film.

'Rocky II' (1979) - Running With a Team

Rocky II can be seen as a somewhat underrated film. It might not capture lightning in a bottle like the first, nor feel as bombastically memorable as Rocky III and IV, but it's a pretty good sequel and does build up to a great climax. Overall, there's an argument to be made it's the most underrated film in the series.

One of its best moments comes in the form of its second training montage. Sure, it's him running through Philadelphia again, and the music is almost identical to the first's music (though with a children's choir now). But it works because it shows how many people support Rocky, and how he's become a hero for the people of Philadelphia. Watching the kids run to try and keep up with him is heart-warming, and Sylvester Stallone shows off some impressive parkour skills while jumping over park benches, too.

'Rocky III' (1982) - Training With an Old Rival

The Rocky III training montage is one of the most upbeat and provides the best look at the bromance between Apollo and Rocky. Once rivals, now friends, Apollo agrees to help Rocky train for his upcoming fight, seeing as Mickey - Rocky's original trainer - passes away earlier in the film (Paulie also helps out a little during Rocky's training, helping Rocky deal with the passing of his mentor).

The music is given what sounds like a slightly funkier remix, which works well, and Apollo notably gets Rocky to add swimming to his training methods. You can't talk about the Rocky III training montage without mentioning Apollo's and Rocky's beach run, though. It's iconic, heartwarming, and all-around glorious, and probably the high point of Rocky's third movie.

'Rocky IV' (1985) - Training in a Barn

This second training montage in Rocky IV follows on from the first quite quickly. They can be halved in two, however, thanks to the change in music, with this second training montage best described as the one that's backed by the song "Heart's on Fire."

It might not be quite as great as the first training montage in Rocky IV (more on that later), but it's close. Rocky lifting his team on a wooden cart is great; they're supporting him by being something heavy to lift, and he's supporting them through his work, represented by him literally lifting them. Also, Rocky running up a mountain at the end is very cool (and cleverly contrasted with Ivan Drago's treadmill merely simulating running up a hill).

'Creed' (2015) - Training the New Generation

Rocky training Adonis Creed in Creed works so much better than Rocky training a younger boxer in Rocky V did. For starters, Michael B. Jordan committed to the role so much you really believe he's a boxer in perfect shape, which makes this one of the punchiest and most impactful training montages in the series.

Adonis's training is contrasted with Rocky's failing health, which adds stakes to his side of the story, too. Still, it's not all doom and gloom, seeing as it ends with the fantastic image of Adonis running with motorbikes and quad bikes behind and around him. The music is also great, too, effectively drawing inspiration from the old music whilst still being its own thing.

'Rocky IV' (1985) - Beginning Training in the Snow

Things get personal for Rocky in Rocky IV. He wants to fight Ivan Drago on his own turf as revenge for Apollo Creed's death. Therefore, the decision to spend time with both fighters during the training montage works wonders.

The editing between the two fighters is great, and so is the snowy scenery Rocky trains in. The instrumental playing is new for the series but works wonders. Seeing Rocky training outdoors, using non-sophisticated techniques while Drago is in a high-tech gym is great, and a creative way to make Rocky feel like an underdog again.

'Rocky' (1976) - Running Through Philadelphia

The original is the best. You just can't beat it. Rocky's first training montage was the one that started it all for the series and seeing as it's the best scene in what most people consider to be the best Rocky film, there's a strong argument to be made that this three-minute scene is as great as Rocky gets.

It's all very simple, owing to the film's limited budget, but manages to have so much great iconography. The music and the visuals of boats and trains emphasize the well-oiled machine Rocky is becoming, its simplicity is inspirational (anyone could do it!), and the climax - ascending the stairs - is a truly cathartic moment. It is, without a doubt, the best training montage in the series.

NEXT: The Best Underdog Films That Aren't A Rocky Movie