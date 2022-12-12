Who can mistake the child-like appeal of movies like The Goonies and television shows like The Librarians where there are no limits as they go off in search of dazzling treasures worth more than money and adventures they'll remember forever? And before Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History drops on Dec. 14th and some buzz around a possible National Treasure 3 in development, treasure-hunting movies and series must be binged!

While the tropes of travel, history, mysteries and artifacts stay the same, these treasure-hunting films and series include unique ways of telling each adventurous journey into the unknown. With some being adapted from movies and video games to original stories, these action-packed series and movies will get you in the mood for treasure-hunting!

'National Treasure' (2004)

National Treasure is the quintessential treasure-hunting film of the early 2000s! Following Nicolas Cage as Ben and his 'guy in the chair' Riley played by Justin Bartha, as they plan to steal the Declaration of Independence to find a map to the hidden Freemason Treasure.

With action, adventure and a museum heist, National Treasure is the perfect balance of mystery and suspense. From uncovering the secret map to the villainSean Bean hot on their trail, there's no surprise Disney made a sequel,National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

'The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles' (1992)

Everyone already knows the classic films of the 80s, but Indiana Jones also had a television series! Opening the show with a much older Indiana, played by George Hall, as he tells his stories from his youth, played by Sean Patrick Flanery and Corey Carrier.

Only going for two seasons, George Lucas had actually prepared for at least 70 episodes. Aimed at kids and teens the series was educational and the stories centered around famous figures and historical events. With new posters and trailers released of Indiana Jones 5, it's time to revisit Young Indiana once again and re-live the nostalgia.

'The Librarians' (2014)

Another series spin-off, The Librarian had three films before the Rebecca Romijn lead show came along. Eve Baird and her team have the important job of keeping mystical and famous historical artifacts from getting into the wrong hands.

This quirky series is like Supernatural mixed with Legends of Tomorrow which makes it stand out from other treasure-hunting shows. The light-hearted series delves into alien invasions, haunted houses and the mystery behind the Bermuda Triangle!

'Tomb Raider' (2018)

Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider is closer to the rebooted video game of the same name from 2013, which is a more gritty and realistic origin story. Lara Croft travels to Asia when she discovers her father's last known destination when he is reported missing. Convinced he is still alive she follows his footsteps in discovering a mystery surrounding the mythical Queen of Yamatai.

Following the Angelina JolieTomb Raiderfilms of the early 2000s, Norwegian director Roar Uthaug took on the colossal task and delivered a suspenseful mystery and entertaining adventure full of twists and turns and packed with incredible stunts.

'Blood and Treasure' (2019)

This new series starring Matt Barr as Danny and Sofia Pernas as Lexi takes the treasure-hunting tropes back to their roots! Danny, an antiquities expert, and Lexi, an art thief, team up to stop a terrorist who funds his attacks with stolen treasure.

Currently, with two seasons, Blood and Treasure follows many similar titles like Unchartedand National Treasure with action and crime taking center stage. Lexi and Danny work so well with their polar opposite personalities as they travel to beautiful places and encounter some dire situations.

'The Goonies' (1985)

Image via Amblin Entertainment

The Goonies is a treasure-hunting movie that has stood the test of time and is a classic among movie buffs! Following a group of kids whose homes are being threatened with foreclosure, go on a search for the long-lost treasure of a pirate named One-Eyed Willy.

Created by Steven Spielberg and directed by Richard Donner, who is known for the 1978 Superman and Lethal Weapon, produced a visually engaging family adventure film. From treasure maps, skeletons and pirate ships, childhood dreams and fears come alive in The Goonies.

'Uncharted' (2022)

Image via Sony

Another adaption from a popular video game of the same name, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg headline this action-adventure film. Focusing on the origin of the classic treasure-hunting duo, Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan as they search for the fortune of Ferdinand Magellan.

Uncharted's charm in the lovable characters is brought to life with the mix of tuxedo parties and lost caverns in the jungle. Being the origin story of the two main characters in the games, this fun film is the perfect gateway into treasure-hunting movies!

'Without a Paddle' (2004)

Image via Paramount

There's something endearing about early 2000s comedies, and Without a Paddle is a classic! After the death of a close childhood friend, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green and Dax Shepard as Jerry, Dan and Tom decide to take the trip they dreamed of as children; to find DB Cooper's Treasure.

This down-to-earth adventure film is a story about friendship and keeping the inner child alive. The mix of personalities from Seth Green's paranoid doctor to Dax Shepherd's compulsive liar makes for a perfect combination of ridiculous encounters, including Burt Reynolds whose been isolated in a cabin since the 70s.

'Relic Hunter' (1999)

Relic Hunter is the female version of Indiana Jones. Following Sydney Fox played by Tia Carrere, a university professor of history, with her team Nigel played by Christien Anholt and Claudia played by Lindy Booth as they find ancient relics and treasures that have been missing for hundreds or thousands of years.

The series has action, history and intrigue as Sydney and Nigel travel the world in search of these treasures. Coming up against many different characters like thieves and criminals, the three seasons were packed with adventure and mystery.

'Outer Banks' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Like the sleek production of Point Break and a sense of adventure straight out of Stand By Me, Outer Banks follows four friends as they search for missing treasure and answers to the disappearance of one of their fathers.

Outer Banks is beautifully filmed and well-written, so there is no surprise this popular series is about to go into its third season. From the childlike excitement of finding a lost treasure to the twists, turns and dangers of the town's secrets, Outer Banks is a unique series that has it all!

