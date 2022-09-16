Fall, that annual period of transition from the hot, sunny days of summer to the chill of snowy winter. The nights are colder, the days are brisk, and the trees... Ah, the trees. Breathtakingly beautiful, with their leaves a gorgeous palette of oranges and yellows before they, well, fall, leaving the trees bare until spring comes. You may be surprised to know just how many trees have branched out into acting: Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot (Vin Diesel), the Truffula Trees of The Lorax, and a certain willow tree whose reputation precedes it in the Harry Potter films, to name a few. Some performances are fanta-stick, some wooden, and some that are simply oak-ay. Which begs the question: which tree performances stick?

RELATED: Best Kids' Adventure Movies, From 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' to 'Enola Holmes'

Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Image via Marvel Studios

No list of trees on film is complete without the inclusion of Groot, the breakout star of Guardians of the Galaxy. Friendly, faithful, selfless, and fearsome when he needs to be. Groot's sacrifice to save his friends in the first Guardians film brought a tear to the eye, remarkable given how little was known about Groot going in. And then to be given Baby Groot in the end credits and into the sequel turned many a frown upside down. Yes, his vocabulary is limited (an understatement of epic proportions), but his emergence as a fan favorite is undeniable.

Treebeard in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Ents, sentient tree-like beings, are among the oldest race in Middle-Earth, protecting the trees of forests from hostile forces, like the Orcs. Treebeard (John Rhys-Davies) is the most senior of the bunch, "the oldest living thing that still walks beneath the Sun upon this Middle-Earth", as Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) says. He and the other living Ents are tending to the Fangorn trees when Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) appeal for their help in the battle against Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee). At first declining the request, Treebeard gathers the Ents together to attack Isengard, after seeing how many trees died at the hand of Saruman and his forces. Note to Saruman: never anger an Ent.

The Whomping Willow in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

If one wishes to have the entrance to a secret passage guarded at all times, your best bet is to plant a Whomping Willow. The tree, planted on Hogwart's land for that very reason, is first introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, not taking kindly to the incoming Ford Anglia in flight, whomping the car to pieces. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint) survive the ordeal, gaining detention and no points for Gryffindor. The giant tree features more prominently in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where the two, along with Hermione (Emma Watson), are led to the entrance way at the base of the willow, evading the Willow's large, branch arms. The entrance, by the way, leads to the Shrieking Shack, where they have tea with Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) and Lupin (David Thewlis).

Agent 13 in Get Smart (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Anytime a film can get Bill Murray to cameo, it's a win not only for the film but for the viewer as well. Murray plays Agent 13 in Get Smart, the movie based on the classic TV show of the same name. The role, played by David Ketchum in the series, is a running gag throughout the show, a CONTROL agent sent on recon missions that hides in mailboxes, lockers, even fire hydrants. Murray inherits the role, hiding in a tree (hence the connection), which leads to a brilliantly funny interaction with Steve Carell's bumbling Maxwell Smart.

Grandmother Willow in Pocahontas (1995)

Image via Disney

A talking and decidedly not whomping, willow tree in 1995's Disney film Pocahontas, Grandmother Willow (Linda Hunt) is an ancient, wise, and grandmotherly spiritual adviser to Pocahontas (Irene Bedard). She dispenses wit and wisdom, helping Pocahontas and John Smith (Mel Gibson) stop the looming threat of war.

Apple trees in The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The magical world of Oz, where Munchkins play, scarecrows talk and walk, the roads are paved with gold, and the apple trees are flat-out jerks. Sure, they're tired of people walking up and picking off their apples without even asking, but still no excuse for one (Candy Candido) to slap Dorothy's (Judy Garland) hand. The poor girl was hungry! At least the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) had the smarts - even without a brain - to trick the trees into throwing apples at them. Apple trees, hostile and dim-witted.

The Demon Tree in Poltergeist (1982)

Image via MGM

Poor Robbie Freeling (Oliver Robins). As if a creepy-arse clown doll attack wasn't enough, now the gnarled tree outside his window reaches in to grab him during a thunderstorm. And tries to eat him. Is it strange that vegetation would be carnivorous? Sorry, digression. After dad Steve (Craig T. Nelson) rescues him from the terrifying tree, the family discovers that Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke) has been snatched by the ghosties. The tree was merely a distraction. Well played, demon tree, well played.

Truffula Trees in The Lorax (2012)

In this adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss story, the Once-ler (Ed Helms) recounts his woeful tale to young Ted Wiggins (Zac Efron). See, when he was a young man he set out to find the material to make a Thneed (don't ask), and stumbled upon a forest of Truffula trees. Deeming it to be just what he needs, the Once-ler chops down one tree, raising the ire of the Lorax (Danny DeVito). The Once-ler promises not to chop down any more trees, and everyone lived happily ever after, or at least until the Thneed became the hottest item since green eggs and ham. To keep up with the demand, the Once-ler chopped down tree after tree after tree, until none were left. Thankfully, the Once-ler entrusts the last Truffula tree seed to young Ted, and soon Truffula trees are everywhere again. Now cue the happily ever after.

Christmas Trees in Treevenge (2008)

Image via Yer Dead Productions

Although a short film, this list would seem empty without including the multiple award-winning Treevenge. It's Christmas, and while the humans are enraptured by the holidays, the sentient Christmas trees are definitely not. Hacked down, removed from their forest homes and forced to stand among humans with gaudy decorations on their branches. It's enough to make a tree go crazy. And they do, launching a Christmas tree uprising that sees the massacre of the entire town. Bet that artificial tree looks better now, doesn't it?

The Tree of Souls in Avatar (2009)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Another limelight-stealing willow tree, the Tree of Souls is a giant, and the Na'vi's closest connection to the goddess Eywa. Spiritually significant, the Na'vi link with the great tree becoming one with it. The Tree of Souls can also link neurologically to humans, and is proof that Pandora hosts a complex, intricate balance of life. And some other pseudo-spiritualistic stuff director James Cameron came up with.