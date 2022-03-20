Trent Reznor has a long history with film. Long before the Nine Inch Nails frontman became one of the most sought-after composers in the industry, Reznor worked as a producer on the soundtracks for Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers and David Lynch's Lost Highway, the latter of which spawned one of the band’s most famous song’s, “The Perfect Drug”. In the early 2000s Reznor was approached to compose his first original score for One Hour Photo, and although his work ultimately went unused, it proved to be the start of a whole new phase in his career.

Jump forward twenty years and two Academy Awards later, and Reznor, along with frequent collaborator and fellow Nine Inch Nails band member Atticus Ross, can safely count himself amongst the most acclaimed composers of his era. With a catalog ranging from dour and depressing electronic ambience to grand 1940s-era orchestral throwbacks, the duo have produced a body of work that can stand shoulder to shoulder with their successes in one of the most influential bands of its generation. Here are nine of their greatest scores.

9. Mank (2020)

For their fourth and most recent collaboration with David Fincher, the duo opted to forgo their usual electronic sound in favor of strings and whimsy, creating a score that feels like it has been plucked straight from the Golden Age of Hollywood. It’s clear they're having a lot of fun with this one, with the pair relishing in the nostalgia of a bygone age with such glee it’ll make you want to brush off your old fedora and trench coat and pretend you’re in a classic film noir. It showcases their versatility wonderfully, and while some tracks can feel a little underdeveloped (the official release runs for a whooping 52 tracks with many lasting little more than a minute), the sheer joyfulness in tracks such as “M.G.M.” make it well worth a listen.

8. Patriots Day (2016)

The task of creating a score for a film based around such a tragic event is an unenviable task, as even one made with the best of intentions runs the risk of trivializing the horror of that day if not made with the utmost of care. The resulting score is one of Reznor and Ross’s more understated works, blending into the background as to not distract from the film’s message. At times, it can sound oppressively empty, mirroring the emotional turmoil Boston and its citizens felt during the darkest day of its existence, but traces of humanity can be found sprinkled throughout. The ray of hope that things can, and will, get better.

7. Waves (2019)

Waves is a comedy-of-age film built around the hardships of the digital age, a Stand by Me or The Last Picture Show pushed through the filter of the modern world where the most important moments of your life happen over text rather than in person. The aesthetic of digitization over reality, which just so happens to be an aesthetic Reznor and Ross have built their entire career around. Their score, emphasizing synthesizers and drum machines over violins and pianos, perfectly captures the emotional turmoil its Gen Z characters find themselves in. While some tracks can get lost in the film itself amongst the sea of licensed music director Trey Edward Shults employs, the score is more than capable of standing on its own two feet.

6. Gone Girl (2014)

The second (and by no means last) appearance of a David Fincher film on this list, Gone Girl feels like a natural evolution of the dour electronic scores that have since become synonymous with the director’s work. Fincher instructed the duo to create the musical equivalent of a façade of comfort, with the result being a score that creates an eerie and menacing atmosphere that forms the perfect soundscape to Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy’s (Rosamund Pike) tortured romance. Suspicion lurks behind every corner, and with a soundtrack that turns even the most casual of moments into something straight out of a true-crime documentary, Reznor and Ross ensure that the tension never drops.

5. Mid90s (2018)

A decidedly warmer and more caring soundtrack than the usual clinical coldness that permeates throughout much of Reznor and Ross’s work, their score for Mid90s also runs considerably shorter than any of the other entries on this list, with the official release clocking in at only four tracks. While that may give the impression of a score that was rushed out of the door before they had time to fully realize their vision, in practice it produced a soundtrack of clear focus without a wasted second. The track “Big Wide World” is a clear standout, perfectly capturing the idyllic and tranquil vibe of childhood, free from the problems of the world, where every day feels like you’re embarking on a grand adventure.

4. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo has a hell of an introduction. The opening credits, a surrealistic nightmare sequence featuring Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) being attacked by all her darkest moments, plays out to an industrial cover of “Immigrant Song” that sounds like it has been ripped straight from a Nine Inch Nails album. It also perfectly sets the tone for the soundtrack to follow, an appropriately haunting and unnerving score where even its quietest moments feel like they have the shadow of a killer hanging over them. Tracks like “A Thousand Details”, with its out of tune piano and distorted guitar, sounds more fitting for a horror film than a crime drama, but it’s a sound that encapsulates the sinister Vanger family as Salander unearths their darkest secrets. A soundtrack that Reznor and Ross can comfortably rank amongst their best, even if it doesn’t always make for the easiest of listening.

3. Watchmen (2019)

The only television series to make the list, the soundtrack for Watchmen plays out like a greatest hits collection from the pair. From the usual dark ambience that defines most of their work, to 1940s jazz throwbacks that feel like a precursor to their work on Mank, this is a score made with such passion for the source material it’s impossible to avoid getting sucked into its foreboding atmosphere. The inclusion of spoken word interludes and fictional advertisements make it a more complete work than other entries on this list, allowing it to convey the same story as the show even when detached from its parent project. The final song, a hypnotic cover of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars”, makes for one of the most effective closing tracks in a long time.

2. The Social Network (2010)

The one that started it all, and one that Reznor and Ross can proudly consider amongst their finest work. A soundtrack that pulses with the energy of a techno-action film à la The Matrix or eXistenZ, forming the perfect backdrop to Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) revolutionizing how we use the internet from the comfort of his bedroom. But it’s also a soundtrack that allows for quieter, more introspective moments, albeit ones that hide a more nefarious purpose behind their innocent exterior (much like the film’s central character). But above all, The Social Network is a soundtrack that helped popularize scores that weren’t the typical violins and strings sound the majority of Hollywood films opt for, especially prestige dramas such as this. Reznor and Ross’s work broke away from the conventions of what a movie score should sound like, and paved the way for an entire generation of composers such as Jóhann Jóhannsson and Ludwig Göransson who would follow suit.

1. Soul (2020)

The duo’s most recent (at time of writing) work can also stand proud as their finest creation. The new-age inspired score finds Reznor and Ross moving beyond the moody synths of their previous work to a more peaceful and contemplative vibe, and the result is a soundtrack overflowing with love, warmth and (no pun intended) soul. Complimented by Jon Batiste’s excellent jazz contributions, the score not only enhances the film but serves as its greatest selling point, becoming an integral part of the film’s story. The track “Epiphany”, with its ethereal pianos and spacey aesthetic, is debatably the most beautiful track Trent Reznor has ever created, showing that even the man who once epitomized angst and nihilism is capable of his fair share of optimism when he feels like it.

