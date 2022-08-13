For those of us not driven by the pathological impulses that propel criminals to perpetuate some of the most heinous atrocities, the fascination for True-Crime Documentaries is quite understandable. It's the only way we can take a journey into their dark souls and attempt to decipher how their mind works. The intrigue of watching law enforcement investigate these crimes adds another layer of suspense, throw in some sly storytelling tricks and a cliffhanger somewhere, and you have yourself another addictive genre. While it's true that Netflix has got a larger repertoire of true crime originals, Hulu isn't doing too badly. Here are some of the Best True-Crime Documentaries you’ll find on Hulu.

Deadly Women (2005 - Present)

Seasons:14

Episode Count:191

Average Run Time: 44 minutes

Creator: Lynnanne Zager

Cast: Janis Amatuzio, Marsha Crenshaw, Michael William Phelps, Candice DeLong

An investigation into some of the most ruthless female killers and their motivations. Each episode takes a look at four stand-out cases from history in an attempt to understand the reasons behind these impulses. Recurring themes such as obsession, revenge, and romantic relationships gone south are common denominators for almost all these crimes. Deadly Women employs the dramatized reconstructions of some real-life cases whilst providing expert commentary on the twisted minds behind the crimes. The expert analysis is anchored by Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist who provides commentary on the evidence, while Candice DeLong, a former FBI agent examines the psychology behind the crime.

Run Time: 1 hour 38 minutes

Director: Ursula Macfarlane

Cast: Rosanna Arquette, Caitlin Dulany, Paz de la Huerta, Ronan Farrow

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, over 80 women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Untouchable is a documentary that compiles the interviews with the accusers, actresses, and other industry players in a bid to put the allegations in context. Popular faces in entertainment such as actress Rosanna Arquette, journalist Ronan Farrow, model Paz de la Huerta, and Caitlin Dulany all recount their experience with Weinstein As the victims recount their ordeal at the hands of Weinstein, a pattern of predatory behavior emerges that reinforce the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him. The documentary also chronicles Weinstein's rise to the pinnacle of Hollywood, and how he used his influence to perpetuate his vices.

Seasons: 1

Episode Count: 3

Average Run Time: 50 minutes

Creator: Jessica Dimmock

This three-part miniseries recounts one of the most horrifying real-life family sagas ever to play out in the full glare of the American public. In 1972, A 7- year old Steven Stayner was kidnaped and held captive for 8 years until he was able to escape and reunite with his family in 1980. The heroic escape and the ensuing televised family reunion meant the media attention never went away. Just when the family thought they were finally out of the media storm, four women vanish around Yosemite National Park and all investigations are pointing in the direction of a member of the Stayner household.

The Murder of Laci Peterson (2017)

Seasons:1

Episode count: 6

Average Run Time: 1 hour

Creators: Emily Dillon Berry

Cast: Ted Rowlands, Jon Buehler, Lee Peterson, Ed Caudillo, and Amber Frey

The Murder of Laci Peterson is the chilling story of 27-year-old Laci Peterson who disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002 in Modesto, California. Eight-month pregnant at the time of her disappearance, the search for her lasted four months with the seeming cooperation of her husband until cranks begin to expose the chinks in his armor. The documentary features archival footage and interviews with detectives, family members, and journalists involved in the case which garnered significant media attention. The popularity of the case has meant it has been made into a two-hour documentary on ABC, a two-hour documentary on HLN, and two made-for-TV movies.

Seasons: 1

Episode Count: 4

Average Run Time: 45 minutes

Creators: Kief Davidson, Ross M. Dinerstein

Cast: Kyle DeCamp, Katelyn Kapocsi, Corey Landis, Lyn Overton

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name, follows a man - Gary Stewart who is so adamant that the father who abandoned him was the infamous Zodiac killer that he wrote a book about it. Crazy, if you really think about it, but that's what this genre constantly serves up. The show's creators Kief Davidson and Ross M. Dinerstein give the author the freedom to tell his story his way while fact-checking the accuracy of Stewarts' claims.

Run Time: 1 hour 36 minutes

Directors: Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason

Writers: Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason

Cast: Billy McFarland, Jia Tolentino, Diallo Osoria, Delroy Jackson, Vickie Seger.

When a high-profile music festival becomes a sensation on social media, you pretty much think, the organizers know what they are doing, and the show should go on with little or no hitches. Not this time. Festival attendees, including some high-profile names, paid huge sums to secure tickets, and luxury accommodations only to realize the whole event was a sham. The story is focused on Billy McFarland, the face behind the fraud, and surprising details about a high-profile event that turned into scrap for housing tents and sad sandwiches.

Forensic Files (1996 - 2011)

Seasons: 14

Episode Count: 406

Average Run Time: 22 minutes

Creator: Paul Dowling

Cast: Henry Lee, Skip Palenik, Cyril Wecht, Jeff De Hart

A favorite among true crime aficionados, Forensic files originally known as Medical Detectives employ forensic science to solve violent crimes, mysterious accidents, and outbreaks of illness. A pioneer in documentary-style true-crime shows, the show has been revived as Forensic Files II with the same format as its forerunner. Thoroughly educating and suspense-filled, the show helps put in perspective how far we have come in the last three decades as regards the use of technology and science to solve the crime. It is important to note that Hulu has just seasons 7 out of the total 14 seasons.

Unsolved Mysteries (1987 - 2010)

Seasons: 15

Episode Count: 593

Average Run Time: 42 minutes

Creators: John Cosgrove, Terry Dunn Meurer

Cast: Dennis Farina, Matthew McConaughey, Raymond Burr, Robert Stark, Virginia Madsen

Packed with witness stories about bewildering disappearances, murders, and the occasional seemingly paranormal event, Unsolved Mysteries is another long-running iconic true-crime documentary that should come as recommended viewing for all ardent lovers of this genre. Employing the use of re-enactments, crime scenarios are brought to life through the narration of Robert Stack who would weave together the case in a compelling fashion. Some popular cases that were covered in the first season include the Son of Sam killings and the D.B. Cooper plane-hijacking disappearance.

Run Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Directors: Skye Borgman

Writers: Hugh Travers, David Verbeek

Cast: Poppy Dixon, Marisa Clifford, Nelesh Dhand

The premise of this documentary is not your regular crime plot line and leaves you with a few head-scratching moments. When a 24-year-old Floridian man named Randy Herman Jr. kills his best friend and roommate, 21-year-old Brooke Preston, he blames it on his sleepwalking problems. Director Skye Borgman digs into Herman's past to uncover claims secrets from his past. The documentary also allows the investigation and subsequent trial as shocked jurors navigate these strange sequence of events.

A Wilderness of Error (2020-)

Seasons: 1

Episode Count: 5

Average Run Time: 48 minutes

Creator: Marc Smerling

Cast: John Morgan, Roger Hervas, Clay Boulware, Chris Cartusciello, Gina Mazzara, Catherine Dawson.

When the police at Fort Bragg, North Carolina receive a distress call from a resident, what they encounter on arrival is a harrowing scene of the murdered bodies of Colette MacDonald, pregnant with her third child, and her two daughters, Kimberley and Kristen. They had been stabbed over 20 times with the word “pig” scrawled in blood on the bedroom wall. Lying next to the corpses of his wife and kids is Jeffrey MacDonald, an army captain, and physician who claims the house had been invaded by four “hippies”. After a media, frenzy ensues, and national interest in the matter heightens and Jeffrey is sent to prison. After spending years behind bars new information begins to surface pointing to the possibility of Jeffery’s innocence. Based on the book of the same name, the celebrated Errol Morris teams up with Marc Smerling to deliver a captivating tale of the events surrounding this fascinating true-crime documentary.

Underworld, Inc. (2015 -2017)

Seasons: 2

Episode Count: 72

Average Run Time: 45 minutes

Creators: Dickon Le Marchant, Jamie Broome, Stefania Buonajuti, Pete Cannon,

Cast: Huey Morgan, Gregory Hess, Cesar Chahin, Caleb Fry

Featuring drug dealers, addicts, recreational users, and law enforcement agents, this National Geographic docu-series focuses on the global black market for narcotics which is potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars just in the US alone. The documentary also explores the interrelationship between the illegal trade of weapons, gambling, organ trade, and prostitution.

The documentary narrates how law enforcement officials are involved in these illegal activities from a backyard gun workshop in the Philippines to a brothel in New York, the underground networks span continents. With unprecedented access to the criminal underworld, this fast-paced documentary is an eye-opener into a world most people knew existed but never fully grasped.

Cold Case Files (2017)

Seasons: 1

Episode Count: 10

Average Run Time: 45 minutes

Creators: Philip Lott, Ari Mark

Cast: Danny Glover, Bill Kurtis, Laurent Andruet, Bradford Eckhart, Gregory Falatek, David J. Garfield

Narrated by Danny Glover, this documentary employs highly cinematic recreations and forensic technology to solve crime cases. Family pictures, archival footage, and interviews with the victims' families paint a clear picture of the crime while investigators open about the methodologies used in the subsequent investigation. What is available on Hulu is a 10-episode reboot of the original Cold Case Files (which first aired in 1999). Produced by Blumhouse Television, there is some insight into the dedication required from detectives and police officers to unravel tough criminal cases.

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All (2017)

Image via A&E

Seasons:1

Episode Count: 5

Average Run Time: 40 minutes

Creators: Eamon Harrington, Nancy Saslow

Cast: Erik Menendez, Lyle Menendez

One of the most high-profile cases of the 90s, this documentary is centered on the Menendez brothers, Erik and Lyle who murdered their wealthy parents in what they claim was an act of self-defense. This five-part series features Erik in an open bare-it-all interview where he discusses life in the Menedez family, the case, and the motivation behind the crime. While he claims to kill his overbearing father and eccentric mother in response to years of sexual abuse, this is viewed in light of the prosecution’s stance that the brothers were entitled, rich kids. Dubbed in most quarters as the "trial of the century," because of how much publicity it garnered, the case has been referenced in TV specials and fictional shows like Law & Order and 30 Rock.

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Run Time: 1 hr 37 minutes

Director: Michael DeGrazier

Writers: Michael DeGrazier, David Paulides

Cast: David Paulides, Alan Ronneberg, Bruce Maccabee, Cuz Strickland

Based on the book by David Paulides, Missing 411: The Hunted deals with unexplained disappearances in the wilds of North America. The 90 minutes is dedicated to unraveling the cases of five children who vanished in mysterious circumstances. Former police detective David Paulides sheds light on the less than professional operations of the national parks and their bearing on the disappearances. If you are a true crime aficionado with a soft spot for missing people cases then this is good enough to get your heartbeat racing.

