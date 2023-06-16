In the past ten years, it's become hard to deny that the true crime documentary is one of the fastest-growing genres, with new hits coming every year. Before the streaming age, finding any consistent documentary fanatics would be hard. Still, now the true and horrifying stories of corruption, lies, and murder have made practically every movie fan a documentary connoisseur. Its popularity has turned average viewers into amateur detectives and resulted in fundamental changes in laws and culture. Though most audiences were drawn to the genre because of its scandal and thrills at every corner, it has proven to be one that plumbs the darkest corners of the human psyche and asks the tough questions no other TV show or movie could. To save you hours of scrolling through the most popular streaming services, here’s a list of the most captivating and entertaining true crime documentaries!RELATED: The Brutal True Crime Story Behind Denzel Washington’s ‘American Gangster’

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Average Episode Run Time: 57-65 min | Creator: Mark Lewis

Watch on Netflix

Making a Murderer

Average Episode Run Time: 47-77 min | Creator: Laura Ricciardi & Moira Demos

Watch on Netflix

Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father

Run Time: 1 hr 33 min | Director: Kurt Kuenne

Watch on Prime Video

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

Average Episode Run Time: 41-50 min | Creator: Julia Willoughby Nason & Jenner Furst

Watch on Netflix

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst

Average Episode Run Time: 38-51 min | Creator: Andrew Jarecki, Marc Smerling & Zac Stuart-Pontier

Watch on Max

Tickled

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min | Director: David Farrier & Dylan Reeve

Watch on Prime Video

Keep Sweet: Pray & Obey

Average Episode Run Time: 45-53 min | Creator: Rachel Dretzin & Grace McNally

Watch on Netflix

Leaving Neverland

Run Time: 3 hr 56 min | Director: Dan Reed

Watch on Max

Tiger King

Average Episode Run Time: 41-48 min | Creator: Eric Goode & Rebecca Chaiklin

Watch on Netflix

Athlete A

Run Time: 1 hr 44 min | Director: Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk

Watch on Netflix

Capturing the Friedmans

Run Time: 1 hr 47 min | Director: Andrew Jarecki

Watch on Max

Citizenfour

Run Time: 1 hr 53 min | Director: Laura Poitras

Watch on Freevee

Related: This Crime Drama Written by 'True Detective's Creators Is the 2010s' Grittiest Film

WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn

Run Time: 1 hr 44 min | Director: Jed Rothstein

Watch on Hulu

The Imposter

Run Time: 1 hr 39 min| Director: Bart Layton

Watch on Peacock

Cropsey

Run Time: 1 hr 24 min | Director: Joshua Zeman & Barbara Brancaccio

Watch on Prime Video

Collective

Run Time: 1 hr 49 min | Director: Alexander Nanau

Watch on Hulu

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Average Episode Run Time: 46-48 min | Creator: Tiller Russell & James Carroll

Watch on Netflix

The Keepers

Average Episode Run Time: 56-66 min | Creator: Ryan White

Watch on Netflix

Abducted in Plain Sight

Run Time: 1 hr 31 min | Director: Skye Borgman

Watch on Netflix