There are hundreds of book adaptations out there, ranging from all sorts of genres and paces — we've got romance, fantasy, horror, comedy, and drama, among many others. One can never run out of options on what to watch. But besides movies, there have also been lots of book adaptations on TV throughout the years. There are those that are incredibly faithful to the source material, and some that are loosely based but still as entertaining. Of course, these types of adaptations are always a risk because not everything is meant to be translated to the screen. However, there are a couple that made a positive impression. From magical worlds to true-to-life stories, here are some of the best book-to-TV adaptations.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

Vampire stories will never go out of style. Interview with the Vampire is based on the beloved 1976 novel of the same name by Anne Rice. There have already been a couple of renditions of this novel, but AMC's take on this chaotic vampire adventure is by far a top contender. The show follows the lives of Lestat (Sam Reid) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) as they navigate the world as vampires. Throughout their journey, these two vampires fall in love and more or less had a toxic relationship. They even 'adopted' a girl named Claudia (Bailey Bass) who struggles with immortality while being stuck in a teenage body.

This adaptation shows promise and intrigue. While it does follow the book in general, the show also changed a couple of things to better elevate the story, such as Claudia's age. Frustratingly, the show ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but since Season 2 is confirmed, our unanswered questions hopefully won't stay unanswered for long.

Normal People

Image via Hulu

There are some things that you can only watch once — not because it's terrible, but because it's too raw and heartbreaking. This is the effect that a lot of people experienced when watching Normal People. This miniseries is based on the 2018 novel by Sally Rooney, and saying that it's a lot to handle emotionally is an understatement. The story follows Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) who find comfort in each other while struggling with mental health, life changes, relationships, abuse, and everything in between. We follow the two as a couple and as individuals from their time in secondary school to adulthood.

The book in itself is already a huge hit because of its hard-hitting, realistic themes. But to see the words translated to the screen somehow effectively introduces a new kind of pain and longing. It is not that easy to execute a show such as this, but this is one of the shows that did it right.

Heartstopper

Moving onto a lighter show, Heartstopper is a hit Netflix series that received acclaim for its incredible representation of queer joy. This one is a bit unique as it is based on the hit graphic novels created by Alice Oseman, so the visuals are pretty much already there for us to see. It mainly follows Charlie (Joe Locke), a gay boy just trying to live his life as a teenager. But when he is asked to sit next to rugby player Nick (Kit Connor) in class, and the two spend time together, he slowly develops a crush.

Heartstopper deserves love for its overall message and freshness. It also helped that Oseman was very much involved in the production process so that the stories are as authentic as possible. For the graphic novel fans, it is also a great time to point out different scenes from the novel that are shown on screen and squeal over them. And since Heartstopper has been renewed for two more seasons, we'll definitely get to see more of them.

Shadow and Bone

Image via Netflix

If you've been a longtime fan of the Grishaverse, then you have probably already watched Shadow and Bone on Netflix back in 2021. This eight-episode fantasy show is based on the books by Leigh Bardugo. The story follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a cartographer of Ravka's army who later learns that she is a Grisha — a being with extraordinary gifts, a key to saving the dark universe. The show also adapts some parts of the Six of Crows book series.

RELATED: 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Biggest Changes from the Grishaverse Books

The Handmaid's Tale

Dystopian films and shows were huge a couple of years back — think of The Hunger Games and Maze Runner — and this one is no exception. The Handmaid's Tale, specifically the first season, is a dystopian series based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood. This show sees a totalitarian society in which they find fertile women so that they could bear children in order to bring up the population once more. Elizabeth Moss carries this show with her incredible performance as the main character, which is then strengthened further by the show's visuals and dark writing. Each episode feels as if you're always on the edge of your seat due to the many tensions in the scenes. Overall, it's a haunting and thought-provoking show.

The Haunting of Hill House

Image via Netflix

To add absolute heartbreak and trauma in a supernatural horror show is just a cherry on top, even more so when it's done right, such as in the case of The Haunting of Hill House, a loose adaptation of the 1959 novel by Shirley Jackson. It follows a family who has experienced paranormal things while living in the historic Hill House, and we see them continue to be haunted years later. It's a story about the five stages of grief personified by each of the Crain siblings, and because of this, they're not as close anymore. But when a tragic death happens to one of their own, are they able to handle it together and be finally able to escape their pasts?

This original Netflix series is one-of-a-kind. Sure, supernatural horror stories are not new, but this one is definitely one of the best in the genre. Mike Flanagan — the creator and director of the show — knows how to capture the material's emotional side and familial bond while still keeping us spooked.

Anne with an E

Anne with an E is known for a few reasons. One, it is based on the Lucy Maud Montgomery novel, Anne of Green Gables. Two, it's been acclaimed for how it addresses different issues such as trauma, abuse, family, homosexuality, religion, and more. And three, it sparked outrage when it was canceled after three seasons because there are still lots of storylines left telling.

Anne with an E follows the titular character Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), a very high-spirited, outspoken orphan girl who has been adopted by the old Cuthbert siblings. Anne makes it a mission to live her life as meaningful as possible in the charming town of Avonlea. It's a great show filled with many thought-provoking messages and even adorable crushes.

Big Little Lies

Image via HBO

If you're looking for a drama show with a star-studded cast, then Big Little Lies is the one for you. Based on the novel written by Liane Moriarty, this show follows a group of women, played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. Residents of a wealthy community, they start to unravel a murder, all while dealing with complicated problems revolving around their families, community, and other relationships. The theme is mostly dark, but at the same time, it has its funny moments to keep it balanced. All the actresses have great chemistry, and they do not overpower one another — instead, they fuel each other, keeping the show entertaining and gripping.

The Queen's Gambit

Based on Walter Telvis' 1983 novel of the same name, The Queen's Gambit is a highly-rated Netflix limited series that follows the complex world of chess and the life of prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she rises to the top while struggling with a drug and alcohol addiction. The show is praised for its incredible production, writing, accurate depiction of the sport, and performances — especially that of Taylor-Joy. Even if you're not familiar with chess and/or how to play it, this show has lured all kinds of audiences because of its story, and it will actually make you interested in the game of chess itself.

The Witcher

This fantasy show is yet another success from Netflix. Based on the work of Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a phenomenon. The Witcher is a dark story about Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), who become linked in the later years. Geralt must protect Ciri and the world from evil forces.

Proper world-building is incredibly significant in the making of a fantasy show such as this one, considering it has many legends, lore, complex timelines, and creatures. But this show is on the right track. It has great leads with great chemistry, further fueling the story in a great direction. Hopefully, with Liam Hemsworth replacing Cavill's character in Season 4, it will keep the same level of intrigue and suspense.

You

Creepy stalker shows are also not new to the scene, but You definitely takes the cake. Based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, it follows the life of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who manages a bookstore when he meets a woman named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Completely enamored by her, she becomes an object of obsession for him, which quickly turns into something far more dangerous and bloody. Overall, this psychological thriller received positive reviews for its pacing, the balance of absurd humor and drama, and the performances of the main characters. The show is currently running its fourth season, which now sees Joe living as Professor Jonathan Moore in London.

Outlander

Image via Starz

Outlander is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon. The show, which premiered in 2014, is a historical drama following a woman and nurse named Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who was transported back to 1743. She meets a group of people who are being hunted by the government. Throughout her strange journey, she also marries a tacksman named Jamie (Sam Heughan) and they become involved in the events of the Jacobite rising. This adaptation proved to be a success for the critics as well as the audience because of its faithfulness to the source material and smart writing. Since this show tackles different genres, it is certainly unique and refreshing without being too convoluted even for casual watchers.

Sharp Objects

Miniseries are always a risk to make, particularly because it is a challenge to fit the plot in just a few episodes without making it feel rushed. However, Sharp Objects is worth watching. This 2018 psychological thriller based on the novel by Gillian Flynn is an enigma through and through. It stars Camille (Amy Adams), a reporter who comes back to her old town to cover the murder of two young people. Despite having only eight episodes, Sharp Objects keeps audiences on their toes in a good and haunting way, thanks to the performances and dark visuals. It's a show that perfectly creeps up on you instead of hitting you all at once, creating a masterfully eerie atmosphere through and through.

The Magicians

Aspiring magicians, pros, or those who are simply curious about magic have probably already heard about The Magicians. This Syfy show is based on the novel of the same name by Lev Grossman, which follows some students at a magic school who discover that the magic world actually poses immense danger to everyone. This series had some mixed reviews, but many shared their praises for its storytelling and effects despite lacking good pacing at some points. Overall, throughout the seasons, this show continues to improve.