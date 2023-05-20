From cutthroat to endearingly incompetent bosses, the best bosses on television have shown us what it takes to be an inspiring leader—and how easy it is to fall just as quickly. Whether you relate to their struggles to make their mark, find comfort in the chaos of their life, or revel in their strength in the face of adversity, there's a boss who speaks to everyone.

Their stories are an inspiration of hard work and dedication, reminding us to strive for what we believe in, even in the face of difficulty. The next time you find yourself struggling in the office, take a page out of your favorite boss's book and remember that you never know what’s possible until you try. Now, let’s dive into our list of the best bosses on television (with some being the most famous TV bosses), ranked.

15 Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin)

'30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Ever wondered what really goes on behind the scenes of a live sketch comedy show like SNL? NBC's sitcom 30 Rock pulls back the curtain and throws you headfirst into the hilarious chaos of TGS with Tracy Jordan, a fictional show inspired by the iconic Saturday Night Live. The series revolves around Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), the head writer, but the real scene-stealer is Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Liz's boss and NBC's top executive, who manages the network with an iron fist and a surprisingly caring touch.

Donaghy's character is a fascinating study in contrasts – a ruthless businessman with a heart of gold, a corporate shark who dispenses surprisingly sage advice. But beneath the surface of his corporate persona lies a surprisingly supportive boss. Donaghy may be obsessed with wealth and status, but he also understands the importance of personal growth. He challenges Liz to become a better version of herself, with him often offering guidance and support.

14 Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley)

'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

At Sacred Heart Hospital, your boss might constantly insult you, call you by the wrong name, or relish in pointing out your every mistake. That’s the setting of the medical show Scrubs, where medical interns navigate the challenges of their profession under the intimidating supervision of Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley).

Cox, with his sardonic wit and seemingly endless capacity for sarcasm, is arguably the show's anchor, a complex character who embodies the contradictions and challenges of being a doctor. What makes Cox such a compelling boss, despite his obvious flaws is his unwavering commitment to excellence. He may be harsh and critical, but his intentions are always good. He wants his interns to be the best doctors they can be, and he pushes them relentlessly to achieve that goal.

13 Deborah Vance (Jean Smart)

'Hacks' (2021-)

There aren’t a lot of people who have deservedly earned being called a diva, but Deborah Jean from Hacks certainly deserves it. In the must-see HBO show, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a veteran stand-up comedian, employs the young Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), who is a writer trying to find her footing in the industry. Deborah, with her sharp tongue and no-nonsense attitude, is without a doubt a captivating character who embodies both the allure and the harsh realities of showbiz.

Deborah's role as a boss is both terrifying and inspiring. She's demanding, unpredictable, and has a knack for delivering insults that are as funny as they are cutting. But she's also fiercely loyal and protective of those she cares about, including Ava, who she also mentors to an extent. However, the future of their relationship and the show hangs in the balance as Ava's blackmail creates a new power dynamic, leaving both women unsure of where they stand.

12 Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz)

'Gotham' (2014-2019)

FOX's Gotham sees the humble beginnings of the iconic heroes and villains in the DC universe. Rather than focusing solely on Batman (David Mazouz), Gotham provides a unique origin story. It explores the city itself, examining the events that shaped its criminal underworld. That said, the show does highlight Bruce Wayne’s journey towards becoming the legendary hero.

Bruce may be young, but he's already showing signs of the leader he'll one day be. He takes charge of Wayne Enterprises, confronting corrupt board members and uncovering dark secrets within his own company. He also forms a close bond with Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee), who becomes his mentor and protector, guiding him through intense training and preparing him for the challenges ahead. Despite his young age, Bruce has already shown signs of being a good boss, and eventually, a good hero.

11 Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.)

'Grey’s Anatomy' (2005-)

Grey's Anatomy has been a long-running sitcom fixture on television as it goes beyond the conflicts and dramatic situations inside a hospital by also looking at the lives of the humans that run it. Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), the Chief of Surgery at Seattle Grace Hospital, is arguably the boss, mentor, and father figure to many of the young doctors. His presence is a stabilizing force in the often chaotic world of the hospital, and his leadership style is characterized by a deep sense of responsibility and a genuine concern for his staff.

Webber's effectiveness as a boss stems from his ability to connect with his colleagues on a personal level. He's not just an administrator — he's a mentor, a confidant, and a friend. He understands the challenges they face, both professionally and personally, and he's always willing to offer support and guidance.

10 Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen)

'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

Jed Bartlet from The West Wing was a dedicated President of the United States and an even better boss than he was a leader. He had impressive wisdom, intelligence and wit, so much so that he could quickly solve conflicts between members of his team. He also had a no-nonsense attitude when it came to getting the job done efficiently and effectively. Plus, his love for learning made everyone around him feel inspired to strive for greatness.

In terms of leadership qualities, Bartlet had them all: he was transparent and honest in his communication, decisive in his decisions, confident in his charisma, and passionate about inspiring those who worked with him. Bartlet's team thought the world of him—he inspired trust even amongst foes and rivalries never lasted long under his watch.

9 Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini)

'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Tony Soprano played by James Gandolfini in The Sopranos was an Italian-American mobster boss who had a lot of expectations of his employees, but at the same time, he was known for his loyalty and commitment. He was a stern yet kind boss who followers looked up to.

Tony was incredibly smart when it came to recognizing when he had gone too far or when someone needed an extra bit of support or guidance. He always encouraged his people to reach their full potential and thrive in their areas of expertise. In return, they respected him greatly.