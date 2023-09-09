The topic of the best character arcs is as varied and interesting as the shows themselves in the ever-changing world of television. As a testament to the power of storytelling, character development has captivated audiences worldwide, sparking countless debates and discussions, especially on Reddit.

On Reddit, communities of fans come together to celebrate and dissect the most compelling character arcs in television history. From the dramatic transformation of Walter White in Breaking Bad to the enigmatic evolution of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise, these discussions showcase the collective appreciation for well-crafted characters who undergo profound and often surprising changes throughout their journeys onscreen.

10 Walter White - ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008 - 2013)

Image via AMC Network

“Nobody's said Walter White yet, so I'll just go ahead and say Walter White.” as stated by Redditor KingEuronIIIGreyjoy. In the world of television antiheroes, none shine brighter (or perhaps darker) than Walter White (Bryan Cranston) from Breaking Bad. Walter's character arc is a mesmerizing journey from a mild-mannered chemistry teacher to a ruthless drug lord, making him one of the most complex and iconic characters in modern television.

Walter's transformation is a masterclass in character development, as we witness him evolve from a sympathetic protagonist to a morally ambiguous figure, ultimately descending into a world of crime and power. His descent into the criminal underworld, driven by his own pride and desperation, keeps viewers both riveted and conflicted.

9 John Silver - ‘Black Sails’ (2014 - 2017)

Image via Starz

Redditor Lozeng3r named John Silver (Luke Arnold) from Black Sails, whose transformation on-screen from a cunning pirate to a charismatic legend is nothing short of legendary. Silver's character arc is a swashbuckling odyssey that takes us from the shadows to the spotlight.

Silver's journey from a lowly cook with a silver tongue to the mastermind behind Captain Flint's grand pirate schemes is a thrilling ride through the world of piracy and intrigue. His witty banter, strategic mind, and ability to adapt in the direst of situations make him a standout character in the series.

8 Ahsoka Tano - Star Wars Animated Franchise

Image via Disney+

In the vast galaxy of Star War Animated, Ahsoka Tano’s journey shines like a lightsaber in the dark. Voiced by the talented Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka's character arc is a thrilling voyage from her days as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in The Clone Wars to her pivotal role in the Rebel Alliance.

The development of Ahsoka is evidence of the rich narrative in the Star Wars universe. She transforms from a young and headstrong Jedi apprentice into a wise and formidable Force user in her own right. Her battles, both physical and emotional, reflect the struggles of a galaxy torn apart by war and tyranny. With her dual lightsabers and unwavering dedication to justice, Ahsoka has become a beloved and iconic character in the Star Wars lore.

7 Root - ‘Person of Interest’ (2011 - 2016)

Image via CBS

Redditor Lozeng3r also nominated Root, played by Amy Acker, from Person of Interest whose character arc is an electrifying journey that keeps fans intrigued throughout. Root starts as a mysterious and enigmatic hacker with a penchant for chaos. But as the show progresses, her character develops into a fascinating mix of depth and surprise.

The journey of Root serves as proof of the show's capacity to examine the moral and ethical issues of surveillance and artificial intelligence. Her transformation from a wildcard antagonist to a fiercely dedicated ally showcases the power of redemption and the potential for personal growth, even in the face of technological challenges. Her snappy one-liners and unabashed personality also give the show a lovely depth of mystery and fun.

6 Walter Bishop - ‘Fringe’ (2008 - 2013)

Image via Fox

Redditor Lozeng3r also named Walter Bishop (John Noble) from the show Fringe whose character arc takes us on an unparalleled scientific and emotional rollercoaster. The evolution of Walter, who was initially portrayed as a smart but quirky scientist with a fondness for mind-altering experiments, is nothing short of amazing.

Walter's character arc is a testament to the show's ability to blend science fiction with deep human emotion. From his quirky yet endearing moments to the profound ethical dilemmas he faces, Walter's journey leaves us both amused and awed. Furthermore, his evolving relationship with his son, Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), adds a layer of emotional depth to the story, highlighting themes of family, redemption, and the human cost of scientific discovery.

5 Kevin Garvey - ‘The Leftovers’ (2014 - 2017)

Image via HBO

Along with several nominations on the subreddit, Redditor Lozeng3r named Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) from The Leftovers to have one of the best character arcs on TV. Kevin's character arc is a rollercoaster ride through existential crises and emotional turmoil. He begins as the chief of a small town, grappling with the inexplicable disappearance of 2% of the world's population. But as the series unfolds, Kevin's transformation is nothing short of mesmerizing.

Kevin's character arc delves deep into the complexities of human nature. From his encounters with inexplicable phenomena to his inner battles with his sanity, Kevin's journey keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Additionally, his transformation from a disturbed lawman to an officer debating the meaning of life is evidence of the show's complexity and richness.

4 Roland Pryzbylewski - ‘The Wire’ (2002 - 2008)

Image via HBO

Roland "Prez" Pryzbylewski (Jim True-Frost) in the HBO show, The Wire is nominated by a deleted Reddit account. Initially introduced as a bumbling, inept detective, Prez's character arc is a remarkable journey of growth and redemption. He makes a tremendous transformation throughout the course of the series, changing from a desk jockey with a spotty past to a committed and knowledgeable officer.

Prez's character arc is a testament to the show's ability to humanize its characters, showing that even those with flaws and rough starts can find redemption. He underwent a remarkable and inspirational journey from a misfit in the police force to a teacher working to change things in Baltimore's public schools, inspiring lots of viewers as well as on-screen stories.

3 James “Sawyer” Ford - ‘Lost’ (2004 - 2010)

Image via ABC

Another deleted Reddit account doesn’t hesitate to name Sawyer (Josh Holloway) from Lost as a character who has one of the best character arcs on television. Initially portrayed as the conniving and witty con man on the island, Sawyer's character arc is an exhilarating rollercoaster of transformation.

Sawyer's journey is a testament to the show's brilliant storytelling. His endearing one-liners and astute wit lighten the mysterious mood of the island. Additionally, his transformation from a seemingly self-centered loner to a dedicated and compassionate survivor is a remarkable testament to the power of redemption.

2 Peggy Olsen - ‘Mad Men’ (2007 - 2015)

Image via AMC

“Peggy Olsen in Mad Men. Her character represents and reflects the changing role of women in society, since the rise of feminism.” as stated by Redditor jcd1974. Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) started the show as a humble secretary at Sterling Cooper; her rise through the advertising ranks is nothing short of phenomenal. She transforms from a shy, inexperienced newcomer to a formidable copywriter, proving that gender barriers can be broken with wit and talent.

Peggy's character arc is a masterclass in resilience, determination, and a proud example of feminism in the changing world of the '60s. Her witty one-liners and memorable moments in the boardroom demonstrate that she's a force to be reckoned with. Her journey also mirrors the societal shifts of the era, and her success inspires us all to reach for the stars, or in her case, the corner office.

1 Prince Zuko - ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (2005 - 2008)

Image via Nickelodeon

As stated by a deleted Reddit account, Prince Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender started out as a hot-tempered prince with a singular goal - capturing the Avatar to regain his honor. But oh, how the flames of change dance around him! As the series unfolds, Zuko's transformation is a rollercoaster of emotions and growth.

From his days as a relentless antagonist to the pivotal moments of self-discovery and redemption, Zuko's character arc is a thrilling ride. His witty banter with Uncle Iroh and his struggle to redefine his destiny make for some of the show's most memorable moments. Zuko's transformation reminds us that change is possible for anyone, even those who've walked a rocky path.

