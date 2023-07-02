Recasting characters can often be a risky move, especially if the viewers are used to seeing a certain actor play the role. However, there are times when a character needs to be replaced with another actor. During these circumstances, viewers hope that the replacement actor maintains the essence of the character.

Indeed, there are certain recasts where they showcased a remarkable ability to retain the essence of a character, while also breathing new life into it. These recasts helped the characters change for the better.

10 Morty Seinfeld - 'Seinfeld' (1989 - 1998)

Morty Seinfeld, the father of Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld) occasionally made appearances throughout the show's nine seasons. While he was originally portrayed by Phil Bruns, he was portrayed by Barney Martin for the remainder of the series.

RELATED: 10 Secondary Characters in TV Shows Whose Story is More Interesting Than That of The Main Character(s)

After the character's recast, Barney Martin continued to give a distinctive fatherly presence in Seinfeldand was a beloved and memorable character. Reddit user Athreroso said that Morty Seinfeld was a 'great one' referring to the recast of the character.

9 Frederick Crane - 'Frasier' (1993 - 2004)

While Frasier's ensemble cast remained the same the entire series, Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammar) son Frederick Crane (also known as Freddy) was originally portrayed by Luke Tarsitano before being recast with Trevor Einshorn in the remaining seasons.

Although the character appeared occasionally, Trevor Einhorn's portrayal allowed the character to develop his personality and storylines in the show more. Reddit user HalfHourTillBrillig said that the recast made those 'once-a-season Freddy episodes' more palatable.

8 Daario Naharis - 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Daario Naharis was originally the leader of the Second Sons in the show and was no doubt a skilled warrior. His original portrayer was Ed Skrein, but Michiel Huisman ended up replacing him for the rest of the series.

RELATED: The 25 Best 'Game of Thrones' Characters, Ranked

Since Michiel Huisman stepped in, he continued to showcase Daario's charm, audacity, and complexities as a character. In the Reddit thread discussing what was the best recast in TV history, Reddit user Sharp_Implement7839named Daario as one of those recasts.

7 Reggie Mantle - 'Riverdale' (2017 -)

Originally portrayed by Ross Butler, the character of Reggie Mantle was taken over by Charles Melton. Reggie was one of the show's multi-dimensional characters known for his romance with Veronica (Camilla Mendes), which they are one of the show's best relationships.

After Reggie's recasting, Charles Melton continued to be part of Reggie's character development and bought a new level of charm and depth to the character. Reddit user Sharp_Implement7839named Reggie as one of the characters that had the best recasting.

6 Young Shawn Spencer - 'Psych' (2006 - 2014)

While James Roday was the main actor who portrayed Shawn Spencer, the younger version of Shawn often made appearances. Flashbacks of a younger Shawn were vital for the audience to understand the character's origin. Liam James initially portrayed the role of the younger Shawn, until Skyler Gisondo replaced him in the later seasons.

RELATED: 9 Essential Episodes of 'Psych' to Revisit Before the Premiere of 'Psych 3: This is Gus'

Reddit user stopmakingsentssaid that the recasting of young Shawn made sense since Liam Jameswas aging out of the age that young Shawn was in the flashbacks. They said that Skyler Gisondoended up being a pretty good replacement.

5 Becky Conner - 'Roseanne' (1988 - 1997)

Roseanne was another tv series that recast a major role. Becky Conner was a significant character in the show as the eldest daughter of the Conner family. The recasting of Becky was a unique situation as she was originally portrayed by Lecy Goranson and was then replaced by Sarah Chalke. However, Lecy Goranson ended up returning to the role in the final season.

When Sarah Chalke stepped into the role, she brought her own charm and comedic charming and allowed the character to maintain her chemistry with the rest of the cast. Reddit user CMelodysaid that 'both of the Beckys in Roseanne were great'.

4 Vivian Banks - 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990 - 1996)

Vivian Banks was the strong and nurturing matriarch in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She was known to be charming and intelligent and was often the mediator every time Phillip (James Avery) and Will (Will Smith) argued. During the first three seasons, she was portrayed by Janet Hubert and was then replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid in the remaining seasons.

RELATED: 10 Black Sitcoms That Made An Impact on TV, From 'Family Matters' to 'The Fresh Prince'

Daphne Maxwell Reid brought in her own unique charm while maintaining the nurturing essence of the character. Reddit user ZsaFreigh said that although the recast was a jarring change, the new Vivian seemed so much warmer and more motherly.

3 Spartacus - 'Spartacus' (2010 - 2013)

The character of Spartacus was a fierce and determined gladiator who strived for freedom. Spartacus was originally portrayed by Andy Whitfield. Unfortunately, due to Andy Whitfield's battle with cancer, the role was recast leading to Liam McIntyre stepping in for the remainder of the series.

Liam McIntyre delivered his own compelling performances as Spartacus while still staying true to the original portrayal. Reddit user joslin1216 said that the recast was under unfortunate circumstances, but thought that Liam McIntyre did a good job replacing Andy Whitfield.

2 Greg Serrano - 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015 - 2019)

Greg Serrano was a pivotal character in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Originally portrayed by Santino Fontana, Skylar Astin stepped into the role and breathed new life into the character.

RELATED: The 13 Best 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Songs

Skyler Astin continued with the character's story arc, specifically with his romantic storyline with Rebecca (Rachel Bloom). Reddit user BalsamicBasil said that they really enjoyed how the writers cleverly worked the recast into the show's story in a way that makes sense. They added that it feels like it was intentional from season 1.

1 The Doctor - 'Doctor Who' (1963)

Image from BBC

Since the show first started airing in 1963, The Doctor was Doctor Who's central character. As the character is a time-traveling alien with the ability to regenerate into a new form after being near death, it allowed for numerous recasts of the doctor. As of 2023, there has been 14 'doctors'.

Reddit user Quexana named The Doctor from Doctor Who as one of the best tv recasts. They added that it's such good recasting that 'they've made recasting the role from time to time canon to the show', pointing out that the recasting is crucial to the show's longevity.

NEXT: 'The Witcher's' Henry Cavill & 9 Other Actors Whose Roles Got Recast