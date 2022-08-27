They wiggled their way out of the darkness and into our hearts!

We all have come across a character whose guts we hated ever since they first appeared onscreen. But eventually witnessing them come to their senses to listen to the angel on their shoulder is always a satisfying roller coaster journey.

This trope is immensely successful in reeling in larger TV audiences as the fans watch in anticipation of the long-awaited turning point that has sometimes taken seasons to arrive, cheering when the villain does a heel face turn and becomes a beloved hero. Just like The Grinch's heart growing three sizes, some TV characters need to live in darkness before stepping into the light.

Steve Harrington - 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things has always been a popular show for Netflix, but this summer's darker season 4 has been the toast of the pop culture town. Even Netflix's website couldn’t handle the number of people who swarmed to their platform to see history in the making, as it crashed soon after. While Max and newcomer Eddie were the definite stars of season 4, every character grew, developing stronger relationships in Stranger Things.

Steve Harrington has had the most noticeable and lovable evolution of anyone. From being the cocky senior student and an annoying bully to being the adorable babysitter of his adopted family, he has come a long way. His friendship with Dustin is as heartwarming as it gets. Steve saves the others even at the potential cost of his own life and takes charge when needed, not out of arrogance but sheer heroism.

Jaime Lannister - 'Game of Thrones'

The glorious ‘Kingslayer’ rightfully trod the journey that pulled him out of the darkness and ignited the light in his heart. Game of Thrones has seen tremendous character arcs from Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister to Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen as every character had their own experiences that made them who they are.

The best of them all was Jaime Lannister. Fans could discern a tiny speck of light from the beginning, but that went out of the window along with Bran Stark. Eventually, Jaime tried to do the right thing and chose to be a hero, winning the hearts of Brienne of Tarth and all the fans.

Winston Schmidt - 'New Girl'

New Girl is an underrated yet hilarious show that gets better with every rewatch. The characters are unique, with minute eccentricities that make them stand out from the typical sitcom tropes.

Schmidt was always a good man, but he was conflicted and chose the wrong actions more than the right ones. He white-fanged Cece and swore to break up Jess and Nick among others, but he managed to redeem himself in the end. The last two seasons saw him be the greatest friend, husband and father, making it a truly happy ending.

Alexis Rose - 'Schitt’s Creek'

The Rose Family was snobby and uptight in all ways imaginable making Schitt's Creek a must-watch to witness the irony of life as they go from riches to rags. All four protagonists experience come to view life differently and gradually detach themselves from their wealth, resulting inr many great underrated moments in Schitt's Creek.

Alexis Rose was definitely the most flawed character, sailing through life carelessly with utter disregard for other people’s feelings. As heartbreak sets her straight, she tries to make things right with Ted and her family. All the Roses grow and evolve, but Alexis's glow-up shines brightest of all.

Howard Wolowitz - 'The Big Bang Theory'

An aerospace engineer by profession, Howard Wolowitz charts a wonderful journey to The Big Bang Theory. He starts off as a would-be womanizing creep but eventually becomes a deeper, more considerate friend and a loyal husband to Bernadette.

RELATED: Where Is 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Now?

Although he manages to retain some creepiness throughout the show, he becomes more settled as a person and a grown-up in life.

Michael Scott - 'The Office'

The Office's Michael Scott made the drastic leap from self-absorbed, inconsiderate boss to the legit ‘World’s Best Boss’ to the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Although he claimed to be a friend to all and a great boss from the beginning, fans saw him as mean and clueless in a range of situations.

Michael had many wholesome moments towards the end, maintaining heartwarming friendships with each character. His relationship with Holly was a big factor in his evolution, as Michael found that opening himself up to love meant he could give it too.

Louis Litt - 'Suits'

Suits put all other legal drama shows to shame with its immaculate plot, characters, and casting. Every character in the show survived chinks in their armor but came out triumphant in the end.

Louis Litt was portrayed as a power-hungry, greedy lawyer from the beginning, attracting spite from his fellow lawyers and the audience. He tried to sabotage Harvey Specter and hijacked every case he came across. In the end, Louis lets go of his need to be validated by others and comes into his own. He learns from his mistakes, and graciously becomes a better person and the Managing Partner of his firm, fulfilling his lifelong dream.

Jess Mariano - 'Gilmore Girls'

Gilmore Girls - Jess and Rory

With a breezy, apathetic attitude. Jess Mariano waltzed into Rory’s life and took her world by storm. The bad boy was self-absorbed and selfish even towards his uncle Luke in Gilmore Girls. Life had been hard on Jess, but that did not help redeem him.

He started getting his life together by being a hard worker and studying more, although Rory (and his love for her) had a huge influence on him. He became kinder and more respectful to Lorelei and Luke as well. This helped him become worthy of Rory and a hero of the show.

