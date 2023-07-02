Whether it’s a show spanning more than ten seasons or a limited series with only a few episodes, it doesn’t take long for Redditors to form their opinions and offer their stamp of approval to some characters.

It can be a fun-loving and humorous character like Phil Dunphy or a more serious and witty one like Raymond Reddington, the choices are endless. The community full of TV Show lovers on Reddit shared their favorite characters from TV shows, and we couldn’t agree more.

10 Patrick Jane from 'The Mentalist'

Since the first episode of the show The Mentalist, Patrick Jane made his way into numerous fans’ hearts and refused to leave. His quick wit and often funny take on situations makes him easy to work with and an indispensable person to have around in emergencies.

Being the titular character, he really elevated the show and actually carried its success on his shoulders. Simon Baker was truly an ideal choice to play the character. The user who started this thread, Twenty-Two-Twenty, began on a great note with the first entry being Patrick Jane. Another user Hoeslovehafidhi heartily agrees, “I've grown attached to Patrick Jane I don't know if I'll ever like a character as I like him”

9 Kim Wexler from 'Better Call Saul'

Kim Wexler has gained a significant following among Better Call Saul fans, who appreciate her complex and compelling storyline, as well as Rhea Seehorn's outstanding portrayal of the character. Kim is known for her intelligence, resourcefulness, and pragmatism. She can be both compassionate and ruthless, making her a multifaceted and intriguing character.

User CryptRun4 loves the character and wishes more people appreciated her. Kim is fiercely independent and self-reliant, refusing to rely on anyone else to achieve her goals. She is determined to prove herself in a male-dominated profession.

8 Butcher from 'The Boys'

The Boys garnered popular support after showing a very realistic and hard-hitting portrayal of a dystopian world where humans gain superhero powers. Out of all the characters, Billy the Butcher became a fan favorite for his cynical approach toward life and his witty demeanor. Fans loved how strong and carefree he remained even in the face of adversity.

His ongoing war with Homelander has been super fun to watch, and fans can’t wait for the next season to release. BeensObscene, Any-Analysis-9189, and SerovVadim love Billy’s character in The Boys and chime in with other suggestions on the thread as well.

7 Raymond Reddington from 'Blacklist'

Raymond "Red" Reddington is a mysterious and enigmatic criminal mastermind turned informant. With his sharp wit, impeccable style, and manipulative tactics, Red captivates both viewers and his fanbase. Fans are fascinated by his complex moral code and the ambiguity of his motives.

Red's allure lies in his charisma, intriguing backstory, and the dynamic relationships he forms with other characters. His fanbase admires his intelligence, charm, and the cat-and-mouse game he plays with the FBI, making him a beloved and compelling figure in the Blacklist fandom. User loganaw says, “Just got into Blacklist. I’ve been binging it and I love Reddington. Makes me happy that James Spader kinda acts the same irl.”

6 Omar from 'The Wire'

Omar has become a cultural icon, with his character resonating with audiences and leaving a lasting impact on popular culture. His memorable quotes, unique appearance, and complex personality have contributed to his enduring popularity. Omar is one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ characters on television. He is openly gay and has relationships with other men throughout the series.

Omar is widely regarded as one of the most memorable and beloved characters from The Wire. His portrayal by Michael K. Williams and the depth of his character arc has earned him a dedicated fan base. Spongetat and spontaneous_combust love Omar’s character as the latter wrote, “my fave too...such a cool and unique character...omar comin!”

5 Tormund Giantsbane from 'Game of Thrones'

Tormund Giantsbane is a wildling warrior with a charismatic and boisterous personality. He is known for his imposing stature, fierce loyalty, and his unrequited love for Brienne of Tarth. Tormund has a devoted fanbase who admire his witty humor, his fearless fighting skills, and his unwavering dedication to his people.

Fans are drawn to his larger-than-life presence and his endearing interactions with other characters, making him a beloved figure in the Game of Thrones fandom. Users like nihilistic-simulate and ElectricPlanT19 view Tormund as a very interesting character as they claim, “Jokes apart nice character.”

4 Ragnar Lothbrok from 'Vikings'

Ragnar Lothbrok is a legendary Viking warrior and explorer. He possesses a magnetic charm, strategic brilliance, and an insatiable thirst for adventure. Ragnar's fanbase is captivated by his complex character arc, from a humble farmer to a respected ruler.

Fans are inspired by his determination, intelligence, and willingness to challenge societal norms. Ragnar's allure lies in his internal conflicts and his ability to balance his ambitions with his personal relationships, making him an iconic and cherished figure among Vikings enthusiasts. Any-Ask-3384 expresses agreement to Ragnar’s fame as they claim, “WHO WANTS TO BE KING????”

3 Charles Boyle from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Possibly, one of the most original and interesting characters in the history of television shows is Charles Boyle from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He is not afraid to embrace his true self and flaunts his lovable habits and hobbies ever so confidently. He is Jake Peralta’s best friend and he is proud to admit that as his entire identity.

Boyle is fiercely loyal and will go to any lengths to protect his family, both personally and the Nine-Nine crew. Ananthakr and nihilistic-simulate chime in with this suggestion and collectively chant, “BOYLE BOYS BOYLE BOYS!”

2 Phil Dunphy from 'Modern Family'

There will never be a dad like Phil Dunphy on television. He is the epitome of hip and cool dads as he evidently knows all the songs and dances from High School Musical. From his relationship with Claire to his revolutionary approach to parenthood, Dunphy revolutionized the TV dad trope and gave other characters someone to look up to.

Modern Family worked best because of Ty Burrell’s exceptional portrayal of Phil Dunphy which also scored him his Emmy award. Goofygof rightly puts, “I have so many but i can say phil dunphy from modern family the character was hilarious :)”

1 Howard Wolowitz from 'The Big Bang Theory'

Undeniably one of the most agreeable and noticeable character development in The Big Bang Theory has been Howard Joel Wolowitz. From being a creepy pervert to a loyal and loving family fan, Howard was among the first of the nerds to find love and settle down in life. He grew so much as a man and made fans love him even more.

Despite Sheldon’s belittling jokes, Howard always stood his ground and rebutted in the best ways possible. Embarrassed_Ask2402 believes the same as they wrote, “Howard Wolowitz of Big Bang Theory, one of the biggest character development.”

