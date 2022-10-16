The first rule of TV is that you never know if you are going to get canceled. It's probably something else, to be honest, but it's a good rule to go by as the ever-growing amount of competition for television means the threat of cancelation before your story ends is a very real possibility that needs to be taken into account.

Some shows fare better than others, foreseeing the cancelation coming and ending their shows in such a way that they are still satisfying in spite of their short time on the air. And other times, they don't prepare or don't see it coming at all, leading to a cliffhanger ending that will likely never be resolved. Some of these endings have been unresolved for decades and can be the make-or-break point for anybody wishing to get into these shows.

'Agent Carter' (2015-2016)

Agent Carter is not the only MCU show to be canceled - in fact outside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. all the pre-Disney+ MCU shows ended up getting canned - but it has maybe the most frustrating ending of them all for how little it resolves. The season, which deals with Zero Matter, seemingly wraps up in a nice little bow with Carter staying in Los Angeles to be with Sousa.

But then, all of a sudden, an unseen shooter guns down Thompson and is seemingly killed, and the file on Carter is taken by the assailant. Who could want those files? Who shot Thompson? These questions will likely never be resolved, and with Avengers: Endgame seemingly putting a cap on Peggy Carter's story as a whole it seems like this will likely be left incomplete.

'Angel' (1999-2004)

The spin-off to Buffy the Vampire Slayer is widely seen as just as good if not even better than its influential cousin, but Angel always struggled in the ratings due to its darker tone. And by the time the fifth season came around, the show's final days were upon it, and it was eventually canceled during its fifth season run.

The finale, "Not Fade Away," is an excellent stand-alone episode, but its cliffhanger ending is still one that stings. As Angel and his group of supernatural warriors begin to battle with the forces of Hell itself, the show cuts to black, and we never see the outcome. This likely would have led into Season 6 if the show had been renewed, but as it stands this ambiguous final moment is how the story of Angel wraps up.

'Carnivale' (2003-2005)

A show far before its time. Carnivale is one of the best shows on HBO that never got a chance. Its bizarre yet intriguing mythology, unique characters, and fantastical setting made for a one-of-a-kind story that likely would have thrived in today's era of serialized storytelling. But alas, in 2003, audiences just weren't ready for this kind of show.

The show ends on a cliffhanger, as creator Daniel Knauf refused to compromise his audacious vision in the face of studio persuasion. Brother Justin and Ben confront for the last time, and it ends with Ben possibly killed by Brother Justin, though we don't know for sure considering the show would have been six seasons long, it's very likely he would have survived if the series continued.

'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

To an extent, Hannibal has a literal cliffhanger, as it features both of our lead characters jumping off of a cliff at the end Sherlock Holmes style, but it still is one of the most famous in recent memory. Hannibal was never the most popular show ratings-wise, but it had a widely active and passionate cult following and was seen as a highlight of NBC's output.

So this cliffhanger ending after the show is canceled stings a lot, not just for the unresolved storylines, but also because it's so clear that Hannibal was one of the best shows on TV during its run. NBC just never gave it a chance, and it deserved far better than what it got.

'Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman' (1993-1997)

It's one thing to be blindsided by a cancelation, but it's another thing to have your initial plans completely change halfway through the season. Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman was widely popular at the time and seemed to be guaranteed a fifth season. ABC agreed, and the fourth season was shot in its entirety with anticipation that Season 5 was a go.

And then ABC pulled the plug last minute. Ratings kept plummeting, and last-minute time slot changes couldn't save it. They ended up reversing their decision, leaving Season 4 as the final season and ending the show on one of the biggest TV cliffhangers of all time - a mysterious baby being left with the couple with the implication that they are also Kryptonian.

'Mork & Mindy' (1978-1982)

While the series initially started life as a Happy Days spin-off, Mork & Mindy evolved into its own beast, showcasing Robin Williams at the height of his comedic talents and becoming one of the best-reviewed sitcoms on TV at the time. Ratings were never as high as other shows though, and by the fourth season, ABC began to meddle with the show.

Eventually, the show was canceled, and the three-part finale "Gotta Run" ended up with Mork & Mindy stuck in prehistoric times. It has been 40 years since those episodes aired, and Robin Williams has since tragically passed, likely leaving this finale forever unfinished.

'My Name is Earl' (2005-2009)

A unique sitcom with a happy-go-lucky vibe, My Name is Earl was a cult hit but always struggled in the ratings. When it came time for the fourth season, the show was abruptly canceled after airing as creator Greg Garcia expected a fifth season to be greenlit. He was so confident in this that he ended the show with a "To Be Continued" title card!

The cliffhanger ending, which sees the possibility of Earl Jr. having a different father than initially assumed, was meant to be set up for the said fifth season, and while talks of a movie continuation have existed since the ending it's very likely that this show will never get the ending it deserves.

'Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt' (2010)

Anime is no stranger to cliffhanger endings, as most anime are made with the express purpose to promote their source material like manga or novels. However, in the case of Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, an original anime with no prior source material, there are zero excuses to be made here.

The ending, which is one of the most infamous in anime history, ends with Stocking revealing herself to be a demon and slicing up Panty 666 times before running off. This bizarre plot twist, while on the surface meant to parody this kind of ending that the studio responsible for the show was known for, also left fans scratching their heads, and it's still one of anime's most questioned finales.

'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

A curious little show from the late 2000s, Pushing Daisies is one of the quirkiest shows you will ever see. Following a pie maker who is able to bring somebody back to life with a single touch - with the condition that if he touches them again, they will die again and permanently. It's a great premise and the final show is an oddly magical, whimsical good time despite some morbid subject.

The series, which aired for only two seasons before quietly being canceled, ended with a cliffhanger that saw our lead introduce his love interest back into the world, as she had been dead for quite a while. This would have had massive implications for the rest of the series, but the show ending before it could explore that is frankly a crime.

'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' (1994-1998)

Animated shows tend to suffer this fate less than live-action shows, as animated shows usually find ways to wrap up their stories ahead of time if they know they are being canceled. But Spider-Man: The Animated Series was one such series that did not get this chance, though its circumstances were far more ugly behind the scenes.

The show was exceptionally popular on Fox Kids, and when it came time to renew the series past its initial 65-episode order, they were expecting a renewal. But then... nothing. Disagreements between Avi Arad and the head of Fox Kids led to the discussions going nowhere, and the series ended after its Spider-Wars storyline which left Mary Jane's location unknown.

