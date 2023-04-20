TV comedies have given us some of the most iconic characters in pop culture history. From the witty sarcasm of Chandler Bing in Friends to the bumbling antics of Michael Scott in The Office, these characters captured the hearts of fans.

Reddit users in this thread shared their opinions on the best characters from TV comedies. Whether it's because these characters had traits and quirks or had hilarious, unique humor, they left a lasting impression on fans and became very memorable. They elevated their respective shows to new heights and became legends on the small screen.

10 Andy Dwyer — 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Initially a minor character, Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) became one of Parks and Recreation's fan-favorite characters. Fans watched him go from being a lazy and unemployed slacker to becoming more responsible and mature throughout the series.

Reddit user thomasp003 named Andy as one of the best sitcom characters of all time. After all, his goofy antics and childlike enthusiasm made him a lovable character.

9 Phil Dunphy — 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Being both an optimistic real estate agent, and a loving father and husband, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) can sometimes try too hard to be cool and share hilarious dad jokes. On top of that, fans love how Phil cares for his family and is always willing to go the extra mile for them. Viewers relate to him a lot and sometimes feel like Phil deserved better on Modern Family.

Reddit user JQuick said that Phil is consistently hilarious throughout the series and that seeing an upbeat character and a good dad is such a breath of fresh air. Ultimately, he's a great well-rounded character who can be extremely funny and heartfelt at the same time.

8 Captain Raymond Holt — 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) was known to be an intelligent and serious commanding officer. However, he was more than just someone extremely dedicated to his job. Throughout the show, viewers watched as Captain Holt navigated his personal and professional struggles with being a black and gay man in a traditionally conservative field.

Even though Captain Holt was a character with the most serious demeanor in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, his deadpan humor that came with dry and witty one-liners is enjoyable to watch. A couple of Reddit users, including Ok_Elk_4333, included Captain Holt in their list of favorite characters in TV comedies.

7 Winston Schmidt — 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

While Schmidt (Max Greenfield) started as a shallow and self-absorbed character, viewers saw how he became more self-aware throughout the series. His relationship with Cece (Hannah Simone) was an addicting will-they-won't-they couple, and it was one of New Girl's most beloved storylines.

Nevertheless, Schmidt was a hilarious character who can be over the top at times. Reddit user LStearns13 said that Schmidt had them dying laughing at times and called him an underrated character. After all, he was an entertaining character even while going through that character development as the series progressed.

6 Barney Stinson — 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

How I Met Your Mother had many running gags and jokes, and Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) was known to have most of the show's catchphrases. Initially a womanizing character, Barney develops into a more complex character as the show progresses. In the series finale, he became a father to a baby girl, and it was an iconic moment in the series.

A now-deleted Reddit user used one of Barney's catchphrases, "Legen — wait for it — dary," to name Barney as one of their favorite sitcom characters of all time. Ultimately, Barney's many rapid-fire jokes, one-liners, and catchphrases made him a popular character in TV comedies.On top of that, his outrageous schemes and elaborate lies, which result in hilarious consequences, are entertaining to watch.

5 Chandler Bing — 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Although all the friends in Friends were all hilarious in their own ways, there are a few reasons why Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) was so well-loved by fans. Throughout the show's 10 seasons, fans watched the multiple instances where Chandler used humor as a defense mechanism and delivered deadpan jokes and catchphrases.

Chandler had many memorable moments that are still remembered by fans to this day. For instance, Reddit user Binodash named Chandler as one of their favorite TV comedy characters by referring to him as "Miss Chanandler Bong." This moment of the show was one of the many examples of his sarcastic wit, lovable quirks, and his funniest comebacks.

4 Frasier Crane — 'Cheers' (1982-1993) & 'Frasier' (1993-2004)

A character in Cheers and Frasier, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), was a memorable character in TV comedies. Viewers may remember him for his verbal sparring with his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and the many storylines of his romantic relationships. He was the psychiatrist who had dry intellectual jokes and always used pretentious language.

Although he is often portrayed as uptight and snobbish, viewers still see his softer side and character development throughout the two shows. Reddit user kneeco28 pointed out that Frasier deserved a shoutout for being a character that spanned two classic sitcoms that ran for 10 seasons each.

3 Al Bundy — 'Married... with Children' (1987-1997)

Married.... with Children had one of the best sitcom families in the '90s. Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill), the husband of Peggy Bundy (Katey Sagal) and Kelly (Christina Applegate) and Bud's (David Faustino) father, was always reminiscing about his high school football glory days. His life wasn't perfect, as he was stuck in a dead-end job, dealing with a lazy spouse, and struggling to make ends meet.

Despite this, the Reddit user dinascully named Al Bundy as one of their favorites. He had a sarcastic and cynical sense of humor, and the embarrassing situations he sometimes got himself into were hilarious. On top of that, Al had a lot of relatable qualities that viewers connected to, especially when it came to his family and financial frustrations.

2 George Costanza — 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Throughout Seinfeld, George (Jason Alexander) was often unemployed, lived with his parents, and constantly came up with schemes to get ahead in life. Even though there were times George was at his worst, fans empathized with some of his insecurities and anxieties.

Reddit users discussed why George is their favorite sitcom character. They shared reasons for his genuinely funny yet troubling lines, deadpan delivery, and the fact that George had done stuff other sitcom characters had never done before. He had a unique brand of humor that combined well with his over-the-top personality and antics.

1 Michael Scott — 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) may not have been the world's best manager, but he was well-loved by fans. Viewers of The Office were devastated when Michael left, and most felt like the show wasn't the same anymore. Initially a clueless and self-centered boss, he eventually grew into a more empathetic person.

Reddit users such as radiohead_fan_13 said that their personal favorite sitcom character is Michael Scott. After all, he had many relatable quirks and flaws, that was shown through his many one-liners and facial expressions that have become iconic in popular culture. Even though he had many cringeworthy and awkward moments, it made many fans laugh as they watched the show.

