There’s an argument to be made that television is the perfect medium to explore love, relationships, and heartbreak, considering TV shows can be made up of dozens—or even hundreds—of episodes, all airing over numerous years. If a couple stays together for a while, there’s a ton of room to explore the highs and lows of love. Depending on the show, such stories might choose to focus on those highs, or indulge a bit more in exploring the lows.

As for what makes a TV couple a great one? It’s up to interpretation, but here, a couple (ha-ha) of different factors have been taken into consideration. If a couple has a genuine love for each other and the actors have believable chemistry, they score points. Also, if their relationship is explored in continually interesting ways (which can involve them falling out of love, be it temporarily or permanently), then they also score points. With that in mind, what follows is a ranking of some of the best couples in television history, with examples from dramas and sitcoms alike.

20 Clark Kent and Lois Lane

'Smallville' (2001–2011)

Image via the CW

Smallville is best summarized as a show about Clark Kent’s early years, focusing on his life growing up, first as a teenager, and then as a young adult, leading up to fully becoming Superman. It was a bit ahead of the curve, given it started airing before the rush of superhero shows that came out in the 2010s and 2020s, and its first season even pre-dated a good many iconic superhero films.

When Smallville makes the jump from Kent’s teenage years to his life as a young adult, the inevitable romance between him and Lois Lane becomes central to the show. Tom Welling and Erica Durance are far from the only actors to portray Kent and Lane, but they're both good in the roles, and have strong chemistry, with that relationship and its exploration being a primary reason to stick with Smallville throughout its back half.

19 Jack Shephard and Kate Austen

'Lost' (2004–2010)

Image via ABC

Some might criticize Lost for being entirely all over the place, but the way it defined easy categorization genre-wise was also something that made it incredibly compelling, at least for anyone keen to be taken on a wild ride. That’s to say that it’s not exactly a romance-focused show, probably being heaviest on mystery, thriller, drama, sci-fi, and action/adventure genres, but the characters and their dynamics were always key, and that naturally included explorations of relationships.

Jack and Kate were series mainstays, being there from the first season and sticking around until the very end, and so their tumultuous relationship (especially the will-they-won’t-they stuff early on) arguably makes them the show’s most iconic couple. Though some honorable mentions are in order, as Sun and Jin, Charlie and Claire, and Sawyer and Juliet all made for pretty great romantic pairings, too.

18 Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser

'Outlander' (2014–)

Image via Starz

Combining time travel, historical drama, fantasy, and romance, Outlander is a pretty wild show when it comes to genre, and a noticeably steamy one, if one’s to focus on the romance side of things. It’s not the first television show to be surprisingly frank with the, let’s say, more “passionate” side of being in love, but it’s something that stands out, especially regarding the central couple, Claire and Jamie.

The former’s a nurse from World War II, and the latter’s a soldier she meets from 200 years in the past, when she’s transported there. So, yes, Outlander is a high-concept show, and it’s kept that high concept going for multiple seasons at this point, but it generally works for what it is, and the complex relationship between Claire and Jamie remains a key reason for fans to keep tuning in.