The Big Picture Television crossovers are rare, but they offer a look into two worlds. The Murder She Wrote and Magnum P.I. crossover is a brilliant two-parter filled with murder, mayhem, and a little romance.

The two episodes show off both Magnum and Jessica Fletcher's skills as detectives and problem solvers.

Even though Magnum initially underestimates Jessica's detective skills, they eventually team up to solve a case and gain respect for each other.

Okay, we all know everyone loves television. But there’s something even better: when your favorite tv show combines with your other favorite tv show. Now, television crossovers are a rarity, but they exist. And there are some good ones to choose from at that. Like that time Superman (George Reeves) came to visit the Ricardo’s in I Love Lucy, or when Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) from Brooklyn Nine-Nine meets Jess Day (Zoey Deschanel) from New Girl. Some other noteworthy shows include the Supernatural and Scooby-Doo, Where Are You crossovers, the many Arrowverse crossovers, and The Flinstones and The Jetsons. But let's not forget about the most incredible television crossover in history. Murder She Wrote and Magnum P.I. Bringing these two shows together is a genius collaboration, to say the very least. It’s a brilliant two-parter, with one part mainly focused on the Magnum P.I. crew entitled: “Novel Connection,” and the second part where Jessica Fletcher (Dame Angela Lansbury) from Murder She Wrote comes to shine in “Magnum On Ice.” It’s got murder, mayhem, and a little romance.

'Murder She Wrote' and 'Magnum P.I.'

Image via CBS

But let’s back up a bit before we get to the crossover. If Murder She Wrote isn’t in your repertoire, it should be. It stars Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a retired school teacher turned mystery novelist and amateur sleuth. She travels around the world solving mysteries, unraveling conspiracies, teaching university-level criminology, and helping MI6 on a few special occasions. Jessica, for the most part, lives in Cabot Cove, Maine. What most people consider a sleepy little town. Little do they know it’s the murder capital of the world, where many have come to visit but never left.

Murder She Wrote is also filled with regulars that appear on the show, including Seth Hazlette (William Windom), Harry McGraw (Jerry Orbach), Michael Haggerty (Len Cariou), Amos Tupper (Tom Bosley), and Mort Metzger (Ron Masak). And it’s always stacked to the nines with celebrity guest stars. There isn’t a mystery Jessica can’t crack!

Next up is the other tv show featured in the crossover, Magnum P.I. starring Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum, a retired veteran turned private investigator. He lives on the property as a security consultant of the infamous novelist Robin Masters, who is rumored to have written his novels about Magnum’s adventures. The Major Domo of the property is Higgins (John Hillerman); he and his Dobermans Zeus and Apollo try at all costs to trip up Magnum, but deep down, they like each other. Along with those characters are Magnum’s old army buddies Orville ‘Rick’ Wright (Larry Manetti), who runs La Mariana, and Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin (Roger E. Mosley), who owns a helicopter tour business. With this motley crew, Thomas always enlists their help to solve cases or ask for a favor.

"Novel Connection" Brings Jessica Fletcher to 'Magnum P.I.'

Image VIA Universal Television

In the first part of this two-part extravaganza entitled “Novel Connection,” we see that it focuses mainly on the Magnum P.I. crew. Robin Masters's friends are going to come for a visit and stay on the estate. Higgins picks up Pamela Bates (Dorothy Loudon), Amy Salyer (Stephanie Faracy), and Joan Fulton (Jessica Walter) - who later on tries to hit on Magnum - from the airport, where they are swiftly run off the road. Luckily with Higgins' excellent driving, no one was seriously hurt. But it freaks out Pamela, and after snubbing Magnum’s offer to help, she calls her own investigator. And that’s when Amy decides to leave the estate without telling anyone, and Magnum follows her now that his interest is piqued. She goes into a big mystery building for a long while, then is followed by someone when she comes out.

Magnum enters the building to investigate, but everyone denies having met Amy. But Magnum finally tracks Amy down, only to be shot at by the person following. When they get back to the estate, Pamela’s investigator has arrived, and it’s none other than, you guessed it: Jessica Fletcher. From the moment Jessica enters the room, Higgins is absolutely smitten. And throughout this crossover, he does everything in his power to impress her. Magnum, meanwhile, is pretty annoyed that someone else is here to investigate and lets everyone know it. He doesn’t think someone like Jessica should be put in danger or can handle it. Things take a turn when everyone is enjoying lunch together (well, almost together, Higgins makes Magnum sit at an adjacent table alone), and bullets come torpedoing through the air from the hand of a hired killer.

"Magnum On Ice" Allows Magnum and Jessica to Team Up

Image via CBS

In part two of this crossover called “Magnum On Ice,” the fun really gets going. At this point, everyone thinks the shooting is because of something they did. While everyone is at a party, Magnum ends up in a shoot-out with the hitman, who turns out to be a P.I. named Paul Mayfeild and ends up dead. When Paul is shot in the back and without a weapon, Magnum is taken into custody for the murder. Of course, Jessica finds some clues and gets him released, only to be framed for another murder. At this point, Magnum can’t argue with Jessica helping him out. With a warrant out for Magnum’s arrest, he must work with Jessica to solve the case and direct the police to the right murderer. Ultimately, they work together to take down the murderer and serve up some justice. And they end up becoming friends and respecting each other's methods.

Without the banter In this crossover, it wouldn’t have worked as well as it did. Higgins roasts Magnum (as usual) and Magnum struggles to see Jessica as anything other than a novelist. It works well that Magnum and Jessica didn't get along in the beginning. Most of the time, Magnum thinks of Jessica as a writer and doesn’t think she can solve a real-life case. But let’s be honest, he’s no match for Jessica’s instinct and problem-solving skills. She proves she’s the superior sleuth as she continues to find overlooked clues and uses her charisma to get information out of people.

But of course, the best part of the episode has to be at the end when we see Magnum finally finishing Jessica’s novel. At first, he misjudged the book by not completing it after he thought he knew who the killer was. He was wrong, and after starting to appreciate Jessica’s sleuthing skills, he finishes the novel. Both Murder She Wrote, and Magnum P.I. run in the same vein in terms of genre. They both solve mysteries and often have run-ins with the police department. But putting Jessica and Magnum together was a sheer stroke of genius and tops the list for the best TV crossover.