This year, television dramas came out in abundance, giving viewers amazing performances, compelling storylines, and excellent character development. 2024 brought audiences surprise hits like Baby Reindeer, one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time, and beloved favorites like Interview with the Vampire and Industry took viewers by storm with amazing seasons.

Not only are the shows as a whole great but many individual episodes stood out overall. The penultimate episodes, the ones that moved the story forward in a tremendous way, or even the episodes that brought the season back to life, brought the best drama episodes to life. These are the best dramatic episodes of 2024, masterpieces of narrative and pacing featuring brilliant performances and even a few unexpected twists. They will be ranked based on how important they were to the show and the impact they had on audiences at large.

10 "Mercy Alone"

'Under the Bridge' Season 1, Episode 8

The season finale of Under the Bridge is wrapped beautifully because of the justice that was served and the destinations of the other characters who had fought to have closure for Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta). The trial shows Kelly (Izzy G.) finally getting convicted of the murder she committed, giving audiences a cathartic conclusion. Other characters also get satisfying developments, including Rebecca (Riley Keough) and Cam (Lily Gladstone).

Under the Bridge served a steady pace from episode to episode. Though there were some slower chapters, the overall conclusion was worth the build-up to the finale. Keough and Gladstone are great together and pull convincing performances of friends who became more, then get disconnected over the years only to reunite for a strange reason later. Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow and Chloe Guidry all have great performances as the classmates who had a part in Reena's death. The finale of this underrated true-crime series portrayed just how harmful and long-lasting bullying can be and what it could lead to in the future mentally for everyone involved.

9 "Central"

'Expats' Season 1, Episode 5

The longest episode of the season, "Central" follows two Filipino domestic workers around Hong Kong as they navigate life with the locals. It allows the viewers to take a moment away from the drama of the elite that these women work for and gives insight into their lives. The rainy day becomes a key point in the hour-and-forty-minute-long penultimate episode and provides a stark difference in how the elite housewives live their lives while those working for them are struggling. Essie (Ruby Ruiz) and Puri (Amelyn Pardenilla) carry the majority of the episode while we see their day-to-day activities.

Lulu Wang's vision expands more in this long cinematic episode stretching wider-lense on the expats outside of the elite. The cinematic viewpoint is prominent in every way during the season, but this episode gets a broader view and allows viewers to see more than just the small world Magaret (Nicole Kidman), Hillary (Sarayu Blue), and Clarke (Brian Tee) live in. It's the best episode of the season because of how much story it packs, which finally helps to explain some concerns or questions that viewers may have throughout the season.

8 'Episode 3'

"Baby Reindeer" Season 1, Episode 3

Baby Reindeer was a surprise hit that shocked Netflix viewers. This drama is a dark recounting of a personal story by creator and writer Richard Gadd. Donny tries to help make amends with Teri (Nava Mau) to get their relationship back on track, but Martha (Jessica Gunning) is still trying to contact him. During episode three, Martha's stalking becomes more manic and agrressive because she begins to lose access to Donny and isn't in the know of his schedule.

The show is already intense, especially as audiences question Donny's every move and wonder why he makes the mistakes he does. The intensity of this episode relies on the singular and outright chilling way it captures the intimate moments; Martha waits and taunts Donny from a bus stop, and audiences can feel the eerie tension. The staging and performances make the action even harder to watch. Gadd and Gunning are complete standouts throughout the season, carrying each episode in a way that makes viewers start to see the inner workings of these characters' minds abstractly.

7 "Supacell"

'Supacell' Season 1, Episode 6

Supacell is one of the best new series to come out in 2024 with a concept that relates to the Black experience in a unique way. The series follows five black Londoners and their loved ones as they try to understand why they have superpowers and how they can live their lives with them. The powers come from a mutation of sickle-cell disorder, which is common in Black people. The fun thing about this series is how it follows these five people-- Sabrina (Nadine Mills), Micheal (Tosin Cole), Tazer (Josh Tedeku), Rodney (Calvin Demba) and Andre (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) as they develop these superpowers but continue to live their lives.

Episode 6 of Supacell is a jam-packed action story that brings all the people who have the Supacell together. The five Londoners have thus far fought separately, so seeing them together at the end gears up a fantastic start for season two. Though the ending has a heart-wrenching moment as Mike must deal with Dionne's death, knowing that so much more could be in store to uncover what is happening to these Supacell people is exciting.

6 "The Verdict"

'Presumed Innocent' Season 1, Episode 8

The final episode of Presumed Innocent brings everything to an end with an excellent shocking twist to wrap up the series. Rusty (Jake Gyllenhaal) is finally at the day of the ruling for his case. Accused of murder, Rusty has been through a myriad of emotions and has risked losing his family because of the affair he had with the deceased. By the episode's end, viewers learn Rusty's fate, but that isn't even the biggest moment of the finale. Though the suspense throughout the series is built well, discovering who killed Carolyn (Renate Reinsve) still carries even after the verdict is made.

The ensemble performances in Presumed Innocent demand attention from viewers. Ruth Negga always delivers in every role she steps into, and it is no different watching her as Barbara Sabich. Jaden Sabich (Chase Infiniti) also plays a significant role as the eldest child, and she really gets to shine in "The Verdict." Those final minutes of the episode really solidify where the family stands and leave an opening question about what their dynamic will look like in the future.

5 "And that's the end of it. There's nothing else."

'Interview With A Vampire' Season 2, Episode 8

Chaos ensues after Claudia's (Delainey Hayles) killing, and Louis (Jacob Anderson) is out for revenge. Both Lestat (Sam Reid) and Armand (Assad Zaman) are partially responsible for her murder, and it turns even darker in the finale episode of Interview With A Vampire. Louis' need for revenge has him hiding out in the ruins of the burned-down theater. As things get heated in the past, they also get heated in the future. After hearing the conclusion of Louis' interview, Malloy (Eric Bogosian) receives a message, and viewers see that something has changed.

Jacob Anderson gives a gripping performance in this episode, showing Louis's endless pain and heartbreak at being betrayed by Armand and losing Claudia. The episode's conclusion seems like a clean-cut end until the after-credits scene shows that Louis went back to visit Lestat. With Malloy's transformation and continued communication with Louis, the episode leaves much open for the imagination to predict.