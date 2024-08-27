Dramatic television has evolved radically over the course of the last few decades, as now it is a medium that is considered to be almost equal to film. Traditionally, television shows were considered to be a “lesser” art form because they weren’t given the same budget and attention that many mainstream Hollywood productions were. However, today many of the best drama shows have incredible movie stars, impressive production values, and benefit from having the extended running time that a streaming service like Netflix or Amazon Prime would allow for.

Dramatic television has become a medium that continues to draw in great actors who don’t want to star in superhero movies or other blockbuster titles based on previously established intellectual property; television seems to be the medium that celebrates ingenuity. Here are the ten best television dramas with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘The Americans’ (2013-2018)

The Americans differentiated itself from other Cold War spy stories because it was singularly focused on the dynamic between a couple as they experience the highs and lows of their marriage. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell star as two spies working for the Soviet Union that must go undercover as an American couple in the suburbs in the 1980s; although initially it's a relationship that is built on a lie, the two lethal assassins begin to develop actual feelings for one another as they raise a family.

Although the two lead performances are among the best in television history, The Americans was known for having amazing guest stars. Great character actors like Frank Langella, Julia Garner and Margot Martindale among others popped up in later seasons, and only made the exciting series of double crosses and plot twists feel more intense.

9 ‘The Leftovers’ (2014-2017)

The Leftovers has one of the most amazing ensemble casts in the history of HBO, which was certainly well-suited for a controversial show that never quite made it into the mainstream cultural conversations. The Leftovers examined the hardships that the residents of a small town went through in the aftermath of a shocking event in which a percentage of the world’s population disappeared overnight; among the standout performers were Justin Theroux as an emotionally wounded police captain struggling to maintain his duty, and Carrie Coon as a grieving mother who lost all of her children.

The Leftovers was able to ensure that all of its supporting actors were given compelling story arcs, as actors like Margaret Qualley, Scott Glenn, Ann Dowd, Regina King, and Christopher Eccelston were given even more screen time in subsequent seasons that grew bolder and more experimental.

8 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

Breaking Bad felt like a modern day Shakespearean tragedy, as each of the five seasons of Vince Gilligan’s ambitious crime saga corresponded to the act of one of the Bard’s most famous plays. Breaking Bad is best remembered for the all-time great performance by Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a kindly high school chemistry teacher who begins cooking crystal meth in order to save his family. Even in the show’s more underrated episodes, Cranston was able to show how Walt’s greed helped transform him into a selfish monster.

Cranston’s performance on Breaking Bad wouldn’t have been nearly as effective without Aaron Paul, whose performance as Jesse Pinkman helped to give the show its heart. While the season finale of Breaking Bad is cited among the most satisfying in the history of dramatic television, Paul was so popular in the role that he played Jesse again in the Netflix spinoff film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

7 ‘Better Call Saul’ (2015-2022)

Better Call Saul is one of the rare television spin-offs that is even better than its predecessor, as Gilligan was able to show a different side of the Breaking Bad universe by exploring how the shady lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) became “Saul Goodman,” an attorney with serious connections to organized crime. Odenkirk may have been used for comic relief in Breaking Bad, but in Better Call Saul he proved to be a dramatic performer with a serious tragic arc; Saul is a character that audiences both loved and detested for his decisions.

Better Call Saul brought back many fan favorite actors from Breaking Bad, including Giancarlo Esposito, David Constabile, Jonathan Banks, and Dean Norris. However, the show’s great achievement was casting Rhea Seehorn as Kim Waxler, as she proved to be one of the most fascinating female heroes in television history.

6 ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

The Sopranos was the show that proved HBO was capable of making high-quality television that could get deeper, darker, and more nuanced than cinema. While organized crime had been explored in films like The Godfather and Goodfellas, there had never been a character like Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) before. Gandolfini was able to play a loving family man with serious mental health issues, who was nonetheless a sociopath capable of taking out many characters in shocking situations.

While Gandolfini’s work was arguably the single most compelling reason to watch the show, The Sopranos had an amazing supporting cast, with Michael Imperioli’s work as Tony’s protege, Christopher Moltisanti, standing out as a particularly nuanced anti-hero. The show also had some of the best villains in television history thanks to the menacing work from Joe Pantaliano, Frank Vincent, and Steve Buscemi, among others.

5 ‘The Wire’ (2002-2008)

The Wire was unlike any other drama show in history, as it took a different focus with each season in order to explore different aspects of Baltimore’s relationship between cops and criminals. The first season focused exclusively on the drug trade, the second season analyzed the impact of the city’s trading ports, the third season showed the factor that political elections played, the fourth season served as a coming-of-age story about young boys in the underfunded school system, and the final episodes detailed the effects of corrupt journalists that willfully report on fake news stories.

The versatile nature of The Wire’s structure allowed for a massive ensemble cast to dip in and out of each season, resulting in a series that has been cited by journalists, politicians, cops, and Baltimore residents as being one of the most accurate crime shows ever.

4 ‘Mad Men’ (2008-2015)

Mad Men is a great American epic that spanned the course of an entire decade, showing how drastically the nation’s politics, society, culture, and makeup changed throughout the 1960s. At the center of this probing historical drama was Jon Hamm’s performance as Don Draper, a charismatic advertising executive who is masking some haunting secrets about his past. Although later episodes delivered more insight on his background, Don remained an enigma to many as the show continued.

Mad Men was known for taking drastic plot twists that completely restructured what the show was actually about, but a strong set of performances from John Slattery, Elisabeth Moss, Jared Harris, Kiernan Shipka, Jessica Pare, January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, and Robert Morse allowed viewers to feel like they were getting the chance to “check in” with their favorite characters each week for seven years.

3 ‘Mr. Robot’ (2015-2019)

Mr. Robot was a strange cult show that eventually achieved mainstream success thanks to the incredible performance by Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a hacker who secretly works to defraud and expose the efforts taken by powerful corporations to take advantage of less privileged people. Elliot is a complicated character who must deal with an alternate personality known as “Mr. Robot,” who takes the form of his dead father, Edward (Christian Slater).

The chemistry between Malek and Slater was excellent, allowing Mr. Robot to address complex themes about financial corruption, radical violent fundamentalism, mental health trauma, sexual and physical abuse of children, and the dark side of nostalgia. The show also certainly did not skimp on great villains, as B.D. Wong and Bobby Cannavale popped up as particularly unnerving antagonists who only made the subsequent seasons feel more intense.

2 ‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

Succession is one of the most finely acted dramas of all-time, as each of its four seasons was about as perfect as television could get. The brilliance of Succession is that each character has their flaws; Kendall (Jeremy Strong) was never able to surpass his own ego, Roman (Kieran Culkin) wasn’t able to take anything all that seriously, Shiv (Sarah Snook) wasn’t willing to admit that she was a hypocrite, and Connor (Alan Ruck) was completely in denial about how ignorant he actually was.

Anchoring the cast of Succession was an all-time great performance by Brian Cox, whose role as Logan Roy was a villain unlike anything that television had ever seen. The excellent chemistry between the entire cast of Succession made it feel like both a powerful family drama and a shocking examination of today’s media that has parallels to recent news event that are more than a little spooky.

1 ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-2017)

Twin Peaks is the show that proved television could be a prestige medium, as David Lynch concoted a haunting mystery series that continued to get deeper as it went along. Although Twin Peaks was a series that delved into very dark places in its examination of murder, sexual abuse, and the evil supernatural forced hiding in plain sight, the show consistently remained popular among audiences thanks to charismatic performance by Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Dale Cooper, an FBI Agent with a serious optimistic spirit.

The third season, titled Twin Peaks: The Return, brought back many familiar faces from the original series, including Miguel Ferrer, Sheryl Lee, Everett McGill, James Marshall, Dana Ashbrook, Peggy Lipton, and Mädchen Amick. However, new cast members like Michael Cera, Amanda Seyfried, Naomi Watts, Jim Belushi, and Chrysta Bell only made it feel even more expansive.

