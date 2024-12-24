Although it was once considered to be a somewhat “lesser” medium that wasn’t worthy of the same respect as cinematic films that were released in theaters, prestige television has become the first place audiences look to when it comes to adult entertainment. Given that mainstream Hollywood blockbusters tend to be dominated by superheroes, prequels, remakes, and reboots, the best drama shows in recent memory have been where the industry’s greatest talent has been able to do their best work.

There are some shows that have been strong thus far, but haven’t quite been airing enough episodes to be considered all-time greats; after a few years, it is possible that recent hits such as Andor, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, The Bear, and Industry among others could be in contention. Nonetheless, here are the ten best TV dramas of the last 25 years, ranked.

10 ‘The Americans’ (2013-2018)

Image via FX

The Americans proved to be one of the most interesting stories about spycraft that has ever been told, as it examined the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union from the perspective of the KGB Agents Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Phillip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), who are forced to disguise themselves as an average American couple in Washington, D.C.

The Americans analyzed how holding different identities can impact a relationship, and surprisingly had just as much to say about the daily battles that go into maintaining a marriage as it did about the divisive political events that dominated the decade. A show’s decade is often determined by whether or not they can stick the landing, and thankfully, The Americans had a damn-near perfect series finale that satisfied all of the questions that fans had developed over the course of six great seasons.

9 ‘Six Feet Under’ (2001-2005)

Image via HBO

Six Feet Under is one of the greatest family dramas ever made, as virtually anyone who has had a tough relationship with a brother, father, or sibling can have something in the series that they can relate to. Although the series focuses on a family that owns and operates a funeral home, it was often quite charming in highlighting the unusual aspects of this profession; the dark comedy inserted helped to add more authenticity, and reminded audiences that real life can have just as many laughs as it does tears.

Six Feet Under also has one of the greatest series finales ever due to an amazing sequence that flashed through the life of several main characters. It’s the type of bold, imaginative storytelling that is only possible after viewers have learned to trust that the showrunners know what they are doing.

8 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

Image via AMC

Breaking Bad crafted the ultimate modern version of William Shakespeare, as the story of how the kindly chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) became the ruthless drug kingpin known as “Heisenberg” feels like a classical tragedy; each of Shaekspeare’s plays have five acts, and they correspond to the five excellent seasons of Breaking Bad that wrapped up in 2013.

Breaking Bad is an epic crime saga that allowed Cranston to give one of the best performances in the history of the medium, but the series had an amazing supporting cast as well. Aaron Paul’s soulful performance as Jesse Pinkman served as a reminder of the costs that Heisenberg’s actions had on victims, and Giancarlo Esposito’s menacing turn as the drug kingpin and chain restaurant business owner Gus Fring is certainly one of the scariest villains in the entire history of television.

7 ‘Better Call Saul’ (2015-2022)

Image via AMC

Better Call Saul is one of the great prequels ever made, as it examines the backstory of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before he became the slimy lawyer known as “Saul Goodman” that appeared on Breaking Bad. While Odenkirk was often utilized as a source of comic relief in Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul showed that he had been an underdog for all of his life, and decided to cheat his way to get ahead when he felt bullied and humiliated by his brother, Chuck (Michael McKean).

Better Call Saul was able to intertwine with events that take place after Breaking Bad, and tied the two shows together in an interesting way. Although it started off as a straightforward legal thriller, Better Call Saul evolved into a deep character study that asked existentialist questions, and may have even marked an improvement on its critically-lauded predecessor.

6 ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

Image via HBO

The Sopranos is often referred to as “The Godfather” of television, and it is not just because both are highly focused on the inner workings of a mafia family. The Godfather proved that gangster stories could be powerful dramas about family and the American dream, and The Sopranos indicated that the same was possible of prestigious television shows that aired on networks like HBO.

The Sopranos created one of the greatest anti-heroes of all-time in Tony Soprano, as James Gandolfini was so committed to his performance that audiences were forced to have some sympathy for him, despite the fact that he frequently proved himself to be a terrible person. Although the series finale was quite divisive because of the ambiguous way that it ended, The Sopranos has many classic episodes like “Pine Barrens,” “Sopranos Home Movie,” “Whoever Did This,” “College,” and “Whitecaps.”

5 ‘The Wire’ (2002-2008)

Image via HBO

The Wire is both an amazing, multifaceted drama show and an important piece of journalism, as it examined the ways in which the “war on drugs” led to systematic inequalities within America’s cities. Showrunner David Simon was a former reporter who researched the complex relationship between law enforcement, trading docks, public education, local government, and the press, and created a tapestry that examined why violence was so common in cities like Baltimore. The themes that The Wire touched upon continue to be relevant to this day.

The Wire was a truly unpredictable show, as its twists and turns were nearly impossible to predict. Although the series has certainly been interpreted as a piece of political activism, it also has an amazing cast that brought memorable characters to life, including Idris Elba, Dominic West, Michael K. Williams, Michael B. Jordan, and Aidan Gillen among many others.

4 ‘Mad Men’ (2007-2015)

Image via AMC

Mad Men was the ultimate series about the passing of time, as it examined the experiences of the employees at a prestigious advertising agency over the course of the 1960s. By showing how real world events were interpreted by those trying to sell products to consumers, showrunner Matthew Weiner was able to unpack major events such as the Apollo 11 moon landing, the rise of anti-authoritarian movements, and the assassinations of political leaders like President John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Few characters in television history have been as charismatic as Don Draper, as Jon Hamm’s performance is simply astonishing. Although viewers end up learning a lot about the tragic events in Draper’s past that shaped him into the man that he became, there is still an aspect of his personality that is purposefully left to be ambiguous.

3 ‘Mr. Robot’ (2015-2019)

4 seasons

Image via USA Network

Mr. Robot is one of the most stylistically unique shows within the 21st century, as creator Sam Esmail crafted a thriller mystery series that felt very reminiscent of cult classic films like Pi, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, Videodrome, The Matrix, and Fight Club among others. Since the entire series took place over the course of a few key months in the end of 2015, it offered an interesting parallel to real life.

Mr. Robot has been praised for its depiction of mental health, as the protagonist Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) deals with issues such as isolation, depression, bipolar disorder, and childhood trauma. A key episode in the last season explained the relationship between Elliot and his father, Edward (Christian Slater), in a way that viewers may have never expected to be so devastating. Malek’s performance was an interesting twist on the anti-hero that felt representative of those that don’t always see themselves reflected in media.