What a year 2022 has been in the wonderful realm of television, the gift that keeps on giving. So many impressive series debuted across all genres. The workplace thriller Severance (did you even know that a “workplace thriller” was a thing?) gave a whole new meaning to the office "break room." Broad City alum Abbi Jacobson co-created and stars in Prime Video’s out-of-the-park take of the 1992 classic A League of Their Own.

We also saw new versions of popular Addams family characters in Wednesday as well as vampires in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. TV also got fantastical with House of the Dragon and The Sandman, two titles full of creatures and colorful characters. All of these wonderful hellos were followed by tearful goodbyes to delightful duos including Killing Eve’s Villanelle and Eve and Dead to Me’s Jen and Judy.

Let’s take a closer look at the best duos to grace our small screens this year.

Sarah Sherman and Colin Jost, 'Saturday Night Live'

She might still be a featured player over at Saturday Night Live (c’mon, Lorne!) but Sarah Sherman is one of the strongest (if not the strongest) cast members on the sketch show’s current roster. She’s unapologetically herself, and she never disappoints, especially when she’s sliding over to Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost to let him have it. Sherman is always decked out in all the colors, even ones you didn’t know existed. She thankfully made her Jost roast segment a recurring one this past year, setting him up for awkward responses just so she can accuse him of queerbaiting, stalking, wealth-hoarding, and putting interns in cages.

Sherman even took her jabs and snarky comments on foot during a field correspondent segment and toured Jost’s dressing room, which was filled with notes of affirmation and pictures of her. “Oh my God, Colin, what are you, obsessed with me?” And how great was it when she dropped that prop and dismissed it as, “Oh, a thing that I threw!” Sherman’s off-the-wall energy works wonders when it’s juxtaposed with Jost’s more straight-laced and calm demeanor, making these two a refreshing and unexpected dynamic duo.

Helly and Mark, 'Severance'

The twisty Apple TV+ series Severance is one of the best new shows of 2022. Created by Dan Erickson, the workplace sci-fi thriller (yes, it’s all three of those) follows Mark (Adam Scott), a worker at the enigmatic Lumon Industries who, like all of its employees, has undergone a medical procedure that severs your brain so that the workplace you (your “innie”) is completely unaware of your "outie," or version of you that’s not at work. If you haven’t seen the show, this might be a pretty tricky concept to wrap your non-severed brain around.

In the pilot, Mark meets his match in Helly (Britt Lower), a bold and determined new hire who is irritated by Lumon’s order of operations from the jump. She wants to know why she woke up on a conference room table (rightfully so) and spends her time behind her plain and outdated desk devising and carrying out escape plans that are ultimately foiled by Mark. However, with each episode, Mark’s suspicions of his employer increase, leading to an unlikely team-up with his former foe in an effort to reveal the ugly truth. Scott and Lower nail their polar opposite roles, and, considering Helly goes from barking, “Go lick a boot, Mark!” to getting emotional at the thought of losing him, these two more than earn their spot on the list. Let’s hope they never get severed from each other.

Villanelle and Eve, 'Killing Eve'

It’s been quite the stylish and sexy roller coaster for these two. The critically acclaimed spy thriller Killing Eve, which is based on Luke Jennings’ book series and was created for the screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, follows the intense and manipulative relationship between MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and the elusive and enigmatic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

The will-they-won’t-they sexual tension that increased with every episode of this killer series reached its breaking point in the final season when they shared French fries, a romantic road trip, and that kiss. And what a kiss it was. (Oh, and we are not talking about that final scene, so don’t even go there.)

NoHo Hank and Cristobal, 'Barry'

Did you see this one coming? Neither did I. But how great are they? Season 3 of Barry was filled with a lot of things. Lots of yelling, hallucinating, and pastries. (Beignets by Mitch!) While Barry’s always been a dark show, this season felt especially existential and despondent. But, yes, it's still funny, and even… sweet? Hear me out.

A particularly light and lovely storyline this season was the romantic relationship between NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal (Michael Irby). In a Romeo and Juliet sort of way, the stars were not supposed to align for these two. Hank, the most jovial and smiley Chechen mafia man you ever did see, unlocked the softer side and heart of his former foe. His boyish charm and whimsy are always an utter delight but were taken to a whole other level when he and the head of the Bolivian mafia left the friend zone. These two killers remind us to slow down and appreciate the little things. And they make a killer couple to boot.

Robin and Steve, 'Stranger Things'

From enemies to besties. It’s always tricky when an established series with beloved characters adds some new ingredients to the recipe. If it ain’t broke, why fix it? Season 3 of the ‘80s era sci-fi drama Stranger Things took a risk that has since paid off tremendously when it introduced Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), the raspy, snarky Scoops Ahoy employee working alongside reformed jerk Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). At first, the two ice cream scoopers bumped heads with practically every line of dialogue. (What are you looking at, dingus?) But ever since that teary and giggly bathroom scene, these two have been inseparable.

Season 4 of the Netflix hit was larger than life, making Robin and Steve’s grounded storyline that much more refreshing. In a season filled with Demogorgons and dangers around every corner, seeing them swap anxiety-ridden stories about their girl troubles and watching Steve step into the role of wingman was a fun reality check for the Hawkins teens and audience alike. Do you know who pauses Fast Times at 53 minutes and 5 seconds?

Jimmy and Kayla, 'Hacks'

Where to even begin with these two? My goodness. There’s no denying that Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, the incredible leads of HBO Max’s Emmy-winning Hacks, are a match made in heaven, but the secret weapons of this comedy are the (very) dysfunctional Jimmy and Kayla. Played by Hacks co-creator Paul W. Downs, Jimmy is responsible for keeping everyone and anything at the management agency calm, which ironically leaves him always on the brink of losing his cool. A major source of tension for him is the person who is supposed to make his life easier: his assistant. Comedian and all-around good-time Megan Stalter masters the role of the inept yet lovable Kayla, a woman with a “can-do” attitude who in actuality does very little. Safe to say she is only employed because her dad owns the agency.

Just as Season 1 nicely set up their (hardly) working relationship, Season 2 effectively shows their growth. While the season did start with them having a few heated meetings with HR and Kayla calling Jimmy “ugly,” it ended with them leaving the toxic workplace and plotting a joint business venture. What will Season 3 have in store for these two titans of the entertainment industry? Just don’t ask Kayla to use a blender…

Charles Haden-Savage and Oliver Putnam, 'Only Murders in the Building'

No one does a one-liner quite like these two. Steve Martin and Martin Short make a legendary pairing any time they are together, but their collaboration in Only Murders in the Building is a tough one to beat. The suspense and shenanigans surely continue in Season 2 of the crime comedy when our protagonists attempt to uncover who framed them for murder. Oliver (Short) doesn’t let the murder of it all get in the way of his narcissism and insult-hurling, and Charles (Martin) continues to be the smart and stiff straight man. Their rapport is perfectly summed up when Oliver announces the nickname he chose for him, Charles, and Mabel (Selena Gomez). “Ollymabel. All our names put into one,” Oliver says confidently. Where’s the “Charles” in Ollymabel, you might be wondering? “The ‘Charles’ is silent.”

Laszlo and Baby Colin Robinson, 'What We Do in the Shadows'

Hey, Laszlo, guess what? The FX horror comedy series What We Do in the Shadows is a fantastically weird show that is as sharp as the fangs of our vampiric leads. The fun and unfiltered mockumentary follows the totally average and relatable lives of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), four vampires living in a spooky mansion in Staten Island with their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). While each season has managed to expand upon this premise and keep it from feeling stale, Season 4 takes the cake (er, neck?) for most original storyline. Energy vampire Colin Robinson “died” at the end of Season 3, only to come back as a baby version of himself who grows at an alarming rate.

In a tender and darling turn of events, the brash Laszlo actually forms a wholesome father-son bond with Baby Colin and raises him as his own. At first, Laszlo was frustrated with this unexpected child nuisance and his love of musical theater, but he quickly embraces fatherhood and takes his impressionable role in the literal man-child’s life very seriously. The two take Baby Colin’s toe-tapping showtune skills on the road (all the way to Binghamton), go through the rough teenage years in a matter of days, and endure an uncomfortable guys’ weekend in the woods. All of this made Baby Colin’s return to normal and dull Colin a very sad moment for everyone, especially Laszlo.

Carson and Greta, 'A League of Their Own'

The sportiest and spiciest duo on this list is none other than A League of Their Own’s Greta Gill and Carson Shaw. Created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, this romance dramedy series takes inspiration from Penny Marshall’s revered film of the same name and follows the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. A show like this will only be as good as its ensemble, and thankfully, there is no weak player on this team. I mean, how can you go wrong with this lineup of comedy sluggers?

But the MVPs of this heartfelt and hilarious period piece are Abbi Jacobson and D’Arcy Carden. The real-life friends of over a decade play teammates on the Rockford Peaches baseball team who quickly become lovers. This love is quite the forbidden one considering it is the early 1940s and the LGBTQ+ community was barely acknowledged and if it was, it was likely nothing positive. Seeing Jacobson’s hesitant and sweet Carson emerge from her catcher’s mitt and find true love with Carden’s confident and composed Greta is an absolute home run.

Morpheus and Matthew the Raven, 'The Sandman'

The allegedly unadaptable work The Sandman finally got adapted for the screen this year thanks to Netflix. The horror-fantasy series, based on acclaimed graphic novelist Neil Gaiman’s comic book of the same name, dives deep into the intricate, complicated, and bizarre world of The Sandman, aka Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), who rules over dreams in, well, the place known as the Dreaming.

The personification of dreams is an enigmatic man of few words, and it doesn’t seem like he’s a fan of smiling, either. He’s an intimidating man in black. But you know who isn’t? Matthew the Raven. Voiced perfectly by actor, comedian, and real-life Gaiman fan Patton Oswalt, Matthew is a sidekick and much-needed comic relief of sorts for our titular being. He squawks up with observations and answers when Morpheus asks questions…and even when he doesn’t.

Young Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, 'House of the Dragon'

The series finale of Game of Thrones left a dragon-sized hole in our hearts, but luckily, its highly anticipated House of the Dragon breathed fire into our souls. Based on author George R. R. Martin’s beloved fantasy book series, the action-packed prequel focuses on House Targaryen hundreds of years before Daenerys Targaryen (made famous by Emilia Clarke) was born. While there is a lot to love about Season 1 of the dragon drama, the best is its depiction of the relationship between young Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), you know, before things got real messy and deadly between them. Let’s not think about that time jump. Let’s just live in simpler times, when the only thing you had to do was relax under a colorful tree like nobody’s watching. Alcock and Carey’s connection was fabulous. They just grow up so darn fast!

Gregory and Jacob, 'Abbott Elementary'

Everybody should have a friendship as wholesome and cringey as Gregory and Jacob’s in Abbott Elementary. Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning series, which has played a huge role in revitalizing the prestige of the network sitcom, has taught us many lessons. The most important one, of course, is that you should never underestimate the power of friendship. The very corny and very lovable history teacher Jacob Hill, played with a nervous sophistication by Chris Perfetti, is at his best when he is trying to win over his “bro-tato” Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). Gregory’s chill vibe, despite being the new teacher in the teachers’ lounge, is hilariously matched with Jacob’s jitters. You can’t help but smile then immediately squirm when you watch these two interact. Thumbs up? Yeah, it’s kind of their thing.

Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, 'Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire'

Who would have thought that there would be two vampire duos on this list? The very sensual and very bloody drama Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire drama series, based on the popular novel of the same name, deeply explores the dangerous, sexy, toxic, and perfect relationship between Sam Reid’s charming Lestat de Lioncourt who effortlessly swoons and seduces the reserved and suppressed brothel owner Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in early 1900s New Orleans. The actors’ chemistry is off the charts from the start and just gets increasingly tense (in a good way) as the season progresses. Even when Louis is angry with Lestat (which is often), they only want each other more. You never know where the story is going with this fanged pair, you just know you want them together.

Jen Harding and Judy Hale, 'Dead to Me'

Liz Feldman’s Netflix gem Dead to Me came to an emotional end this year. The crime comedy beautifully depicted the blossoming adult friendship between the blunt and unfiltered Jen (Christina Applegate) and the loving free spirit Judy (Linda Cardellini) as they navigate the messiness of normal life mixed with the bloodiness that comes with murder cover-ups. Safe to say, they have been through some stuff. Applegate and Cardellini’s chemistry and offscreen friendship were on full display in Season 3’s unpredictable, humorous, and oh-so-sad final episodes. The final season proved how these unexpected BFFs have greatly impacted each other—and us—for the better. So raise your wine glass to Jen and Judy, have some Entenmann’s cookies, and watch The Facts of Life.

Wednesday and Thing, 'Wednesday'

These two together are creepy, kooky, and just all together ooky. The TV-14 fantasy series Wednesday, which dominated Netflix subscriber eyeballs and obliterated ratings expectations, features the most iconic pairing on this list. Jenna Ortega kills it as the macabre titular character from the famous Addams Family universe, who is now a reluctant student of Nevermore Academy. Wednesday quickly goes from irked outcast to amateur sleuth once her teenage world becomes embroiled in multiple murders, though she could not have solved these mysteries without a literal helping hand. Thing, the scarred severed scoundrel played by Victor Dorobantu, despite not having a literal voice, is this series’ voice of reason. Whether Thing is being a little wisecracker poking fun at Wednesday’s dour demeanor, or the two are working hand-in-hand (sorry not sorry) in putting the puzzle pieces together, their cute bond will leave you in stitches.