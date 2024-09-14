While many of the most beloved television series of all time, such as Breaking Bad or The Wire are remembered for their excellent writing, direction, and cinematography, it is the cast that is the forever face of a series. As such, it is often the performances from ensembles that have a lasting effect on audiences.

From multiple individual award-winning performances to underrated groups of actors working together to craft the tone and direction of many fan-favorite shows, the acting in large ensemble casts can often make or break the way a show is received, no matter how great the writing or direction is.

10 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005-)

Created by Rob McElhenney

The wacky and controversial comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been making audiences laugh for almost 20 years now. Much of that is down to the performances and delivery by the now iconic cast. It's Always Sunny follows a group of toxic friends who run an Irish pub in Philadelphia and the outlandish antics that they get up to in their daily lives.

While for many audiences, legendary actor Danny DeVito is the biggest draw out of the cast, it has to be said that every member of the ensemble understands their character completely and delivers consistently hilarious performances, which can be hard to do with such intense and dark humor-filled subject matter. While It's Always Sunny will be remembered for its risk-taking and long run, the cast will always stand out.

9 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

Arguably the most celebrated fantasy series of all time, Game of Thrones has one of the largest ensemble casts in all of television, and yet, it is hard to pinpoint any weak links among them. Based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones depicts the battle for power and claim of the 'Iron Throne' among the noble families in the Kingdom of Westeros.

The violent, cutthroat nature of the narrative, with no character or actor ever being safe, meant that the likes of Sean Bean, Michelle Fairley, and Mark Addy were offered smaller windows of screen time to capture the audience, and yet, their performances are still remembered among the masses. On the opposite side, long-staying actors such as Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, and the multi-award-winning Peter Dinklage, consistently delivered stunning performances throughout the entire show's run, tackling harsh subject matter and tough storylines.

8 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005)

Created by Alan Ball

The dark yet witty drama Six Feet Under is widely regarded, among critics and audiences, as one of the greatest TV dramas of all time, taking home multiple prestigious accolades during its run and gaining an even greater audience after the acclaimed series finale.

Following the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in LA after the family patriarch's death, Six Feet Under is remembered for its character-driven storylines and compelling dynamics between the main characters, which are carried by the performances from the ensemble cast. One of the most celebrated performances is that of Michael C. Hall, who gives a genuine performance as David Fisher, who deals with the responsibility placed on his shoulders whilst also coming to terms with his sexuality. Similarly, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Krause, and Frances Conroy, who star as the other members of the Fisher family, build the tense family dynamic beautifully, whilst weaving their individual storylines of character growth despite their grief.

7 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan

Despite having no less than 10 main cast members at any given time in the show, removing a single performance from Modern Family's main ensemble would have completely changed the dynamics of the characters, proving just how brilliant and essential everyone was.

The long-running comedy series followed three very different yet interrelated family units, a nuclear family, an age-gap marriage, and same-sex parents, with the larger-than-life characters and actors playing off each other's performances in a way that completely convinced the audience that they were family. While the performances of adults such as Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Ty Burrell undoubtedly steal the show, the younger cast more than keep up with their parental figures, building a show full of genuine laughs and fun.

6 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman

The 90s sitcom Friends is maybe one of the most beloved television shows of all time, capturing audiences across the world just as much today as when it was on air. Following six friends who are finding their footing in life, love, and the working world in New York City, Friends is remembered for its hilarious running jokes, surprising yet loved relationships, and iconic guest stars. However, at the center of all that is one of the most celebrated ensembles in comedy.

All six of the main ensemble, and supporting characters such as Gunther, Janice, and various love interests, have become recognizable, quotable, and appreciated characters throughout mainstream pop culture, and while they may not all be loved by audiences, it is universally agreed upon that each actor gave as great a performance as their scene partners. From Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow's impeccable comedic timing to Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston's ability to play loveable fools, and Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer's hilariously on-point sibling dynamic, each actor carries their weight among their costars.

5 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Created by David Simon

Despite crime and police procedural television being a somewhat saturated genre in television, 2002's The Wire stands out among the pack for many reasons, being widely considered one of the best series of all time. Due to creator David Simon's experience as a reporter, and his co-writer Ed Burns' experience in law enforcement, the duo was able to create a realistic look at urban life, the characters who find themselves in the thick of that, and the law enforcement individuals who police that area of society in Baltimore.

The cast is made up of some huge names in television, with the likes of Wendell Pierce, John Doman, and Dominic West portraying those in the police department who find themselves tangled up with the likes of Stringer Bell, portrayed by Idris Elba in what many consider his breakout role. The Wire's guest and supporting cast are also essential in crafting a gritty yet realistic narrative that draws audiences in from the first episode.

4 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

Mad Men is undoubtedly one of the best period TV dramas of all time, taking audiences on an intense journey back to 1960s New York City. Following the Creative Director of the fictional Sterling Cooper ad agency, Don Draper (Jon Hamm), and those he interacts with in his professional and personal lives, Mad Men has received widespread critical acclaim for its historical accuracy, compelling visual style, and award-winning performances from the ensemble.

While Hamm's performance has been widely regarded as one of the greatest lead performances in television of all time, it is the actors and performances that surround Draper's rollercoaster of a messy storyline that allow him to shine. From Elisabeth Moss's performance as Peggy Olson, who grows to make a name for herself as a woman in the copywriting industry, to January Jones's Betty Draper, who develops beyond her role as simply Don's wife, and John Slattery as Don's mentor figure, every performance serves to branch out on Don's storyline and create an accurate depiction of the society in which the characters live.

3 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Developed by Greg Daniels

While the original, UK version of The Office has undoubtedly amassed a huge cult following, it is the US remake that comes out on top for many viewers. The mockumentary series, The Office, depicts what could be an incredibly mundane environment, an office supplies wholesale company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but instead, it has become one of the most beloved and most hilarious sitcoms of the 21st century.

While the writing for the series was praised across the board, it is an almost universal opinion that the golden age of The Office ended when lead actor Steve Carrell departed the show. And that shows just how much the audiences were drawn to the performances. With Carrell's Michael Scott, the completely oblivious regional manager, at the center of the narrative and flanked by career-defining performances from John Krasinski as Jim, Rainn Wilson as Dwight, and Jenna Fischer as Pam, The Office's earlier seasons mark the cast's place in TV ensemble history.

2 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

HBO's drama Succession is easily one of the most successful and popular shows of the 2020s, perfectly wrapping up a four-season run in 2023. Depicting the wealthy Roy family and their battle for control of the family's media company, Waystar RoyCo, Succession's witty writing, dark humor, and compelling characters captivated audiences throughout every single episode.

One of the most celebrated parts of the show is undoubtedly the incredible cast, with performances from the main family ensemble completely setting the tone for the journey each character takes individually, and as a family. While the entire ensemble is invaluable, there were obvious standouts, with Sarah Snook as Shiv, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Jeremy Strong as Kendall, and Matthew Macfadyen as Tom all fighting for control of the company. These actors played off against each other brilliantly and reaped the rewards during awards season.

1 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

Despite its somewhat controversial characters and storylines, The Sopranos has stood the test of time to retain its place as one of the best TV dramas of all time. Following Tony Soprano and his family as they struggle to balance their regular lives with their involvement in the Mafia, The Sopranos has been praised for its grounded depiction of day-to-day mob life, as well as its directing, writing, and cinematography.

The entire ensemble cast, including the likes of James Gandolfini as Tony, Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano, Lorraine Bracco as Jennifer Melfi, and Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti, garnered immense awards buzz during the show's run, taking home Golden Globes and Emmys for their performances. While for many viewers, every part of The Sopranos is perfect, both in front of and behind the camera, the incredible cast will forever be remembered for delivering some of the best performances on television.

