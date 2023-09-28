Television families have a distinct and enduring attraction that reaches viewers all around the world. Whether we're watching them through the lens of a heartwarming comedy or a gripping drama, some families on TV have a remarkable knack for leaving a lasting impact. There is no disputing their ability to ensnare the audience even when they occasionally make viewers cringe, laugh, or cry.

From the chaotic but lovable Dunphys in Modern Family to the cunning and incestuous Lannisters in Game of Thrones, these fictional families hold a mirror to our own lives, in a way. They teach us the importance of love, resilience, and the bonds that tie us together. And yes, even the most dysfunctional TV families can, in their own peculiar way, make us secretly wish we were a part of their universe, as demonstrated in this Reddit discussion.

10 The Conners - ‘Roseanne’ (1988 - 2018)

“The Conners, from Roseanne. Yeah, they were crazy. But they seemed happy.” said Redditor GodDamnYou_Bernice. The Conners are a dynamic and relatable bunch that have captured the hearts of viewers for generations. At the center of this working-class family is Roseanne herself (Roseanne Barr), a witty and fiercely protective matriarch, and her ever-so-lovable husband, Dan (John Goodman).

RELATED: 'Roseanne' Ending Explained: Where Do the Conners End Up?

Together, they navigate the ups and downs of life with their three children: the sarcastic and quick-witted Darlene (Sara Gilbert), the free-spirited and artistic Becky (Sarah Chalke), and the mischievous, younger brother D.J. (Michael Fishman). Their blue-collar lifestyle and candid humor paint a vivid picture of American middle-class life, making them a beloved and unforgettable on-screen family.

9 The Bravermans - ‘Parenthood’ (2010 - 2015)

A deleted Reddit account doesn’t hesitate to name “The Braverman from Parenthood.” The Bravermans are a close-knit and endearing family that has captured the hearts of viewers with their relatable dynamics and genuine love for one another. Led by patriarch Zeek (Craig T. Nelson) and matriarch Camille (Bonnie Bedelia), the Bravermans consist of four adult siblings, Sarah (Lauren Graham), Julia (Erika Christensen), Crosby (Dax Shepard), and Adam (Peter Krause), along with their spouses and children.

Each member of this sprawling clan brings their unique quirks and challenges to the table, creating a tapestry of stories that resonate with audiences. The Bravermans teach us that life is about embracing imperfections and cherishing the bonds that hold us together, making them a family you can't help but want to be a part of.

8 The Maldonados - ‘American Vandal’ (2017 - 2018)

Redditor padrock commented, "The Maldonados from American Vandal. His mom is such a badass." The Maldonados are a quirky and comical bunch that add a unique twist to the show's satirical take on true crime documentaries. At the heart of this family is Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez), a high school student and budding documentarian who, along with his sidekick Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck), investigates various hilarious and absurd mysteries plaguing his school.

Also, Peter's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Maldonado, provide unintentional comic relief with their unwavering support for their son's investigative endeavors, often getting entangled in the outrageous situations he uncovers. Their interactions, whether it's discussing Peter's absurd theories or participating in his investigations, are both endearing and uproarious.

7 The Gallaghers - ‘Shameless’ (2011 - 2021)

A quite unpopular opinion coming from a deleted Reddit account, “The Gallaghers from Shameless.” The Gallaghers are a raucous and unforgettable clan known for their wild antics and unapologetic approach to life. Led by the fiercely resourceful Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum), who takes on the role of caregiver to her five younger siblings after their absentee mother leaves, the family is a colorful mix of personalities.

RELATED: 'Shameless': 10 Most Shocking Storylines, Ranked

However, the Gallaghers are an interesting choice due to their ability to find humor and resilience in the most chaotic circumstances. They live life on the edge, navigating poverty, dysfunctional relationships, and a never-ending string of misadventures with irreverent charm. Moreover, their loyalty to one another and their sheer determination to survive against all odds make for a riveting and heartwarming viewing experience. Thus, it makes them a (quite) great family to be a part of.

6 The Hecks - ‘The Middle’ (2009 - 2018)

“The Hecks from The Middle.” said Redditor dannyr. The Hecks are a quintessential American, middle-class family that resonates with viewers for their relatability and everyday struggles. Led by the perpetually frazzled matriarch, Frankie Heck (Patricia Heaton), and her affable but often clueless husband, Mike (Neil Flynn), the Hecks navigate the challenges of suburban life in Indiana.

What makes the Hecks so fascinating is their ability to find humor in the mundane and the resilience to persevere through life's constant curveballs. Their relatable struggles, whether it's Sue's (Eden Sher) eternal optimism, Axl's (Charlie McDermott) teenage rebellion, or Brick's (Atticus Shaffer) eccentric book-loving ways, mirror the ups and downs of everyday family life.

5 The Cohens - ‘The O.C.’ (2003 - 2007)

Redditor foyboy nominated “The Cohens from The O.C.” The Cohens are a captivating blend of East Coast sophistication and West Coast coolness. At the center of the Cohen family is Sandy (Peter Gallagher), a public defender with a heart of gold, and his wife Kirsten (Kelly Rowan), who navigates the upscale world of Newport Beach with her own grace. Their world gets turned upside down when they welcome troubled teenager Ryan Atwood (Kelly Rowan) into their home.

Together with their own son Seth (Adam Brody), who is a delightful mix of wit and awkwardness, the Cohens showcase the clash of cultures and values, from the laid-back surfer vibe of Orange County to the more traditional East Coast sensibilities. Moreover, the witty banter, enduring family bonds, and the relatable trials of teenage and adult life make them a family that's easy to connect with.

4 The Banks - ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990 - 1996)

“The Banks from Fresh Prince (of Bel-Air).” Said Redditor Smellmyhand. The Banks are an upscale family with a delightful blend of sophistication and humor. They reside in a lavish Bel-Air mansion under the care of the successful and rather haughty lawyer Philip Banks (James L. Avery), also known as Uncle Phil, and his fashionable and opinionated wife, Vivian (Janet Hubert). However, their world gets turned upside down when their street-smart nephew, Will (Will Smith), comes to live with them, bringing his Philly flair and boundless energy into the mix.

RELATED: 10 Black Sitcoms That Made An Impact on TV, From 'Family Matters' to 'The Fresh Prince'

Will's witty, streetwise charm constantly challenges the family's posh lifestyle, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments. The show also brilliantly explores themes of family, identity, and social class, all while delivering memorable one-liners and iconic dance moves. Spending time with the Banks is like attending a class on life lessons with a side of laughter. So, if you're in the mood for a blend of high-society living and street-smart wisdom, the Banks are the family to invite into your living room.

3 The Lannister - ‘Game of Thrones’ (2011 - 2019)

The "The Lannister" suggestion came from a Reddit user with a very deceitful icon. The Lannisters, the powerful and enigmatic family from Game of Thrones, are a captivating blend of ambition, intrigue, and complex personalities. At the center is Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), a shrewd and calculating patriarch who places a premium on the family's honor and legacy.

His children are equally fascinating: the cunning and politically astute Cersei (Lena Headey), the charismatic and witty Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and the valiant but often conflicted Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Their relationships are steeped in secrets, betrayals, and shifting alliances, making them central to the drama and intrigue that unfolds throughout the series. Spending time with them is like delving into a captivating political thriller set in a fantasy world, where power, loyalty, and betrayal reign supreme.

2 The Dunphy - ‘Modern Family’ (2009 - 2020)

“The Dunphys from Modern Family.” Said Redditor squilky. The Dunphys are a delightful mix of chaos, comedy, and genuine love. At the helm are Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), a quirky and often hilariously out-of-touch married couple who try their best to juggle parenting their three children: Haley (Sarah Hyland), the fashion-forward and sometimes rebellious teenager; Alex (Ariel Winters), the academically gifted and witty middle child; and Luke (Nolan Gould), the playful, albeit not always the sharpest, youngest member of the clan.

They mirror the quirks and foibles that many families experience, from awkward parenting moments to teenage drama, all while maintaining a sense of humor and unwavering love for each other. The Dunphys are like your own odd but adorable family; it's their endearing flaws that make Modern Family such an enthralling and relatable program for viewers of all ages.

1 The Belchers - ‘Bob's Burgers’ (2011 - )

Redditor Mokurai commented “Belcher family from Bob's Burgers. Unconditionally supportive of each other no matter what, while still celebrating everyone's different interests. The siblings talk like lifelong friends.” The Belcher, at the helm, is Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), the deadpan yet passionate patriarch with a penchant for pun-filled burger names. His wife, Linda (voiced by John Roberts), adds a dose of infectious enthusiasm with her quirky songs and unwavering support.

What makes the Belchers so fascinating is their wonderfully weird and relatable dynamics. Their everyday adventures in the restaurant business and suburban life are a hilarious blend of eccentric customer encounters, zany schemes, and heartfelt moments. Moreover, the family's unconditional love for one another and their ability to find humor in even the most mundane situations create a warm and inviting atmosphere for viewers.

NEXT: The 10 Best (and Scariest) Devils On TV, Ranked