Fantasy television is experiencing a golden age. There are currently more fantasy shows than can be counted, with most major streaming services having at least one flagship fantasy show, hoping to rival HBO's overwhelming success with Game of Thrones.

A crucial aspect of fantasy is the presence of a dashing warrior — or maybe even a few. Whether knights, rebels, elves, or even sorcerers, these warriors are at the top of their game in their respective worlds, with few matching them in skill. Heroes and villains alike, these fighters are worthy representatives of the fantasy genre.

10 Jamie Fraser

Image via Starz

Outlander is a rare fantasy show that focuses more on the romantic aspect than on the epic side of things. Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser, an 18th-century Scottish Highland warrior from a fictionalized version of Clan Fraser of Lovat.

RELATED: Every Real-Life Historical Figure In Outlander

A dashing and courageous hero heavily involved with the Jacobite rising, Jamie is a formidable warrior and a respected leader of his clan. Because Outlander is more romance than fantasy, Jamie's abilities are much more grounded than other fantasy heroes; however, he remains a worthwhile foe on the battlefield.

9 Arthur Pendragon

Image by BBC

Merlin is among the 21st century's most underrated fantasy shows. The show reinterprets the timeless Arthurian legend by shifting the focus to Merlin, turning the legendary wizard into Arthur's contemporary and showing a sibling-like relationship between them.

As the show's deuteragonist, Arthur gets plenty of time to shine, and shine he does. A natural leader and mighty warrior, Arthur is a young man worthy to rule over Camelot. He also has a very unfair advantage because Merlin will go out of his way to protect him, even in battle, so his fighting abilities get a considerable magical boost.

8 Jaime Lannister

Image via HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played the infamous Jaime Lannister, the Kingslayer, in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. One of Westeros' most gifted swordsmen, Jaime was dreaded by many, respected by some, and known to everyone.

RELATED: The 25 Best Game Of Thrones Characters, Ranked

Jaime would be one of the all-time best swordsmen in fantasy if it were not for the fact he loses his sword hand in Season 3. Although rather impressive with his left hand, Jaime is no longer the infallible knight he was before the event. Still, Jaime remains one of the all-time greatest fighters in Westeros and a legend of the Kingsguard.

7 Brienne of Tarth

Image via HBO

Westeros had more than one great warrior. Brienne of Tarth spends most of the show not receiving the respect she deserves for her considerable abilities. She is every bit as chivalrous and courageous as any knight in the Seven Kingdoms, facing unspeakable hardship on her quest to fulfill her vow to Catelyn Stark.

Brienne bests two of the toughest warriors in Westeros — the Hound and Jaime — in single combat. She is a brutal and daring fighter who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty against a worthy enemy. Brienne is one of the best female characters in Game of Thrones, a tough opponent underestimated by many, most of whom are dead by the show's end.

6 Lan Mandragoran

The Wheel of Time is one of Prime Video's flagship fantasy shows, based on Robert Jordan's epic literary series. The show stars an ensemble cast, including Daniel Henney as the mighty Lan Mondragoran. A Warder and companion to the show's de-facto protagonist, Moiraine Damodred, Lan is one of the show's best characters.

Lan is often considered the greatest swordsman of his age. His skill is legendary, and the show makes excellent use of it. Lan would be a worthy combatant in any fantasy world; his skill with the sword and strategic mind makes him an invaluable ally and a deadly foe.

5 Xena

Image via Universal

Xena: Warrior Princess has a campy, B-level quality that prevents it from being among the all-time great fantasy shows. However, the cheeky tone and Lucy Lawless' stellar performance elevate it past other similar efforts, turning it into a beloved cult classic and a gem from 90s television.

The show lived and died with the titular character. Xena is among the most badass women in fantasy television, a fearsome warrior of unparalleled acrobatic ability who faced humans, gods, and monsters without flinching. Xena used her signature weapon, a chakram, to end battles before they even began, displaying a mind for strategy even in the toughest situations.

4 Arya Stark

Image via HBO

Arya Stark is the epitome of the sneaky, deadly assassin. Played by Maisie Williams throughout Game of Thrones' eight-season run, Arya is House Stark's youngest daughter who always preferred battling with wooden swords over knitting by the fire.

Experiencing one of the show's most intense journeys, Arya becomes a lethal killing machine and one of television's most likable assassins. She trains under different tutors — Syrio, the Hound, Jaqen, the Waif — developing a unique mix of styles that makes it near-impossible to see her coming. Coupled with her ability to steal people's faces, Arya becomes death personified.

3 Geralt of Rivia

Image via Netflix

Whether known as the White Wolf or the Butcher of Blaviken, one thing is certain: Geralt of Rivia's skills are legendary across the Continent. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, Netflix's flagship fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski's novel series. Geralt is a witcher, a mutated monster hunter with a neutral stance on the Continent's politics.

RELATED: The Witcher Characters, Ranked By Power

Geralt is a one-of-a-kind warrior. Proficient with the sword, he possesses enhanced abilities and can cast spells. Geralt is a deadly foe in battle, tearing through humans, elves, and monsters alike. The magic element makes it even more impressive, making him one of the all-time best fantasy warriors.

2 Galadriel

Image via Amazon Prime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a divisive show, but everyone can agree Galadriel is a great character. Although most fans might know her as the graceful and mighty elven goddess played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's film trilogy, the show reintroduces her as a young and spirited warrior raising an army to defeat the Dark Lord Sauron.

Morfydd Clark shines as Galadriel, playing her as an impressive and inspiring warrior and leader. Galadriel is among the most skilled warriors in Middle Earth's Second Age, an Amazon-like figure who faces deathly foes daily and looks fabulous while doing it.

1 He-Man

Image via Netflix

By the power of Grayskull, Prince Adam becomes the mighty He-Man. The protagonist of the sword-and-planet franchise Masters of the Universe, He-Man is a powerful warrior who wields the Sword of Power and defends Castle Grayskull from his sworn archenemy, Skeletor.

He-Man is absurdly powerful. He is capable of lifting Castle Grayskull, and on one occasion, he even moved a mountain. His comic book counterpart could even go a few rounds with Superman! He-Man is mighty and nearly invincible, standing atop the mountain of brave and valorous fantasy heroes.

KEEP READING:10 Great Actors Who've Appeared In Multiple Fantasy Series