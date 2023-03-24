A first kiss is a magical moment, even more so when it’s a kiss you’ve been waiting for. TV shows are excellent for building up the tension and romance leading to a couple’s first kiss, and they’re all great, but some are simply just special. Some that fans had waited far too long for, and ones that they never saw coming. Whatever the case may be, we’ll never not swoon over these couple’s first kisses.

11 Janine And Gregory (Abbott Elementary)

Since the very beginning of Abbott Elementary Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) have been dancing around feelings for one another. Between shy looks, and clear tension, their romance seemed inevitable. But it wasn’t until episode 16 of the show’s second season that the sparks that had been flying turned into full-blown fireworks.

When the teachers all attend a teacher’s conference in Pennsylvania, it looks as though Gregory will not be attending since he had prior plans to take his girlfriend Amber on a romantic vacation. Things take a drastic change, and Amber ends up breaking up with him, allowing Gregory to surprise his co-workers with his arrival. And, after sharing some drinks, he and Janine sneak into a classroom exhibit where they finally share their first kiss. And to make it even better, Janine tugs him in by his lanyard to prolong it. There are still obstacles in their way, most notably with Janine still seeing her boyfriend Maurice. But nonetheless, this is a moment that’s been building up for a while, and it’s a journey we can’t wait to see play out.

10 Luke and Lorelai (Gilmore Girls)

For four seasons, fans of Gilmore Girls watched and waited with bated breath for Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) to finally realize how perfect they are for one another. It had been clear from the very beginning that the chemistry between them was palpable, it was just a matter of time before they finally gave in to it. Though it took them much longer than anticipated to do so, with both dating other people in the meantime and having arguments that rocked their friendship. But it’s also the wait and build-up that made their first kiss so swoon-worthy.

It came so out of the blue, as for most of the episode the pair were bickering back and forth. By this point, Luke had come to realize his feelings for Lorelai, but she was just coming off of her relationship with Jason (Chris Eigeman) thus complicating things all the more. So when the two finally found themselves alone, on the front steps of the Dragonfly Inn, sparks flew… after some more bickering of course. Muttering “would you just stand still” in his typical gruff Luke fashion, he planted a kiss on Lorelai that caught both her and the audience off guard. And the rest was history.

9 Joyce and Hopper (Stranger Things)

While 34 episodes may not feel like a long time to wait for a couple to kiss, with Stranger Things’ drawn-out schedule of releasing its seasons, it took 6 years to get there. Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) have always been a dynamic pair, from teaming up to find Will in Season 1, to their constant bickering and kidnapping of a Russian scientist in Season 3, they’ve truly been through it all. But just as the pair seemed to finally have it figured out, the “Battle of Starcourt” happened and Hopper ended up kidnapped and in a Russian prison, meanwhile, Joyce thought she had killed him.

So to say their reunion in Season 4 was an emotional one would be an understatement, their hug alone was enough to bring fans to their knees. But it was when they were finally alone together that fans got what they (and Joyce and Hopper) had been waiting for. After changing into clean clothes (that consisted of Hulk Hogan t-shirts) the pair swapped flirty banter about the date they never got to go on, and, after telling him to “use his imagination” to which Hopper suavely responded “who needs imagination?” they finally shared their first kiss. It was worth the wait too, for both fans and the characters, as the kiss quickly turned steamy before being interrupted by a phone call. Here’s hoping there’s plenty more of this love affair in Season 5.

8 Ross and Rachel (Friends)

From the moment Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) set foot in Central Perk, Ross (David Schwimmer) was completely enamored. As we soon find out, he had a crush on her all throughout high school, setting the stage for what would become one of TV’s most iconic couples. Ross spends the majority of Season 1 dealing with his divorce, the upcoming arrival of his son, and his re-established crush on Rachel (that she has no idea about, mind you.) But by the time she does find out and realizes she reciprocates his feelings, it’s too late, and he has a new girlfriend.

Season 2 of Friends centers around Rachel’s ever-growing feelings for Ross and the subsequent jealousy that comes with seeing him with someone else. Ross finds out about her shared feelings after she leaves a drunken message on his machine telling him that she’s over him. It forces him to choose between Rachel and Julie (Lauren Tom) and after a heated argument at the coffee shop, Ross and Rachel share a passionate kiss — FINALLY!

7 Haley and Andy (Modern Family)

Andy (Adam Devine) was first introduced in Season 5 when he was hired to be Joe’s “manny,” and fans instantly fell for his dorkish charms and saw the potential between him and Haley (Sarah Hyland.) Andy had a longtime girlfriend though, so the pair proceeded to grow closer and closer while somehow still managing to dance around their feelings for one another.

It eventually came to a head in Season 7, when the pair found themselves alone in an extravagant (and romantic) house Phil (Ty Burrell) was gearing up to sell. The tension between them was thick throughout the entire episode, but it wasn’t until close to the end that they finally acted on it. After saying their goodbyes and stating that the moments they had shared all day were simply a result of the house’s atmosphere, Haley leaves. But it isn’t long before she runs back in and jumps into Andy’s arms where the two share a passionate and perfect kiss that will forever remain a fan-favorite moment of Modern Family.

6 David and Patrick (Schitt’s Creek)

David Rose (Dan Levy) already had our hearts from the very beginning of Schitt’s Creek. He’s funny, sarcastic, and has a wicked sense of style. Fans wanted nothing more than to see him find a good partner, someone who would truly love and care for him, it’s what he deserved! That person came in the form of Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid.)

Patrick came onto the show in Season 3 after David showed interest in opening up an apothecary in town. Patrick very easily could have shut David down, as he had no real plan for starting up this business, not even so much as a name for it. But he had faith in him and was willing to help. Patrick’s interest in both David and the business led to those around David speculating if there was something more going on than just a simple business relationship. That proved to be true when Patrick asked David out for dinner to celebrate his birthday and the pair shared their very first kiss on the way home. Their relationship became a pivotal piece of the show going forward and the series ended with their wedding, tying their story into a perfect bow.

5 Alicia and Will (The Good Wife)

Alicia (Julianna Margulies) and Will (Josh Charles) go way back as they met when they were both attending law school at Georgetown. It’s how Alicia scores her position at Lockhart/Gardner since Will is a partner. Will has clear favoritism for Alicia, as much as he won’t admit it, even though he’s called on it multiple times by Diane (Christine Baranski.) The tension between them builds throughout the first season and eventually bursts after a particularly challenging case. When Alicia comforts Will in his office, he kisses her in a moment of passion, and though she kisses him back she quickly realizes what she’s done and runs out. Though she does come back, she just misses him, and the slow burn continues to ride out for longer.

It’s a moment that seemingly caught both parties off guard, and surely knocked the wind out of fans. And though their relationship was never simple — consisting of so much back-and-forth, secret meetings, and immeasurable angst — their chemistry was so undeniable, fans couldn’t help but root for them every step of the way. And their first kiss was just the start of so many passionate moments between the pair.

4 Willow and Tara (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Tara (Amber Benson) were one of the first lesbian couples on television, which feels hard to believe nowadays, but it made their time together feel all the more monumental. Tara was introduced in Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s fourth season and was a witch. She met Willow through a Wicca group on campus, basically solidifying the soulmates that they would eventually become.

Their first kiss came as a surprise to viewers as they had been dating since the season prior by this point and this was the first time they shared an on-screen kiss. Though the circumstances under which it happened were quite grim it was nonetheless powerful and poignant. Tara kissed Willow in a moment of grief, comforting her and offering her love and support to her when she needed it most. It’s truly a beautiful moment.

3 Michonne and Rick (The Walking Dead)

Michonne (Danai Gurira) may not have joined The Walking Dead until Season 3, but that didn’t make her any less important to the story and the characters we already knew. She and Rick (Andrew Lincoln) grew close throughout the series, and their friendship became a comforting part of each passing episode. Their loyalty to one another, and the ease with which they trust each other was admirable, especially under the circumstances of their situation.

It’s why when they finally came together in Season 6 it felt so natural. There wasn’t a big romantic lead-up to their coupling, it just sort of happened, and it really couldn’t have happened any other way. They just made sense together, and when they shared that first kiss, sparks flew immediately and Richonne officially became real going forward.

2 Ben and Leslie (Parks And Recreation)

Part of the charm of Parks And Recreation was how unashamedly feminist its leading character was. Leslie (Amy Poehler) was never a character that needed a romantic relationship, she held her own and was a powerful leading lady. But when Ben (Adam Scott) entered the picture in Season 2, that all changed. The pair originally started out with back-and-forth bickering as they vehemently avoided any potential romance, but by the time Season 3 rolled around Ben and Leslie simply seemed inevitable. Their first kiss is spontaneous but welcome and launched the pair into a secret romance that eventually led to power couple status.

The best part about them is that even though they were both two people with power, Leslie was never overshadowed by Ben — quite the opposite, actually. By the series' end, both have the opportunity to run for governor but Ben gives it to Leslie, and she promptly wins the election. It was nice to see a powerhouse couple with mutual respect for one another and a balance in both their romantic and professional lives, that aspect only added to the charm of Ben and Leslie and made us love them even more.

1 House and Cuddy (House, M.D)

House (Hugh Laurie) and Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein) were a constant source of “will-they-won’t-they” on House, M.D. And while some may argue that their eventual romance did the series a disservice, there was no denying that their first kiss was a momentous point for the show. They were constantly bickering with one another, and House was consistently a thorn in Cuddy’s side, but that dynamic ended up serving it well when their first kiss came along.

It happened in the most them way possible: during an argument. Emotions were already running high in the scene, and after Cuddy gives House a brief piece of her mind, we see the often cold and detached doctor briefly soften and let his guard down and plant a long-awaited kiss on Cuddy. The couple may have eventually gone downhill but their first kiss will always be memorable.