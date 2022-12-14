It’s that time of year again when snow is falling, presents are being wrapped, and television is crammed to the brink with Christmas specials. By this point, people usually know what to expect from these specials—stories bathing themselves in yuletide sentiment, occasional tension but happy endings reflecting the season.

RELATED: 10 Best Unconventional Christmas Movies To Stream This Holiday Season

But nowadays, many T.V. shows attempt holiday specials that break this mold. Whether by creating subversions of the standard tropes, making new characters that show a different side to the holiday, or indulging in very anti-Christmas behavior. For better or worse, they add to the holiday’s charm too, and perhaps even make them more relatable for this generation.

SpongeBob SquarePants — 'Christmas Who?' (2000)

While SpongeBob’s first Christmas special has become a cult classic, it has an unusual story for a Christmas special. After being taught by Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) introduces the residents of Bikini Bottom to Christmas, especially Santa Claus. Despite Squidward’s (Rodger Bumpass) Scrooge-like behavior, the town eagerly awaits Santa’s arrival.

When Santa doesn’t show up, SpongeBob falls into a depression. Squidward eventually dresses like Santa to cheer him up but is soon forced to give away all his stuff as presents to save face. When he gets a thank-you notice from Santa before seeing him fly in the sky, Squidward declares his insanity before going home.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force — "T-Shirt of the Living Dead" (2004)

This Adult Swim classic has had several Christmas specials over the years, but this one takes the cake by becoming a Christmas special by accident (it first aired in October). The premise is that Meatwad (Dave Willis) finds a t-shirt belonging to an Egyptian god that will grant him anything he wants. So after wishing for the Easter Bunny and his twin brother, he wishes up Santa Claus.

But after Santa gets horribly injured, the three now must perform Santa’s duties at Christmas to save the day. There’s not much build-up to it, but it’s funny to see a regular day ending with the three saving Christmas.

South Park — "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo" (1997)

Christmas specials continually attempt to introduce new holiday icons and mascots. But only South Park could attempt this feat with a literal piece of excrement. Feeling left out of the town’s holiday celebrations due to his different religious upbringing, Kyle (Matt Stone) finds a holiday mascot that doesn’t discriminate—Mr. Hankey (Trey Parker), a sentient piece of poop.

But when Mr. Hankey doesn’t come to life in the presence of others, Kyle is committed to a mental institution. So then, as the town goes crazy with political correctness to remove all ideas of Christmas, a most unexpected (and filthy) hero must come to town.

Community — 'Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas' (2010)

In classic Community fashion, it celebrates holiday tropes while also dissecting them to see what the holiday actually means to people at its core. In the lead-up to the holiday season, Abed (Danny Pudi) finds himself seeing the world in stop-motion animation.

To understand why the study group engages in a therapy session, wherein they imagine a quest to discover what Abed believes is the true meaning of Christmas. As they go along and uncover Abed’s repressed emotions, they find Christmas doesn’t have a specific meaning—it’s just the one you choose to give it.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — 'A Very Sunny Christmas' (2009)

While serving up the occasional piece of holiday sentiment, this special upholds the tone of bad taste and dark humor of It’s Always Sunny. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) attempt to force Frank (Danny DeVito) into A Christmas Carol-type scenario, only to fail miserably.

RELATED: Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb

Meanwhile, Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Charlie (Charlie Day) attempt to reconnect with their childhood Christmas traditions but find they are not as wholesome as they remember. So what other holiday special can you see with naked people emerging from couches, breaking into people’s homes to steal presents, and ending with throwing rocks at train cars?

Arrested Development — 'Afternoon Delight' (2004)

A commonplace Christmas party at the workplace can be filled with awkward interactions depending on where someone works. But, in the case of the Bluths, it can also lead to troublesome consequences. After taking things too personally at such a party, G.O.B. (Will Arnett) decides to fire the entire company office.

What follows is a series of revelations about the song Afternoon Delight, Buster (Tony Hale) becoming a master of the crane machine. While not having the most to do with Christmas, the episode revels in its own weird Bluth holiday tradition—rebuilding the banana stand after the local youth vandalized/destroyed it.

Seinfeld — 'The Strike' (1997)

Seinfeld has done a few Christmas episodes, but this one stands out as genuinely unique by introducing its own holiday—Festivus. George’s (Jason Alexander) dad Frank (Jerry Stiller), presents the holiday to Kramer (Michael Richards), while the latter has returned to work after a 12-year strike. The holiday gets explained in more detail, and it’s as silly, yet fun, an idea as you’d expect.

RELATED: Every 'That '70s Show' Christmas Episode, Ranked

Meanwhile, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) is facing dating problems, George has found a sneaky way to get money for Christmas presents, and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is desperate for a free sandwich.

30 Rock — "Ludachristmas" (2007)

Liz Lemon’s (Tina Fey) family has come to 30 Rock for Christmas, and Jack’s (Alec Baldwin) grouchy old mother, Colleen (guest star Elaine Stritch), has come along for the ride. While Liz’s family appears to Jack to be happy and functional on the surface, Colleen knows there’s tension under their sunny cover.

Meanwhile, Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) is on court orders to avoid drinking—which is easier said than done when the writing staff is throwing their annual Christmas party. But when Kenneth (Jack McBrayer) attempts to show them the real Christmas, things quickly go off the rails.

Futurama — 'Xmas Story' (1999)

It’s Fry’s (Billy West) first Xmas in the year 3000, and all the classic hallmarks are present here—snow, presents, palm trees (pine are extinct), and a killer robot Santa Claus (John Goodman). Yes, there is a Santa Claus in the future, but the only gift he has for us in our stockings is bombs and grenades.

While Fry attempts to acclimate himself to the future’s strange traditions, the crew of Planet Express is thrown into a game of survival as Santa prepares to hunt them all down (except Zoidberg).

Blackadder — 'Blackadder’s Christmas Carol' (1988)

Not only did this one break the formula for a standard Christmas special, but it also broke the formula for the story it was parodying. Blackadder tells of various periods in English history, all centering around a scheming nobleman named Blackadder (Rowan Atkinson), who’s a complete jerk to everyone he meets.

The twist in this version of Charles Dickens classic is that Blackadder is the kindest man in England. Jolly, pleasant, and giving all he has to others. To congratulate him, the Spirit of Christmas (Robbie Coltrane) shows him the wicked deeds of his ancestors from earlier seasons of the show. Blackadder indeed learns from them—but not the right lessons.

KEEP READING: 10 New TV Christmas Specials To Watch This Holiday Season