One of the hardest hit victims of the prominent rise of streaming platforms and on-demand entertainment, made-for-television films are a dying craft, if not a lost art. Gone are the days when audiences would happily sit through commercial breaks, hanging on in agony as they wait to see what happens next; low-budget TV horror has been a major casualty of that.

With the task of grabbing audiences’ attention and keeping them engaged for the whole broadcast, television films always necessitated pacing and energy, which was perfect for horror. From pulsating monster movies to societal thrillers and supernatural scare-fests, these made-for-television movies are essential viewing for horror lovers.

10 ‘Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark’ (1973)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark has, admittedly, lost some of its ability to scare over the years, but that doesn’t impede its quality as a well-told horror story. It focuses on a young couple who inherit an old mansion only to discover that it’s inhabited by a flock of devilish imps determined to possess the wife's mind.

While it has a certain camp charm, it’s easy to see how younger audience members, in particular, would have suffered nightmares for weeks after watching. It also deserves recognition for its special effects and inspirational impact on many horror films that followed.

9 ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ (1980)

Offering a somewhat revised iteration of Washington Irving’s famous short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow may be short on scares, but it makes up for that in other ways. It follows a schoolmaster who is told a tale of a headless horseman by a romantic rival who hopes to scare him off.

While initially dismissive of the legend, schoolmaster Crane (Jeff Goldblum) soon witnesses something which makes him reconsider dismissiveness. Presenting a delightful mix between classic horror and family-friendly entertainment, it won’t frighten many veteran horror lovers, but the genre-centric storytelling and high entertainment value can be appreciated and enjoyed by all.

8 ‘Count Dracula’ (1977)

Produced by the BBC, Count Dracula is one of the more faithful adaptations of Bram Stoker’s famous horror novel. The 150-minute-long epic follows Count Dracula (Louis Jourdan) as he departs his Transylvanian home to launch a reign of blood-soaked terror on the world. He soon finds himself being pursued by a seasoned vampire hunter and a former guest in his manor.

With an expansive budget for a television film, its massive scale is supported adequately by a visual dread and a number of compelling performances. As a television film from the 70s, its license to depict graphic imagery was limited. However, it still exhibits an ability to crawl under the viewer’s skin and stands among the greatest screen adaptations of Dracula ever made.

7 ‘Duel’ (1971)

Years before he made a great white shark the scariest monster movie, Steven Spielberg was making trucks terrifying in the made-for-TV movie Duel. An action-thriller inspired by monster horror films, it follows a business commuter driving through California stalked by a sadistic truck driver.

While the truck driver himself is barely seen – making the audience fear the unknown as Spielberg would do many times after – his imposing semi-truck is a roaring, groaning beast that refuses to give up the hunt, from blocking the commuter off the road to trying to ram into his car, the rusty old truck makes for a horror antagonist that is as relentlessly fearsome as it is unconventionally brilliant.

6 ‘A Cold Night’s Death’ (1973)

Feeling like something of a mix between the isolated terror of The Thing and the pent-up, character-driven dread of films like The Shining, A Cold Night’s Death is an underrated gem of contained horror suspense. It follows two scientists who, after the mysterious deaths of their colleagues, are dispatched to a remote research center in the Arctic circle to observe the behavioral patterns of monkeys.

As the relationship between the two men sours, the increasing fear among the primates suggests that they are not alone in the facility and the deaths of their co-workers may not have been accidental. A Cold Night’s Death is a pulsating, suspenseful horror flick, rich with atmospheric tension and bolstered by strong lead performances.

5 ‘The Day After’ (1983)

As one of the most celebrated TV movies ever made, The Day After excelled as an eye-opening and anxiety-inducing depiction of nuclear war. It follows the residents of a small American town who are thrust into the throes of nuclear winter, forever destroying the lives they had hoped to lead.

Watched by over 100 million people when it aired, the devastating war drama opened with a warning about its graphic material. Commanding with its anti-war sentiment, which made for nothing short of a confronting viewing experience, its brilliance was recognized with two Primetime Emmys from 12 nominations.

4 ‘The Night Stalker’ (1972)

Combining elements of film noir with supernatural horror, The Night Stalker presents a wonderful balance between campy 70s horror fun and genuinely thrilling suspense. It follows an abrasive investigative journalist who starts tracking the case of a blood-draining serial killer on the Las Vegas Strip and unearths a peculiar cover-up in the process.

Encouraged to research vampire lore by his girlfriend, the journalist begins to suspect a supernatural twist to the crimes as he forms a reluctant partnership with the police while continuing to follow the case on his own. The TV movie proved to be such a hit that it earned a number of sequels and a short-lived television series.

3 ‘Trilogy of Terror’ (1975)

Something of an underground cult classic, Trilogy of Terror doesn’t offer just one horror story but three. The anthological television film follows lead actress Karen Black in four different roles as a blackmailed schoolteacher, rival twin sisters, and a tormented lover haunted by a Zuni fetish doll.

While the first two short stories covered were forgettable, even with some intriguing elements, the third and final segment gave the film its cult status. Eerie, shocking, and lingering in its ability to terrify, Trilogy of Terror is rightly regarded as one of the genre’s best television films.

2 ‘The Woman in Black’ (1989)

A fascinating mixture of haunted house horror and atmospheric dread, The Woman in Black was a surprise success when released on Christmas Eve, 1983. Adapted from Susan Hill’s novel of the same name, it focuses on a London solicitor who travels to a coastal town to settle an estate but finds the grounds haunted by an ominous ghost adorned in all black.

Making the most of its period setting and the nightmarish visuals supplied by the misty tidal islands, the film offers an intoxicating deep dive into astute horror storytelling. Able to thrill, terrify, and immerse simultaneously, it retains its impact decades on as a spellbinding and truly frightening picture, surpassing its recent remake.

1 ‘Threads’ (1984)

Not dissimilar to The Day After, Threads depicts the fallout of nuclear holocaust as it focuses on the residents of Sheffield in the wake of a devastating escalation in the Cold War. While the war drama may not be classified as a horror movie, few who have seen it would deny its utterly distressing nature, which evokes a raw and genuine terror from viewers.

It’s a credit to the research conducted by writer Barry Hines that the actual strike of the bomb is only the beginning of the horror: it's not even the worst of it. With a strict attention to detail and harrowing analysis of how society would collapse under such circumstances, Threads offers an unforgettable experience that most viewers are only willing to endure once.

