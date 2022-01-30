While binging TV shows, it can be tempting to press the “skip intro” button that so many streaming services provide. However, the intro can often contain an earworm that is so infectious, it’ll cause you to watch the intro every episode, no matter how long it is. These intros can range from 30 seconds to 1 minute and a half, but if they’re enjoyable enough, they might be worth watching every time.

Not only could the theme music be catchy, but the intro can often capture the atmosphere of the series. Sometimes, it is even updated to fit the current season. As the show evolves, so does the intro, making the intro a must-watch to see how it changes over time. If you’re someone who always skips the intro, it may be time to give them a chance. Here are 11 TV intros that should be illegal to skip.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Main Theme Revealed by Composer Michael Giacchino

Orange Is the New Black

“The animal. The animal. Trapped, trapped, trapped till the cage is full.” Every episode began with these words. The opening song “We’ve Got Time” by Regina Spektor perfectly captures the feelings of this series. The women in Orange Is the New Black are locked up in jail like a bunch of animals. However, towards the end of the song, there is a glimmer of hope, as for many of the women of this prison, there is freedom and redemption on the other side.

Not only is the song booming with chaotic energy, but it’s genuinely infectious. Accompanying the song are close-ups of the faces of women. These women are all ex-inmates who are showing varying types of emotions. Some are smiling, some are angry, and some are straight-up laughing. Their appearance also varies from race, ethnicity, and body type. This intro brilliantly ends with a cell door shutting and a lock, trapping you in with all the other “animals.” It fully immerses you in this environment and sets the stage for what’s in store.

Daredevil

For MCU fans, the opening intro for Daredevil indicated that this series was not the same Disney, family-friendly universe that they had grown accustomed to. The Netflix Marvel universe is a violent, brutal world and Daredevil’s opening introduces us to it. The first image we see is lady justice with a blind over her signifying that “justice is blind,” just like our main hero, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). As both a lawyer and a vigilante, Daredevil tries to be just and fair, delivering justice to enemies who are truly guilty.

Then, Hell’s Kitchen emerges in a sea of blood, hinting at the criminal underbelly seen throughout the city. The final image shows Daredevil being formed with the iconic title in front of him. Composed by John Paesano, the theme itself isn’t very energetic or boisterous, but there is a subtle, ominous tone. The orchestra is slightly distorted, and it gets more intense up until the end. It’s a rather simple opening credit sequence, but it lays the ground for the show perfectly. The Netflix Marvel universe may be over, but every series had a memorable intro and Daredevil may have had the best one.

American Horror Story

Image via FX

Similar to Daredevil, American Horror Story’s opening theme is subtle with an ominous tone. Cesar Davila-Irizarry and Charlie Clouser use light strings and eerie background noise to materialize a haunting environment. However, the reason why the AHS opening is unskippable is that it’s different every time. The images always align with the new setting and story for each season while the music also changes. For example, AHS: Freak Show blends into the regular theme the sounds of balloons and calliope music.

The most notably different opening is definitely AHS: 1984. This intro not only has an 80s aesthetic with its imagery but also its music. The heavy use of synthesizer blended with horror makes it sound like something out of a John Carpenter film. Each intro also contains little details about each season, so it's fun to watch it many times to catch what you can. We’re still waiting on more details for Season 11 so who knows what this new intro could look like.

The Sopranos

The Sopranos is regarded by many to be the greatest TV show of all time, so it makes sense that the opening credits sequence is truly memorable. The song “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3 was actually written about a woman who’s had enough and gets a gun according to lead singer Rob Spragg. However, with this intro, it would later become the anthem for New Jersey gangsters as the song plays over Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) drive to his New Jersey home.

The intro features plenty of sights of the New Jersey turnpike as Tony drives through his kingdom. Tony is the boss of New Jersey and the opening goes through his territory. This is his domain and the song is to remind us of who the boss is. He’s a sinister man who comes off as your everyday average Joe. He appears to blend into society, but he turns into a vicious mobster when he has to. It’s not much of a kingdom that he rules, but Tony rules it with an iron fist.

Stranger Things

Netflix’s sci-fi series has a very simple opening. The letters of the logo move together to form the title, and it is matched with a heavily-synthesized theme composed by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The theme sounds straight out of the 80s and fits the retro atmosphere of Stranger Things. It still has enough of an ominous, dark tone to it to create a creepy vibe for the upcoming episode.

Each opening also ends with the title for the next episode, hinting at what audiences are about to watch. This may not be the most complex opening, but it’s short, catchy, and generates a disturbing tone. It’s an intro that is worth your time, but there really is no point in skipping this intro because by the time you get to the remote, it’s probably already over.

The Simpsons

The opening for The Simpsons is one we have heard ad nauseam. Everyone knows the familiar theme (composed by Danny Elfman) which begins with the angelic voices saying “The Simpsons” as Springfield emerges through the clouds. While the visual opening sequence has evolved throughout the years, some things remain similar including Bart writing on the chalkboard, Marge and Maggie going shopping, and Lisa disrupting her school band practice.

However, there is one reason why you always have to watch the intro: the couch gag. At the end of the intro, the Simpsons family gathers on the couch and something different always happens. This could be a quick, slapstick gag, or it could be a long series of events. It’s always different, and it has become an iconic piece of pop culture. Even Rick & Morty joined in with the Simpsons in a hilarious couch gag collaboration. The Simpsons’ intro may be familiar, but it still remains iconic over 30 years later.

RELATED: 7 Best Tim Burton and Danny Elfman Collaborations, Ranked

Peacemaker

Yes, it just came out, but the opening credits here are already an instant classic. If you didn’t think James Gunn was a lovable weirdo already, here is the cast of Peacemaker performing a hilarious dance sequence. Set to “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Norwegian metal band, Wig Wam, the sequence begins with John Cena in his full Peacemaker costume, strutting down a dimly lit hallway. He does some awkward dances and is then joined by more cast members until everyone joins in at the end.

What makes this sequence so hysterical is the fact that the cast’s dance moves are notably so stiff along with their blank, emotionless expressions. It makes it seem like they are possessed, performing this dance sequence against their will. The dancing is embarrassing and quirky but the way it's directed makes it seem way more impressive than it actually is, especially when you add in the relentlessly catchy song. Then, the entire intro is topped off with Eagly posing for the camera. If you don’t want to see Robert Patrick doing odd hip thrusts, then you clearly have no joy in your soul.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead intro begins with violins that just send shivers down your spine. These violins are high-pitched and contain an eerie vibe that permeates itself throughout the intro, inviting you into this apocalyptic nightmare. The visuals combine with this tone to create a haunting atmosphere that places you into the environment of each episode.

The images are all filled with green, black, and dirty yellow colors that make it seem like it's eroding, just like the zombies in the show. As The Walking Dead has changed, so has the intro, with new images every season that captures iconic moments from each season. It has also become more animated over time, with the most recent one containing animations of zombies and crows. The tune isn’t exactly comforting, but it is memorable, and it gets you ready for the carnage.

Succession

The Succession theme contains such a variety of sounds. There are the strings that protrude through every few seconds, the melodic piano rhythm, and the hip-hop background. Composer Nicholas Britell creates music that is not only snappy but also captures the chaotic frenzy of the show and the Roy family at the heart of it. It also makes it seem like something is off, just as is the family dynamic at the center of the show.

In addition, the intro itself actually contains a lot of the themes and character dynamics of the show. In the opening sequence, we see many photos and old videos of the young Roy family. They live a life of luxury, partaking in tennis lessons and elephant rides. However, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is typically off somewhere else plotting his next move. In the ending shot, we see Logan at the head of the dinner table transitioning to him at the head of the business table reminds us that Logan is the dominant boss of both his business and his family. The intro shows that business and family are never separated with the Roys and have become a permanent part of their dynamic.

Dexter

While Dexter: New Blood is a solid addition to Dexter, one thing that was notably missing was the iconic intro. The opening for Dexter perfectly captured the morning routine of a serial killer. He does your typical routine: he makes orange juice, flosses, cooks eggs, shaves, and ties his shoes. However, everything he does seems to be a bit more aggressive, even the way he ties his shoes. The intro also focuses on the blood from his shave cut and the guts from the juiced orange, emphasizing the lust for violence that Dexter (Michael C. Hall) has.

The opening theme is way more upbeat than one would think for a show this morbid. Composed by Daniel Licht, the theme uses a lot of unique instruments, creating an intriguing musical score. There is something mysterious about it and its non-traditional sound fits the anti-hero aspect of Dexter’s character. It’s a satisfying score to listen to and the close-up images of cooked meat and eggs are equally just as satisfying.

Game of Thrones

The opening theme of Game of Thrones may be the greatest of all time. It is so unbelievably epic. Composer Ramin Djawadi’s score throughout the series is masterful, but the intro theme is just the chef’s kiss. Everything from the violins to the absolute percussion completely enwrap you in this fantasy world. Not only that but the melody and rhythm are addicting. You will find yourself humming it long after the episode ends.

Accompanying the score is a map of Westeros. As the camera moves along the map, we see the kingdoms of Westeros emerge in creative animation sequences. Before each episode, the map shows which kingdoms like King’s Landing and Winterfell are still in play. As the series moves along and houses and kingdoms are wiped out, the map evolves and the remaining players or newcomers appear. It’s a great way of reminding audiences who’s in play and what the names are since there is a lot to remember in this series. Sure, the ending of Game of Thrones is still divisive, but everyone is united in their love for this intro.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 1 Soundtrack Releases First Volume of Songs Composed by Lorne Balfe Two more volumes will be released on December 3 and December 17.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email