Few things immediately identify a television series quite like a great intro. While characters, catchphrases, settings, and even costumes can leave a lasting impression, there is nothing like a tonally perfect opening beat and a montage of meaningful moments to send fans reeling as their favourite show begins. As such, these iconic TV intros have come to be not only representative of their respective series, but emblematic of different genres and eras of television entertainment.

The strength of these 10 intros is so great that sensational sitcom openings like The Office and Happy Days haven’t made the cut, while memorable intros from dramas like Game of Thrones and Mad Men have been overlooked. What remains is truly a collection of the most well-known intro sequences the medium has ever seen, from fun-loving and welcoming sitcom sing-alongs to eerie and unsettling plunges into the paranormal and unnatural.

10 'Law & Order' (1990-)

Music Composed by Mike Post

Image via NBC

A common theme with many of the best and most iconic television intros is how instantly recognizable they are from their very first moments. No opening sequence epitomizes this quite like Law & Order (and its many spin-offs). Voice actor and former politician Steven Zirnkilton kicks off proceedings with the famous “in the criminal justice system…” spiel—which is itself now universally known—before the intro truly kicks into gear with the famous “DUN DUN”.

A montage of cast and crew credits, sweeping skyline shots, and candid images of police in action then proceeds as Mike Post’s slick, jazzy tune rings out. However, it is truly that “DUN DUN” that makes the Law & Order intro so famous. Interestingly, it was in part based on the sample sound of a jail cell door slamming shut. It is also the key reason why the series’ intro is the most iconic of all the hit crime shows television has seen over the decades.

9 'The Jeffersons' (1975-1985)

Music Composed by Ja'Net DuBois & Jeff Barry

Image via CBS

A great song goes a long way to defining the brilliance and pop-culture impact of any television series intro, but this seems to be especially true for the opening credits of sitcoms. In this regard, there are few shows in the history of the genre capable of surpassing The Jeffersons, a spin-off series of All in the Family following the titular African-American couple in their adventures as they move from Queens to Manhattan.

The opening credits embody the series' flawlessly, following the couple as they tail a removalist’s van in a taxi to their new apartment home while Ja’Net DuBois’ intoxicating vocals in “Movin’ On Up” ring out. The song, written by DuBois and Jeff Barry, and utilizing a gospel choir to tremendous effect, is as enduring and enjoyable an intro credit song as television has seen, and it is the defining factor behind The Jeffersons’ opening remaining such a glorious icon after all these years.

The Jeffersons Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 18, 1975 Cast Isabel Sanford , Sherman Hemsley , Franklin Cover , Paul Benedict , Marla Gibbs Seasons 11

8 'The A-Team' (1983-1987)

Music Composed by Mike Post & Pete Carpenter

Image via NBC

Interestingly, given the genre’s penchant for style and panache, action television has sometimes struggled to deliver on outstanding intro sequences that leave audiences in a captivated state of awe. One series that had no such issues was The A-Team, an 80’s action extravaganza following a squad of ex-military specialists who, after being accused of a war crime they didn’t commit, work as soldiers of fortune while striving to clear their names.

The opening monologue, succinctly delivered over a military drumbeat, highlights the soldiers’ ordeal before the burst of a machine gun lights up the title on screen before immediately giving way to a glorious medley of high-propane action magnificence and cheesy yet triumphant instrumentals; another tune penned by Mike Post who co-wrote it with Pete Carpenter. It is unashamedly fun in the way that only 80s action knew how to be, and is comfortably the most iconic opening credits sequence to have ever come from action television.

7 'M*A*S*H' (1972-1983)

Music Composed by Ahmad Jamal

Image via CBS

As was previously mentioned, many of the greatest television intros aren’t just universally known, but they are universally known from just their first musical notes and their initial shots. While a comedy series at its core, M*A*S*H was still prone to moments of sublime drama, desperate urgency, and even devastating heartbreak. The intro accentuates these darker, more dramatic beats quite powerfully.

With its musical backdrop an instrumental version of “Suicide is Painless”, a song written for the 1970 film on which the series was based, and being accompanied by clips of helicopters arriving to deliver a new batch of wounded troops, M*A*S*H is brazen and bold with its intro more so than playful and welcoming. It is an intriguing decision, but one that has stood the test of time, making the opening sequence alone one of the most iconic snippets of 20th century television.

M*A*S*H Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 17, 1972 Cast Alan Alda , Loretta Swit , William Christopher , Jamie Farr , Harry Morgan , Mike Farrell , Gary Burghoff , Larry Linville , David Ogden Stiers , Wayne Rogers , McLean Stevenson , Jeff Maxwell , Kellye Nakahara , Odessa Cleveland , Johnny Haymer , Patricia Stevens Seasons 11 Network CBS Expand

6 'Cheers' (1982-1993)

Music Composed by Judy Hart Angelo & Gary Portnoy

Image via NBC

Has there ever been a warmer and more welcoming intro than the one that so famously opens each episode of Cheers? The song—“Where Everybody Knows Your Name”, written by Judy Hart Angelo and Gary Portnoy—is the perfect encapsulation of the essence of the series’ allure, a melodic soft rock bop that defines the comfort and familiarity of the local bar, populated by friendly faces and loved ones where everybody knows your name.

Further enhanced by the enticing still imagery on display—a series of edited illustrations of old barroom antics that hearken back to the titular tavern’s establishment in 1895, highlighting how much of a cultural safe haven bars have been for decades—and Cheers could easily be considered the best sitcom opening of all time. It certainly has one of the catchiest and most iconic intro songs ever to have graced the small screen and, like the series itself, it has aged surprisingly well for a sitcom from the 80s.