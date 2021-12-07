For many fans of the Harry Potter franchise, the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone cinematic release brought back fond memories of days spent imagining themselves in the Hogwarts’ dorms and classrooms alongside Harry, Ron, and Hermione. For some, though, it also brought back the painful memory of the day they realized they were never going to receive their Hogwarts letter. Some got a little bit of hope back when the other schools in the Harry Potter universe were announced, but admission rules in Ilvermorny, Durmstrang, and Beauxbatons seem to be quite similar to the ones at Hogwarts, and little is known, so far, about the other magical institutions of the franchise that are scattered around the globe.

But even if you’ve already given up on the dream of having an owl show up at your place with a very special letter, know that not everything is lost: there are many other magic schools out there. The world of television and streaming services, for instance, is full of fine learning institutions that would be more than happy to take you (or your magical children) in. It’s just a matter of choosing the best fit. In order to help you with this task, here’s a list of seven magic schools in live-action and animated TV that have their doors open for aspiring witches, wizards, and sorcerers of all kinds.

1. Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy (The Magicians)

This might sound silly for those that spent years dreaming of a magical education, but maybe not getting your Hogwarts letter when you were 11 was a good thing. Think about it: would you really be able to handle the revelation that there’s a whole other world hiding right before your eyes and that you are actually part of it at such a tender age? This is why Brakebills University is such a safer bet. The magic school from SyFy’s The Magicians accepts only adults into their graduate program, which means you can even get a liberal arts degree and some experience working regular, Muggle jobs before mastering any spell.

It’s only after you get a good grip on how real life works that you are invited to take the entrance exam. If you pass, the Brakebills staff will inform you of all existing areas of magic and help you find your crowd. Yes, there is some sorting involved, but it’s based on your skillset, not on your preconceptions about the world as a little kid, so it’s more like being assigned to a research group than getting stuck forever in your former middle-school group chat.

There are, however, a few caveats. The entrance exam is pretty demanding, and there’s no warning as to when or where it will take place. Furthermore, if you fail, your memory gets erased. Now, there’s always a hedge witch just waiting to take Brakebills' rejects under their wing, but you should be really careful about these unofficial apprenticeship programs. Last but not least, Brakebills bans any kind of battle magic from being taught or used on school grounds, which might be a real issue if an evil wizard ever comes along - and they most certainly will.

2. The Academy of Unseen Arts (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

The age of acceptance into the Academy of Unseen Arts, the magic school in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, varies a lot. While the ghosts of the harrowed children indicate that little kids may attend the Academy, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) only began her formal magical education when she was 16. So the best course of action is to inquire about the school's age limit for first-year students. If you are accepted, you are in for a comprehensive magical education program that not only allows, but encourages the study of the dark arts, and offers choir and theater classes for students with an artsy side. After all, who says casting spells means you can’t get cast in a play? Though there are no regular core curriculum classes, there is a precedent for students that wish to attend human high school at the same time, so you don’t have to worry about missing the basics like the kids at Hogwarts, who don’t even know what a fraction is.

But, to attend the Academy, you have to come from a magical family. It’s also important to be active in the Satan-worshipping Church of Night, which might put a damper on the plans of those with other religious preferences. And, much like a regular church, the Church of Night can be pretty sexist. Besides, the Academy of Unseen Arts is frequently under attack by witch hunters, pagans, and demons, all of whom are out for blood. Not exactly a safe learning environment!

3. Luna Nova Magical Academy (Little Witch Academia)

If the Hogwarts’ robes were right up your lane, then Little Witch Academia’s Luna Nova Magical Academy may be the right fit for you. The Netflix anime’s magic school not only has super cute uniforms, but it is also just as ancient as its Harry Potter counterpart, with nearly two thousand years of history on its back. And not only does Luna Nova accept students from non-magical families, but you also don’t even have to manifest powers beforehand to get accepted: you can learn it all from scratch! The curriculum is pretty extensive, encompassing classes like Magitronics, or the study of constructs that combine magic and technology. This exchange between the magic and the "Muggle" worlds goes both ways: in the world of Little Witch Academia, there is no Statute of Secrecy, and, therefore, parents don't have to make up elaborate lies about boarding schools in Switzerland to explain where their children are. Luna Nova is also by far the safest school on this list, which means it’s the best option for those without a death wish.

Still, every coin has its flipside. If Luna Nova now accepts students from non-magical families, it’s only because the school is undergoing financial difficulties. And even though magic is no secret in this universe, it is considered a relic of the past by those that do not practice it. This rising disbelief has an impact on the power of magic worldwide. Besides, the school only accepts girls.

4. Aretuza (The Witcher)

Like Luna Nova, Aretuza is an all-girls school, so feel free to cross it off your list if you don’t identify as a woman. The school in Netflix’s The Witcher also charges a fee from its’ aspiring mages. However, some alumni, like Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), are known to have studied free of charge, so there is hope for those that cannot afford a magical education - even if Yennefer’s scholarship did come at the cost of getting sold out by her abusive father. Yennefer’s backstory also offers some clues regarding Aretuza’s minimum age for admission, since she was already in her 20s when she started taking her classes. Deeply involved in the politics of The Witcher’s universe, Aretuza might be a good choice for those who dream of a political career, but you are just as likely to become a pawn in someone else’s game.

The possibility of being used in the political schemes of others is far from being Aretuza’s only downside. If you fail to perform according to the school’s expectations, you can get yourself turned into an eel to harness power for Aretuza’s most promising students, and even those that manage to retain their human forms are subjected to various kinds of physical and verbal abuse. As if this blatant disregard for the students’ safety and wellbeing wasn’t enough, the school was stolen from the elves that originally built it, all of whom were killed. And Hermione thought the house-elves at Hogwarts’ kitchen had it bad…

5. Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted (Legacies)

Hiding under the facade of a school for troubled, rich kids, the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted offers regular and magical education alike to witches, vampires, and werewolves. Unlike the humans-only Hogwarts, the learning institution from The CW’s Vampire Diaries spin-off Legacies is an inclusive environment that teaches peaceful coexistence with different kinds of supernatural beings. The school is also the most concerned with student representation on this list: in the Honor Council, elected representatives from different magical backgrounds discuss the institution’s issues from the point of view of the pupils and vote on how to best handle them.

The institution accepts both children at elementary school-age and teenagers that only manifested their powers later in life. Apart from the core curriculum, the school offers many extracurricular activities and clubs, from AV to werewolf packs. If your dream was becoming a seeker in Quidditch just like Harry, you may find yourself in the Salvatore Boarding School’s Wickery team. Just let go of the idea of having a flying broom. Unlike the fake troubled teens that headmaster Saltzman (Matthew Davis) claims to help, you don’t have to be rich to attend the Salvatore Boarding School, but you do have to come from some kind of supernatural family or get turned into a vampire. Another possible no-no is the school’s high death rate, caused by the bad habit of doubling as a safe for extremely powerful objects that attract a lot of unwanted attention, pretty common among magic schools. But, hey, you get your own room!

6. Tokyo Jujutsu High (Jujutsu Kaisen)

With its facilities open for visitation on Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Tokyo Jujutsu High is the top learning institution for aspiring jujutsu sorcerers, people that can control cursed energy and use it to fight physically manifested curses. This should already tell you that, in order to enroll in Tokyo Jujutsu High, you must have magical powers. Then, you have to prove to the principal that you want to become a jujutsu sorcerer for the right reasons. This rigorous selection process leads to the school only having a handful of students, which means that, just like in Salvatore’s Boarding School, everyone gets their own room, as well as customizable uniforms.

Tokyo Jujutsu High’s most interesting pros are also some of its main cons. Apart from offering classes both on natural and supernatural subjects, the school also sends students to do exorcisms around the city, which is a great opportunity for those that prefer a hands-on approach to learning. However, this also means deliberately putting students in harm's way. The school doubles as a base for high-level magic users in between battles against the forces of evil, which means the students get to spend a lot of time with aspiring mentors, but the institution’s more than educational purposes also represent a higher strictness when it comes to punishments: depending on the rules you break, you might even get sentenced to execution. Furthermore, since being a jujutsu sorcerer means protecting humankind, you already leave school with a job, but you don’t have much freedom regarding your career path.

7. The Little Palace (Shadow and Bone)

Okay, so the Little Palace isn’t exactly a school. But if the predetermined career path and the fighting aspects of Tokyo Jujutsu High appealed to you, the Grisha training center from Netflix’s Shadow and Bone should be at the top of your list. If you’re old enough to read this, you probably won’t get in, since the Ravkan Second Army tests almost exclusively children for talents for the Small Science, but there’s no harm in asking, right? If you do manage to get in, there’s a place in a respected institution with a lot of public funding and a prestigious military career waiting for you.

The main issues with the Little Palace are the same ones that affect lots of other military institutions. Firstly, a lot of people there didn’t so much enroll as got drafted against their will when they were too young to choose for themselves. And, after graduation, there’s a 99% chance that you will get sent to the front lines and die horribly trying to cross the Fold.

