Life happens! And sometimes, life happens on set, too. Everyone loves a good blooper reel. Whether it’s flubbed lines, a missing prop, a broken prop, another malfunction, or something as crazy as a Starbucks Cup, bloopers are a way of life in the world of television. On the high-strung and abnormally difficult production days, bloopers keep the room loose and everyone laughing.

While most bloopers and mishaps usually stay off the screen and onto an “Extras” portion uploaded to YouTube, there are a few golden gems that made the cut (and actually improved the scene).

'Schitt’s Creek' - Bébé

In the hilarious, witty Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek, the Rose family loses all of their money and is forced to stay in a small town they once bought as a joke. The family, a hilarious bunch of erratic personalities, now has to adapt to the small town and its equally-odd inhabitants. In one episode, Moira, the family matriarch, refers to a baby as “bébé,” in a funny accent.

Since Moira has a bit of a weird accent and tends to talk in an iconic speech pattern (which is complementary to her wild array of outfits), her pronunciation seems normal. However, Catherine O’Hara claims that she said “bébé” as a joke and that the pronunciation could have been a mistake. Because the crew found her pronunciation so funny, they kept it!

'That 70s Show' - Kelso Takes a Tumble

This blooper takes place during a Christmas-themed episode of That 70s Show, a sitcom about a group of friends—in the 70s—that are on the verge of adulthood. In one of the scenes, Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) is supposed to jump over the couch to greet another character. When Kutcher lands on the couch, his feet slip, and he goes down and slams into the coffee table.

The punch bowl splashes water, and the items on the table are scattered. He picks himself up, stays in character, and continues the scene. This is one of the most iconic bloopers.

'The Office' - Jim and Dwight’s Exercise Ball

Image via NBC

The Office is easily one of the best comedy shows ever to be produced on television, and the show also has one of the funniest bloopers that made the cut. In a cold open from Season 2, Episode 8, Jim pops the exercise ball that Dwight is using at his desk. The original intention was for the ball to slowly deflate comically.

However, John Krasinski accidentally slashed the ball directly on the seam, and the exercise ball completely popped, and Rainn Wilson landed abruptly on the floor. Check out this blooper, as it is one of the famous moments on the show.

'Seinfeld' - The Parking Garage Scene

In an episode of Seinfeld, the classic and beloved comedy series starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld, a certain prop malfunctioned during an episode titled “The Parking Garage.” Guess what it could be? During a scene where the characters all enter into a car to drive away, there was a bit of a struggle.

The car simply would not start! While that was not intended—and the actors’ laughing clearly showed that—the mishap was too good to waste.

'Game of Thrones' - The Starbucks Cup

Game of Thrones was one of the most popular and watched shows in the history of television, going down in history alongside shows like Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and Grey’s Anatomy. In the fourth episode of the final season, Jon Snow and the rest of the surviving characters are celebrating their victory in the halls of Winterfell. They feast on meat and drink wine and…coffee? That’s right.

A Starbucks cup was spotted on a table in one of the camera shots during the episode. This blooper was not intended (obviously) but, unlike the others, did not improve the quality of the show.

'The Haunting of Hill House' - The Couch

The Haunting of Hill House is known for its stunning and ambitious one-take shots. In episode 6, 3 of the 5 one-take shots take place in a funeral home. The camera follows Theodora after she has been drinking. When she stumbles into a room and tries to sit on the arm of a couch, she ends up falling to the ground instead, completely missing the couch.

When two of the other characters go to help, she stays in character and screams at them to avoid touching her due to her magical ability. The blooper looks as if it was intentionally written into the show, and the one-shot wonders of this show is another reason it is worth the watch!

