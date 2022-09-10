For many, high school is considered a defining time when it comes to exploring your identity or finding out what you want in life. It’s usually a pretty eventful phase—from hearing about today’s drama to making sure you have great grades for college. Whatever it may be, what’s certain is that high school is interesting and, well, even a bit chaotic.

Throughout the years, there have been thousands of movies and TV shows set during high school, with most of them reflecting our own experiences during that time. Watching these things on screen can either make you feel painstakingly seen or a bit envious. A lot of these projects are also filled with familiar themes such as angst, betrayal, teenage love, cliques, and many more that are sure to spice up the stories.

But there are high schools in TV shows and films that are too awesome to see, so much so that we would imagine ourselves attending that school with the other characters. With that, here are some of the TV and film high schools in which we wish we could enroll.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Out of many movies based in high school, The Breakfast Club is certainly the one that will forever be cherished by the public. The movie follows five students at Shermer High School who are given Saturday detention and must spend the whole day in school, with the Vice Principal serving as their supervisor. The students are to remain in the library, avoid talking to each other, and write an essay before they are dismissed later in the afternoon. However, as the hours go by, they realize that everyone has a story to tell.

The Breakfast Club is mostly filmed inside the library which, to this day, is probably the most impressive high school library, even the size of it alone is enough to make people want to go to this school.

Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) is a bright young girl whose absolute dream is to go attend Harvard. With the support of her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham), she transferred from her local high school to Chilton, a prestigious private school that increases her chance of fulfilling her lifelong college aspirations. The show follows the mother-daughter duo as they navigate relationships, life, and everything in between. It has since become a cult classic.

In the earlier seasons, viewers can see Rory as she tries to adapt to the Chilton lifestyle. It’s a pretty rigorous school, but many people want to go there because of how it’s depicted. From hosting expensive events, boasting teachers with good credentials, cute uniforms, to the amount of opportunities, Chilton sounds like a great school.

Kim Possible (2002 - 2007)

If you have once wanted to study in the same school with a teenage girl who fights crime on the side like a badass, it’s likely that you have watched Kim Possible. This classic Disney show centers on the titular character Kim, a straight-A student from Middleton High School who, besides attending cheerleading practice and facing typical teenage problems, also has a job as a crime-fighting hero with the help of computer genius Wade and her best friend slash love interest Ron Stoppable. Together, they try to keep their community free from evil.

Middleton High School somehow always looks so fancy because of its impressive facilities, clubs, huge competitive teams, and different events. And considering how diverse the school is, it truly seems like an ideal school to go to.

High School Musical (2006)

What team? Wildcats! High School Musical is perhaps one of the biggest Disney Channel film series to date as per the total number of views and its overall impact on the generation. The first film, which aired back in 2006, follows transfer student Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) and basketball star Troy Bolton as they navigate life as teenagers while studying in the beloved East High, located in Albuquerque.

East High is probably everyone’s dream school at some point, and it’s no question as to why. There are so many things that make the school iconic to this day such as the clubs, the big cafeteria, support in different sports, and, of course, the amazing world of theater. You can tell that East High offers so much more than academics as it also prioritizes the arts. Who doesn’t want that kind of school?

Cobra Kai (2018 - Present)

The iconic West High Valley that first appeared in The Karate Kid can once again be seen in the original film’s sequel Cobra Kai. Originally a Youtube Red show and then later on moved to Netflix, the martial arts show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka who reprised their role as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively. Despite having been wealthy, Johnny slowly fell off from that lifestyle due to trauma and depression and is now living in a quaint apartment. When he helps his neighbor Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) fend off bullies, he reluctantly agrees to help him train and reopens the Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Nostalgia is often an effective way of bringing in audiences, and Cobra Kai certainly knows how to do it well by bringing back original cast members and revisiting West High Valley.

Sex Education (2019 - Present)

This critically acclaimed British comedy-drama series on Netflix follows a socially awkward teenager Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) who attends Moordale Secondary School along with his close friend Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa). The show takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride because of its many twists, secondhand embarrassments, and sexual dilemmas.

While some topics and scenarios are dramatized to attract more interest, many still imagine what it would be like to also study in Moordale and be a part of the drama. Other than that, the school is filled with open-minded students who are not afraid of speaking up whenever there’s an issue. So despite the morally questionable principals, Moordale does have a lot to offer, including but not limited to an impressive swimming team.

Never Have I Ever (2020 - Present)

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age show on Netflix that stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a smart, witty, and outgoing high school student who goes to Sherman Oaks High. After spending her freshman year in a wheelchair, Devi makes it her mission to make her sophomore year more exciting by trying to climb up the social ladder. However, things don't always go the way it’s planned.

Sherman Oaks High is a public school made up of many talented kids who all want to figure out what they really want out of life. What makes this school a notable one is due to how grounded and real it feels at most times. Plus, with a unique mascot name like The Fighting Cricket, the legacy of the school is bound to be great from the very start. Overall, it would have been nice to have attended Sherman Oaks High and join in on the fun.

Crush (2022)

Last but not least is Miller High School from the 2022 coming-of-age film Crush. The movie stars Rowan Blanchard as Paige Evans and Auli’i Cravalho as AJ Campos. It centers on Paige, an aspiring artist who wants to go to CalArts in the summer. When she’s accused of vandalizing school grounds by the principal, she must figure out who the real culprit is before her chances of going to CalArts is ruined.

This queer film released on Hulu is a cute little treat, especially for the teen rom-com lovers. Moreover, besides the main storyline, the high school all in all looks beautiful, fun, colorful, and accepting for all identities. It would have been so cool to go to that school with all the characters because not only would the days be always interesting because of the drama, but the faculty members are also people you wish you would’ve met in real life.