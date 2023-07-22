TV movies tend to be of a far lower quality than theatrical films, mostly because they usually have much smaller budgets. Although the line between the two has become increasingly blurred in recent years as streaming giants like Netflix have begun producing non-theatrical prestige content.

Nevertheless, some made-for-TV movies can compete with anything at the cineplex. A few even reach the level of high art. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which TV movies are the finest of all.

10 'The Night Stalker' (1972)

The Night Stalker is a solid '70s horror that breezes by at a lean 74 minutes. After a series of grisly murders shocks Las Vegas, investigative journalist Carl Kolchak (Darren McGavin) becomes convinced that the perpetrator is none other than a modern-day vampire.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Starred in More Than One Great Movie in the Same Year

It was a big hit on release, with the highest ratings of any TV movie at the time. Notably, the script was written by I Am Legend author Richard Matheson. "It really was good," said user hotdogfluster simply.

9 'Duel' (1971)

Image via Universal Television

Richard Matheson also wrote the script for this road thriller, the feature debut for director Steven Spielberg. Duel has a simple premise: mild-mannered salesman David (Dennis Weaver) drives on business across the California desert. Along the way, he becomes the target of a mysterious figure driving a truck, who appears hellbent on ramming him off the road.

RELATED: 10 Best Creature Features of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

Spielberg hit the ground running, flexing his talent for economical storytelling and edge-of-your-seat suspense. With Duel, he proved that he didn't need a big budget to craft a large-scale spectacle. "Great tension," said Redditor Top_File_8547.

8 'Page Eight' (2011)

This BBC TV movie has a star-studded cast, including Bill Nighy, Rachel Weisz, Michael Gambon, and Ralph Fiennes. It's a political thriller revolving around Johnny Worricker (Nighy), a seasoned British intelligence officer. When a seemingly routine investigation leads him to uncover a top-secret file containing high-level government secrets, Johnny finds himself embroiled in a dangerous game of power and deception.

RELATED: The 10 Best Movie Cameos, According to Reddit

It was directed by English playwright David Hare, the writer behind films like The Hours and The Reader starring Kate Winslet. User LuzhinsDefence called Page Eight "unique and inventive" and "one of my favorite TV movies of the past ten years or so."

7 'Brian's Song' (1971)

A pre-Godfather James Caan stars here as Brian Piccolo, a Chicago Bears football player who develops terminal cancer. The film charts his friendship with teammate Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams), from their first meeting as roommates to their shared sporting triumphs and personal problems.

Brian's Song is a strong example of the sad-but-uplifting subgenre of sports movies, and it was a ratings hit when it first aired. Since then, some critics have praised it as one of the best TV movies ever made. "This is the pinnacle of made-for-TV movies," said Redditor butdidyouthink.

6 'Threads' (1984)

Set in Sheffield, England, Threads follows the lives of several characters as escalating tensions between NATO and the Soviet Union lead to a full-scale nuclear conflict. It pulls no punches in depicting the aftermath of such a calamity, with a focus on radiation sickness, societal collapse, and the struggle for survival in a post-apocalyptic world.

Retrospective reviews have been kind to Threads, with The Guardian going as far as to call it a "masterpiece." "Absolutely the most brutal film you will ever see. Be warned that it will stay with you," one Redditor said.

5 'Salem's Lot' (1979)

Salem's Lot is a horror two-parter adapted from the novel by Stephen King and directed by Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Tobe Hooper. It's King's answer to Dracula, about a vampire that comes to a small town in Maine. The vampire plot line is terrific, but the highlights are the more realistic subplots about the townspeople going about their daily lives.

This version of Salem's Lot is now regarded as a horror classic and influenced many vampire movies that followed. The story has been adapted multiple times since then, but this is still the most charming — and unsettling — iteration. "Salem's Lot spooked me bad. I spent weeks after looking for vampires outside my window," said user Disco_Birdy. "[It] still holds up, I think," added Redditor Keikobad.

4 'Pirates of Silicon Valley' (1999)

This biographical drama looks at the early years of personal computing, particularly the rivalry between Apple and Microsoft. The film contrasts the methods and personalities of Steve Jobs (Noah Wyle) and Bill Gates (Anthony Michael Hall). Director Marty Burke turns what could have been a dry history lesson into a compelling portrait of ambition and creativity.

It's all the more interesting for being made in the late '90s when it wasn't yet clear how the stories of either Jobs or Gates would ultimately play out. "I love it for its low-budget charm which arguably did a better job and portraying the craziness of early computing than big-budget productions like Jobs," said user creski.

3 'Conspiracy' (2001)

Conspiracy dramatizes the infamous Wannsee Conference in which a group of powerful Nazi bureaucrats, led by SS General Reinhard Heydrich (Kenneth Branagh), gathered at a suburban mansion in Berlin to discuss the implementation of the "Final Solution" — the systematic extermination of the Jewish population.

Like Page Eight, Conspiracy is star-studded, featuring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth in addition to Branagh. "I hope this movie is remembered the way it deserves to be. If this hadn't been a TV movie it would have been up for a bunch of Oscars. It's like a pure evil version of 12 Angry Men," said Redditor ImaginaryNemesis.

2 'The Day After' (1983)

Image via ABC Motion Pictures

The Day After is another movie about nuclear armageddon, this time set in Kansas and Missouri. Like Threads, it imagines a nuclear showdown between the United States and the Soviet Union. More than 100 million people watched its initial broadcast, making it the most-watched TV movie in history at that point, a title it held until 2009.

As a result, The Day After had a big cultural impact, becoming the defining vision of nuclear war for many people. "Y’all have no idea what it felt to watch that movie when nuclear [war] was quite a real possibility," said user jeanvaljean_24601.

1 'Dekalog' (1989)

Dekalog is a series of ten TV movies directed by Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Kieślowski, who also made the acclaimed Three Colours trilogy. Each of Dekalog's ten installments is inspired by one of the Ten Commandments and explores the lives of characters living in a Warsaw housing complex. The plot delves into themes of love, betrayal, faith, guilt, and redemption through various stories.

"It's widely considered one of the best 'films' ever made even though it was a ten-part TV series in Poland," explains Redditor vanta_blackness. Indeed, Dekalog received rave reviews, with Roger Ebertnaming the series among the greatest films of all time. Stanley Kubricksaid that it was the only film that he would call a "masterpiece."

KEEP READING: Every Movie Directed by George Lucas, Ranked From Worst to Best