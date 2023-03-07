Everyone loves musicals. How can they not? Musicals are fun and vibrant; even when they're dark, like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, they remain dynamic and irresistible, thanks to their absurdly catchy tunes.

Television musicals are equally as incredible. Luckily, audiences have more than enough options, from teen comedies about the hardships of small-town life to grown-up dramas in the cutthroat world of Broadway theater. While not every TV musical show is great, many have high ratings on IMDb, signaling their place as fan favorites.

10 'The Get Down' (2016-2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Oscar nominee Baz Luhrmann created Netflix's seriesThe Get Down alongside Stephen Adly Guirgis. The show chronicles the rise of hip-hop in the late 1970s through the eyes of a group of Black teenagers. The cast includes Justice Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Get Down received highly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Most of the praise went to the show's energetic cast of young performers, with many considering them the saviors of an otherwise conventional storyline. The series' music also attracted positive comments, especially in later episodes.

9 'Helluva Boss' (2019-)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Animated series aimed at adults usually get positive reviews, and Helluva Boss is no exception. The story centers on I.M.P., an assassination company based in Hell, and the misadventures of its employees: leader Blitzo, weapons specialist Moxxie, bruiser Millie, and receptionist Loona.

Critics gave the show near-universal acclaim, praising its animation, humor, voice cast, songs, and themes. Fans have also reacted positively to the show, particularly its LGBTQ+ representation and successful blend of horror, comedy, and animation. Helluva Boss has produced two seasons so far, but hopefully, it will return for a third outing.

8 'Steven Universe' (2013-2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Steven Universe is a classic coming-of-age story. The protagonist, Steven, lives with the magical Crystal Gems in the small town of Beach City. Steven himself is half-Gem and travels the universe, aiding in its protection and learning what it means to be a hero.

Critics and fans have offered nothing but universal acclaim to Steven Universe. The show has earned rave reviews for its characters, progressive and thought-provoking storylines, animation style, and catchy songs. Fans of the show have helped turn it into one of the most successful and acclaimed animated shows of the 21st century, with an enduring and loyal following despite its cancelation.

7 'The Mighty Boosh' (2003-2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

The Mighty Boosh is a British comedy troupe consisting of comedians Julian Barrattand Noel Fielding. The troupe received its own show, airing twenty episodes on BBC One. The show involves three series taking place at a zoo, a flat, and a secondhand shop.

The Mighty Boosh received positive reviews. However, it was also controversial, especially for some of its more risqué humor. Still, the show's fanbase remains constant and loyal, praising it as a subversive and refreshing comedy act.

6 'Julie and the Phantoms' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Netflix has canceled many shows too soon, but their decision regarding Julie and the Phantoms' fate remains among its worst. The show centers on teenager Julie, who joins a trio of ghostly musicians to form a band, finding unexpected success.

Julie and the Phantoms received very positive reviews from critics and fans, who considered the songs as the show's main strength. Additional praise for the cast's performances and the overall feel-good tone. Julie and the Phantoms' cancelation was heartbreaking for the show's loyal fanbase, who remain active on social media asking Netflix for a second season.

5 'Flight of the Conchords' (2007-2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.6

The New Zealand two-man band Flight of the Conchords, consisting of Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, starred in their own HBO show from 2007 to 2009. The story followed them to New York City, as the duo worked to achieve fame and success.

Flight of the Conchordsattracted highly positive reviews from critics. The show earned several Emmy Award nominations, including a mention for Clement's performance and three of its original songs. Flight of the Conchords attracted a small but potent fanbase, and today, it is considered a modern classic and among HBO's best shows from the noughties.

4 'Don't Hug Me I'm Scared' (2022-Present)

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is a British web series-turned-television-show famous for its daring nature. Surreal and satirical, the show blends black comedy with psychological horror and musical numbers to tell stories featuring childlike characters and surroundings clashing against increasingly disturbing themes.

Praised for its experimental and groundbreaking nature, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is a modern cult classic. Considered among the best shows of 2022, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared received acclaim for its humor, musical numbers, thought-provoking themes, and disturbing vibe, with fans lauding it as a true and uncompromising original.

3 'A Very Potter Musical' (2009-2010)

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Before his big break in Glee, Darren Criss stole everyone's hearts playing Harry Potter on the now-famous A Very Potter Musical. The project, written by Criss and originally mounted by the Team StarKid theater company at the University of Michigan, parodies several Harry Potter novels through song and irreverent humor.

The full musical is available on YouTube, where it amassed considerable fame, becoming an internet sensation. It's currently on the official Team StarKid YouTube channel, divided into twenty-three parts, each with at least 3 million views. The musical's success inspired several follow-ups, including A Very Potter Sequel, A Very Potter Senior Year, and A Very Potter Christmas.

2 'Yeh Meri Family' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 9.0

The Indian comedy-drama web series Yeh Meri Family follows 12-year-old Harshu Gupta and his family in the late 90s. As the quintessential middle child, Harshu deals with the intricacies of growing up while living with his unique family.

Yeh Meri Family received highly positive reviews from critics and fans, particularly for its musical numbers and nostalgic tone. Indian audiences praised the show's portrayal of the '90s, a time of considerable change for the country, while international audiences appreciated the show's universal and relatable family and coming-of-age themes.

1 'Ramayan' (1987-1988)

IMDb Rating: 9.0

The epic tale Ramayana received a television adaptation in 1987. Ramayan follows the fourteen-year exile of Prince Ram, his wife Sita, and his brother Laxman. Things take a perilous turn when Sita gets kidnapped by Raavan, the 10-headed king of Lanka.

Ramayan is among the all-time most successful television programs and received newfound notoriety after being rebroadcast during the 2020 lockdown. The show has been praised for its production values and the performances of its cast. Ramayan remains highly regarded by critics and fans worldwide.

